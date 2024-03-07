Restaurant info

At Pomona, we embrace our Colombian heritage as the cornerstone of our culinary journey. Inspired by the vibrant flavors and freshness of our homeland, our cuisine is a celebration of nature's bounty and the rich harvests of our landscapes. Growing up in homes where food was prepared with ingredients straight from the earth, we learned to appreciate the simplicity and authenticity in cooking. With roots entrenched in coffee plantations, the aroma of coffee runs deep in our veins, intertwining with our culinary traditions. Our menu reflects this deep connection to our culture, offering a fusion of traditional Colombian flavors with a modern twist.

Website