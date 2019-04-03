A map showing the location of Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline 213 Washington StView gallery
Thai

Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline 213 Washington St

229 Reviews

$$

213 Washington St

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Beer

Singha Lager

$4.00

Thailand (5%)

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Pennslyvania (4.4%)

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Pennslyvania (3.8%)

Laguinatas India Pale Ale

$3.50

California (6.2%)

Allegash Tripel

$4.00

Maine (9%)

Downest Cider

$3.50

Cocktail

Pon Gimlet

$12.00

Fresh and full of flavor, with a blend of gin, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, muddled Thai basil and ginger, house made ginger lime syrup, and fresh lime.

Boston Blackthorn

$12.00

Makers M ark bourbon , Lillet Blanc and a splash of Luxardo M araschino liqueur meet in this sophisticated cocktail ; Pon’s modern twist on the classic Manhattan.

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Vodka martini with a luscious lychee fruit lift. If you’re a martini person, you need to try this with Pon’s dishes

Munmea Thai Tea

$12.00

Classic Thai iced tea we all know and love, but with a sweet boozy twist of Irish Whiskey and Baileys

Thai Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Refreshing mint mojito made with Thai coconut juice and coconut rum.

Honorary Consul

$12.00

Gin, St. Germain, aromatic bitters and fresh lime come together to create this tantalizing libation with a surprising grapefruit flavor

Red

Chianti

$40.00

Poggio Bonelli Villa Chigi, Tuscany, Italy, 2017

Pinot Noir

$44.00

Byron, Santa Barbara, California, 2016

Pinot Noir

$40.00

Belmondo, delle Venezie, Italy, 2014

Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Hayes Valley, Central Coast, California, 2017

Malbec

$40.00

Catena, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016

Rosé

Rosé

$40.00

Vallé des Pins, Provence, France 2017

Cinsault Rosé

$40.00

Le Paradou, Rhône, France 2017

Sparkling wine

Cava

$36.00

Flama d’Or, Brut, Spain

White

Grüner Veltliner,

$40.00

Landhaus Mayer, Vienna, Austria 2018

Riesling

$40.00

Joseph Cattin, Alsace, France, 2015

Pinot Gris

$40.00

Joseph Cattin, Alsace, France, 2017

Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Villa Maria, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2018

Chardonnay

$44.00

Macon Villages, Louis Jadot, Burgundy, France, 2017

Chardonnay

$44.00

Boschendal, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2016

Chardonnay “Terroir de Milly”

$44.00

Domaine Sébastien Dampt, Petit Chablis, France

Unoaked Chardonnay

$44.00

Camel Road, Monterey, California, 2017

Cortese di Gavi

$44.00

Riva Leone, Gavi, Italy, 2017

Vouvray

$40.00

les Roches Blanches, Vouvray, France 2017

Gift card

Gift card

Attributes and Amenities
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

213 Washington St, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

