Ponce's Restaurant - Del Sur

16480 Paseo Del Sur

San Diego, CA 92127

Food

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

GF French fries, melted cheddar, sour cream, guacamole and queso añejo

Guacamole (large)

$14.00

V GF Topped with queso añejo

Guacamole (small)

$8.00

V GF Topped with queso añejo

Nachos

$12.00

V GF Topped with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream and queso añejo Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +$5 GF

Quesadilla

$7.00

V Soft or crispy Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +$5

Quesadilla Suprema

$12.00

V Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheddar, sour cream, and guacamole Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +5

Queso Dip (large)

$11.00

V Add ground or impossible beef, or chorizo +$3

Queso Dip (small)

$7.00

V Add ground or impossible beef, or chorizo +$3

Salsa Fresca (large)

$6.00

V GF

Salsa Fresca (small)

$4.00

V GF

Shrimp Ceviche with Avocado

$14.00

GF

Soups & Salad

Ensalada Suprema

$12.00

V GF Romaine, crispy tortilla strips, pinto beans, bell peppers, tomato, queso añejo, avocado, choice of ranch, oil & vinegar, or chipotle dressing Add steak or chicken +$5 Add shrimp +$7

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

GF With avocado and queso añejo

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$12.00

Ask your server

Cup Seasonal Soup

$6.00

Ask your server

Side Salad

$6.00

House Specialties

Camarones A La Diabla Plate

$24.00

Shrimp in a spicy three chile sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side

Camarones Rancheros Plate

$24.00

Shrimp in a spicy ranchera salsa with tomato, onion, and chile guerito, served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side

Carnitas Plate

$20.00

Cauliflower Tacos Plate

$20.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$18.00

Two chiles rellenos topped with ranchera salsa, rice and beans on the side

Chile Verde Plate

$20.00

Chimichanga Plate

$17.00

Enchiladas Suizas Plate

$21.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas with tomatillo cream sauce and manchego cheese, with rice and beans on the side

Fajitas Plate

$22.00

Choose steak, chicken, or grilled veggies with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side shrimp +$5 V

Letter A Chicken Enchiladas Plate

$20.00

Two chicken enchiladas, topped with sour cream and avocado, with rice and beans on the side

Ponce's Special Tostada

$16.00

Large crispy flour tortilla topped with ground, shredded, or Impossible beef, or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and queso añejo V

Suadero Plate

$21.00

Tacos De Birria Plate

$21.00

Four shredded beef mini tacos with melted jack cheese, beef consume, rice, and beans

Burritos

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp, avocado, cabbage, chipotle sauce, and salsa fresca

Bean & Cheese Burrito (wrapped)

$9.00

Served with enchilada sauce on top

Bean Burrito

$9.00

California Burrito

$14.00

Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, french fries, cheddar cheese, and salsa fresca

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

With guacamole and salsa fresca

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

With guacamole and salsa fresca

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.00

Tender pork stewed with tomatillo salsa inside and on top

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs

Combination Burrito

$11.00

choice of ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken with beans inside and served with enchilada sauce on top

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.00

Served with enchilada sauce on top

Impossible Beef Burrito

$9.00

Served with enchilada sauce on top

Machaca Burrito

$12.00

Shredded beef with onions, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.00

With guacamole and salsa fresca

Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.00

Served with enchilada sauce on top

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Served with enchilada sauce on top

Suprema Burrito

$12.00

V Veggie beans and rice, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and lettuce

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.00

Carne asada, shrimp, avocado, tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, cabbage, and chipotle sauce

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Enchiladas

Carne Asada Enchilada

$8.00

Carnitas Enchilada

$8.00

Cheese Enchilada

$7.00

Topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheddar

Ground Beef Enchilada

$7.00

Topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheddar

Guacamole Enchilada

$7.00

Impossible Ground "Beef" Enchilada

$8.00

V Topped with tomatillo sauce

Pollo Asado Enchilada

$8.00

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$7.00

Topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheddar

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$7.00

Topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheddar

Shrimp Enchilada

$8.50

Suiza a la carte

$8.00

Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos

$9.00

V GF Shredded beef, shredded chicken, or seasoned potato in crispy fried corn tortillas. Served with lettuce and cheddar cheese Add guacamole +$3 Add sour cream +$1 Turn into flautas +$2

Bean Taco

$5.00

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Salsa fresca, guacamole, and queso añejo

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Salsa fresca, guacamole, and queso añejo

Fried Fish Taco

$6.00

Tempura battered cod, cabbage, salsa blanca, and salsa fresca

Grilled Veggies Taco

$5.00

V GF Potato, bell peppers, squash, mushrooms, corn, onion, cilantro, and guacamole

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce and queso añejo

Guacamole Taco

$5.00

Impossible Beef Taco

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce and queso añejo

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

Salsa fresca, guacamole, and queso añejo

Shredded Beef Taco

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce and queso añejo

Shredded Chicken Taco

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce and queso añejo

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

GF Cabbage, chipotle sauce, avocado, and salsa fresca

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Desayuno

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Fried egg, corn tortilla, ranchera sauce, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side

Chorizo Plate

$14.00

GF Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side

Machaca Plate

$14.00

GF Shredded beef, scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side

Chilaquiles

$14.00

V GF Tortilla chips, scrambled with eggs, cotija cheese, onions, and sour cream, and choice of red or green sauce, rice, and beans

Otras

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef, American cheese, mayo, mustard, relish, tomato, and lettuce

Impossible Burger

$9.00

V Impossible beef, mayo, mustard, relish, tomato, and lettuce

French Fries

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Whole Pinto Beans

$4.00

Chile Relleno

$7.00

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.75

1 Small Flour Tortilla

$0.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

6 Avocado Slices

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Guacamole (2oz)

$3.50

Large Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Side of Carne Asada (3oz)

$5.00

Side of Pollo Asado (3oz)

$5.00

Side of Carnitas (3oz)

$5.00

Side Cheddar Cheese (3oz)

$0.75

Side Queso Anejo (3oz)

$0.75

TJ DOG

$5.00

Side Fajita Chicken (3oz)

$5.00

Side Fajita Steak (3oz)

$5.00

Side Ground Beef (3oz)

$3.50

Side Impossible Meat (3oz)

$3.50

Side of Sauce (2oz)

$0.95

Side Shredded Beef (3oz)

$3.50

Side Shredded Chicken (3oz)

$3.50

Side Shrimp (3oz)

$7.00

Side Veggies (3oz)

$3.50

Side Sliced Serranos

$1.50

Sour Cream (2oz)

$2.00

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Burrito Plate

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger Plate

$7.95

Kids Enchilada Plate

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$7.95

Kids Beef Rolled Tacos Plate

$7.95

Kids Chicken Rolled Tacos Plate

$7.95

Kids Potato Rolled Tacos Plate

$7.95

Sides for Sharing

Albondigas Soup (Quart)

$24.00

Beans (1/2 Pint)

$4.00

Beans (Pint)

$7.50

Beans (Quart)

$15.00

Carrots (1/2 Pint)

$3.00

Carrots (Pint)

$4.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Quart)