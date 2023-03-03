Ponce's Restaurant - Kensington
4050 Adams Avenue
San Diego, CA 92116
Food
Appetizers
Carne Asada Fries
GF French fries, melted cheddar, sour cream, guacamole and queso añejo
Guacamole (large)
Topped with queso añejo
Guacamole (small)
V GF Topped with queso añejo
Nachos
V GF Topped with cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream and queso añejo Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +$5 GF
Quesadilla
V Soft or crispy Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +$5
Quesadilla Suprema
V Crispy flour tortilla with melted cheddar, sour cream, and guacamole Add ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken +$3 Add carne asada, pollo asado, or carnitas +5
Queso Dip (large)
V Add ground or impossible beef, or chorizo +$3
Queso Dip (small)
V Add ground or impossible beef, or chorizo +$3
Salsa Fresca (large)
V GF
Salsa Fresca (small)
V GF
Shrimp Ceviche with Avocado
GF
Soups & Salad
Ensalada Suprema
V GF Romaine, crispy tortilla strips, pinto beans, bell peppers, tomato, queso añejo, avocado, choice of ranch, oil & vinegar, or chipotle dressing Add steak or chicken +$5 Add shrimp +$7
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
GF With avocado and queso añejo
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl Seasonal Soup
Ask your server
Cup Seasonal Soup
Ask your server
Side Salad
House Specialties
Camarones A La Diabla Plate
Shrimp in a spicy three chile sauce, served with guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side
Camarones Rancheros Plate
Shrimp in a spicy ranchera salsa with tomato, onion, and chile guerito, served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side
Carnitas Plate
Cauliflower Tacos Plate
Chile Relleno Plate
Two chiles rellenos topped with ranchera salsa, rice and beans on the side
Chile Verde Plate
Chimichanga Plate
Enchiladas Suizas Plate
Two shredded chicken enchiladas with tomatillo cream sauce and manchego cheese, with rice and beans on the side
Fajitas Plate
Choose steak, chicken, or grilled veggies with bell peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on the side shrimp +$5 V
Letter A Chicken Enchiladas Plate
Two chicken enchiladas, topped with sour cream and avocado, with rice and beans on the side
Ponce's Special Tostada
Large crispy flour tortilla topped with ground, shredded, or Impossible beef, or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and queso añejo V
Suadero Plate
Tacos De Birria Plate
Four shredded beef mini tacos with melted jack cheese, beef consume, rice, and beans
Burritos
Ground Beef Burrito
Served with enchilada sauce on top
Shredded Beef Burrito
Served with enchilada sauce on top
Impossible Beef Burrito
Served with enchilada sauce on top
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Served with enchilada sauce on top
Bean & Cheese Burrito (wrapped)
Served with enchilada sauce on top
Combination Burrito
choice of ground, shredded, or impossible beef, or shredded chicken with beans inside and served with enchilada sauce on top
Carne Asada Burrito
With guacamole and salsa fresca
Pollo Asado Burrito
With guacamole and salsa fresca
Carnitas Burrito
With guacamole and salsa fresca
Suprema Burrito
V Veggie beans and rice, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca and lettuce
Chile Verde Burrito
Tender pork stewed with tomatillo salsa inside and on top
Chorizo Burrito
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs
Machaca Burrito
Shredded beef with onions, tomatoes, and scrambled eggs
California Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, french fries, cheddar cheese, and salsa fresca
Surf & Turf Burrito
Carne asada, shrimp, avocado, tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, cabbage, and chipotle sauce
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, avocado, cabbage, chipotle sauce, and salsa fresca