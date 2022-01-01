Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pompei of Westmont Westmont, IL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual, family-owned spot serving cafeteria-style Italian eats & desserts since 1909. Open Daily 11am - 10pm Kitchen Closes at 9:30pm
Location
200 West Ogden, Westmont, IL 60559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oberweis Dairy - Downers Grove - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
No Reviews
60 Ogden Avenue Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurant