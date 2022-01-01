Pompei of Westmont imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pompei of Westmont Westmont, IL

200 West Ogden

Westmont, IL 60559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Pompei Slice

$4.00

Tomato/Basil Slice

$4.00

S/M/G Slice

$4.00

Sausage/Ricotta Slice

$4.00

Four Cheese & Tomato Slice

$4.00

3 Meat Trio Slice

$4.00

All Veggie Slice

$4.00

Gluten Free

$12.00

Create Your Own

$4.00

Mushroom Slice

$4.00

Create your 1/4 Tray Pizza

$10.00

1/4 Tray Cheese Pizza

$10.00

1/4 Tray Sausage Pizza

$10.00

1/4 Tray Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

1/4 tray Pompei Pizza

$10.00

1/4 Tray Tomato/Basil Pizza

$10.00

1/4 Tray S/M/G

$10.00

1/4 Tray Sausage & Ricotta

$10.00

1/4 Tray Veggie

$10.00

1/2 Tray Create Your Own Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray Cheese Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray Sausage Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray Pompei Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray Tomato/Basil Pizza

$20.00

1/2 TraySausage Pizza

$20.00

1/2 Tray S/M/G

$20.00

1/2 Tray Sausage & Ricotta

$20.00

1/2 Tray Veggie

$20.00

Full Tray Build Your Own Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray Cheese Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray Sausage Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray Pepperoni Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray Pompei Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray Tomato/Basil Pizza

$36.00

Full Tray S/M/G

$36.00

Full Tray Sausage/Ricotta Pizza

$36.00

Full Veggie Pizza

$36.00

Strudel

Create your Strudel Slice w/ Marinara

$5.00

Poor Boy Strudel Slice w/ Marinara

$5.00

Works Strudel Slice w/ Marinara

$5.00

Pompei Italiano Strudel Slice w/ Marinara

$5.00

Chicken Parm Strudel Slice w/ Marinara

$5.00

Beef Angelo Slice

$5.00

Bbq Beef Slice w/bbq

$5.00

Chicken Fajita Slice

$5.00

Veggie Strudel Slice

$5.00

1/4 Tray Create Your Own Strudel

1/4 Tray Poor Boy Strudel

$12.00

1/4 Tray Works Strudel

$12.00

1/4 Tray Pompei Italiano Strudel

$12.00

1/4 Tray Chicken Parm Strudel

$12.00

1/4 Bbq Beef

$12.00

1/4 Chic Fajita

$12.00

1/4 Veggie

$12.00

1/2 Tray Create Your Own Strudel w/ Marinara

1/2 Tray Poor Boy Strudel

$27.00

1/2 Tray Works Strudel

$27.00

1/2 Tray Pompei Italiano Strudel

$23.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parm Strudel

$27.00

1/2 Bbq Beef

$23.00

1/2 Veggie

$23.00

1/2 Chicken Fajita

$23.00

1/2 Beef Angelo

$23.00

Full Tray Create Your Own Strudel w/ Marinara

Full Tray Poor Boy Strudel

$39.00

Full Tray Works Strudel

$39.00

Full Tray Pompei Italiano Strudel

$39.00

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$39.00

Full Bbq Beef

$39.00

Full Veggie

$39.00

Full Chicken Fajita

$39.00

Full Beef Angelo

$39.00

Little Italy Sandwiches

Hero Sandwich

$7.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich w/ Marinara & Roasted Sweet Peppers

$7.00

Marie's Meatball Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$7.00

Pepper And Eggs Sand

$5.00

Eggplant Sand

$7.00

Italian Beef Sand

$7.00

Meatball W Chips

$5.00

Grilled Veggie Sand

Italian Lunch Boxes

Signature Pizza Slice

$9.00

Original Strudel Slice

$11.00

Little Italy Sandwich

$12.00

House Made Pasta

$14.00

Gluten Free Rotini

$16.00

Small Plates

1/2 Signature Slice

$3.00

1/2 Slice Strudel

$4.00

Small Signature Salad

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$2.00

1/2 Little Italy Sandwich

$4.00

Small Pasta

$5.00

Small Taylor St. Special

$6.00

Small Warm Accompaniment

$3.00

Pasta

Spaghetti W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Fettucine W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Mostaccioli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Baked Mostaccioli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Cheese Ravioli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Spinach Ravioli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Gnocchi W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

8 Finger Cavatelli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Lasagna W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Spinach Lasagna W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Gluten Free Rotini W/ Bread & Butter

$12.00

Herb Chicken Ravioli W/ Bread & Butter

$9.00

Todays Special

$8.00

Taylor St. Specialities

Calamari Fritti W/ Bread & Butter

$10.00

Sausage & Peppers W/ Bread & Butter

$10.00

Chicken Parmigiana over Spaghetti W/ Bread & Butter

$10.00

Fet W/ Chi And Broc

$10.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$10.00

Warm Accompaniments

Italian Bread Your Way

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Italian Green Beans

$4.00

Vesuvio Potatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Peas

$4.00

Side of Meatballs

$3.00

Side of Italian Sausage

$3.00

Italian Fries

$4.00

Soup

Bowl Minestrone Soup W/ Bread & Butter

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Vegetable Soup W/ Bread & Butter

$3.00

Baked Minestrone

$4.00

Escarole Bean

$3.00

Pasta Fagioli

$3.00

Salads

Small House Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$6.00

Large House Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$8.00

Small Mela Verde W/ Bread & Butter

$6.00

Large Mela Verde W/ Bread & Butter

$8.00

Small Marie's Special W/ Bread & Butter

$6.00

Large Marie's Special W/ Bread & Butter

$8.00

Small Chopped Chicken Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$6.00

Large Chopped Chicken Salad W/ Bread & Butter

$8.00

Large Bottle of Dressing

$6.95

Small Bottle of Dressing

$3.95

Sm Calamari Salad

$6.00

Lg Calamari Salad

$8.00

Sm AntipastaSalad

$6.00

Lg Antipasta Salad

$8.00

Small Caprese

$6.00

Lg Caprese

$8.00

Sm Italian Chopped

$6.00

LG Italian chopped

$8.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sm Farm Salad

$6.00

Lg Farm Salad

$8.00

Sm Mediterranean

$6.00

Lg Mediterranean

$8.00

Sm Pompei

$6.00

Lg Pompei

$8.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Gelato

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Rosemarie's Lemon Knots

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Italian Choc. Cake

$4.00

Buffet

Adults

$12.00

Under 5

Beverage

$2.25

12-5

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Spring Water

$1.00

Cappuccino

$2.00

$2 Chanti

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

$2 Beer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$1.00

Can Of Diet Coke

$1.00

Can of Coke

$1.00

Can of Orange

$1.00

Monster

$2.00

Vanilla Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Strawberry milk

$2.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Ace Apple Cider

$3.50

BTL Ace Pear Cider

$3.50

BTL Allagash White

$4.00

BTL Beer of the Month

BTL Blue Moon

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Claushaler

$3.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.50

BTL Corona

$3.75

BTL Domaine Dupage

$3.75

BTL Dos Equis

$4.00

BTL Ebel's Weiss

$3.75

BTL IPA

$4.00

BTL Krombacher

$3.75

BTL Krombacher Dark Larger

$4.00

BTL Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$4.25

BTL Little Sumpin Sumpin

$4.00

BTL Michalob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Modelo

$4.00

BTL Moretti La Rossa

$4.25

BTL Oscar Blues Pinner Session IPA

$4.00

BTL Peroni

$4.00

BTL Pils

$4.00

BTL Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$4.25

BTL Stone Go to IPA

$4.00

BTL Stone IPA

$4.00

BTL Wobble IPA

$4.00

Jk Scrumptious Hard Cider

$8.00

Bl Angry Orchard

$4.00

3 Dollar Craft

$3.00

Draft Beer

DRAFT Stella

$5.00

DRAFT Domaine Dupage

$5.00

DRAFT Pompei Ale

$5.00

DRAFT Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

DRAFT Scylla's Graft

$5.00

DRAFT Peroni

$5.00

12 oz Beer Flight

$7.00

Moscato, White, & Chardonnay

BTL Allegri Moscato

$21.00

BTL Pisoni Moscato

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Avanti

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Pisoni

$24.00

BTL Reisling Sun Garden

$24.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Epica

$24.00

BTL Nosiola Pisoni

$24.00

BTL Alias Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Folie a Duex Russian River

$21.00

BTL Pisoni Chardonnay

$24.00

1/2 Caraffe Allegri

$14.00

1/2 Caraffe Pisoni Moscato

$16.00

1/2 Caraffe Avanti

$14.00

1/2 Caraffe Pisoni Pinot Grgio

$16.00

1/2 Caraffe Sun Garden

$16.00

1/2 Caraffe Epica

$16.00

1/2 Caraffe Pisoni Nosiola

$16.00

1/2 Caraffe Alias Chardonnay

$12.00

1/2 Caraffe Folie a Duex

$14.00

GLS Allegri Moscato

$7.00

GLS Pisoni Moscato

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Avanti

$7.00

GLS Pisoni Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Reisling Sun Garden

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc Epica

$8.00

GLS Nosiola Pisoni

$8.00

GLS Alias Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Folie a duex

$7.00

GLS Pisoni Chardonnay

$8.00

Rose, Pinot Noir & Teroldego

BTL Pisoni Rose

$24.00

BTL Stemmari

$18.00

BTL Leese Fitch Pinor Noir

$21.00

BTL Simple Life

$24.00

BTL Pisoni Teroldego

$24.00

1/2 Carafe Pisoni Rose

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Stemmari

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$14.00

1/2 Carafe Simple Life

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Pisoni Teroldego

$16.00

GLS Pisoni Teroldego

$8.00

GLS Stemmari

$6.00

GLS Leese Fitch

$7.00

GLS Simple Life

$8.00

GLS Pisoni Teroldego

$8.00

Chianti, Merlot & Red Blends

BTL Querceto Chianti

$18.00

BTL Poggio Vignoso

$21.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti

$24.00

BTL Alias Merlot

$18.00

BTL Seven Falls Merlot

$24.00

BTL Casa Moni Rosso

$18.00

BTL Antinori Santa Christina

$21.00

BTL Pisoni San Siro Rosso

$24.00

1/2 Carafe Querceto

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Poggio Vignoso

$14.00

1/2 Carafe Ruffino Chianti

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Alias Merlot

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Seven Falls Merlot

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Casa Moni Rosso

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Antinori

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Pisoni San Siro Rosso

$16.00

GLS Querceto

$6.00

GLS Poggio Vignoso

$7.00

GLS Ruffino Chianti

$8.00

GLS Alias Merlot

$6.00

GLS Seven Falls

$8.00

GLS Casa Momi Rosso

$6.00

GLS Antinori

$8.00

GLS Pisoni San Siro Rosso

$8.00

$2 Chanti

Malbec & Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Epica Malbec

$21.00

BTL Cigar Box

$24.00

BTL Alias Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Pisoni Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

1/2 Carafe Epica Malbec

$14.00

1/2 Carafe Cigar Box

$16.00

1/2 Carafe Alias Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

1/2 Carafe Pisoni Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GLS Epica Malbec

$7.00

GLS Cigar Box

$8.00

GLS Alias Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Pisoni Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Sparkling, Cordials, & Wine Flight

BTL Mionetto Prosecco

$6.00

BTL Bocelli Prosecco

$7.00

SHOT Pisoni Choc. Grappa

$3.00

Wine Flight

$12.00

$4.00 Flight

$4.00

$1.00 Flight

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, family-owned spot serving cafeteria-style Italian eats & desserts since 1909. Open Daily 11am - 10pm Kitchen Closes at 9:30pm

Website

Location

200 West Ogden, Westmont, IL 60559

Directions

Gallery
Pompei of Westmont image

