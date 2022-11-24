Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Poncha Pub and Grub 10238 Hwy 50

review star

No reviews yet

10238 Hwy 50

PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Godfather
The Rancher
The Pickle Club

Sandwiches

The Godfather

$13.49

Our Italian Sandwich will have you speaking like a local Italian. Made with the finest Capicolla, Proschuito, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone. Topped with your choice of fresh veggies. This sandwich will be your GoTo.

The Pickle Club

$13.49

Our Club Sandwch will leave you feeling like a member of the Pickle Club. Made with the finest Honey Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with your choice of veggies.

The Gobbler

$12.99

Our Classic Turkey Sandwich will have you gobbling to your friends about it. Piled high with Smoked Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.

The Porker

$12.99

Our Classic Ham Sandwich is far from basic. Piled high with Honey Smoked ham and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.

The Rancher

$12.99

Our Classic Roast Beef Sandwich will have you tightening your spurs and riding into the sunset. Made with the Finest Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.

The Clucker

$12.99

Our Classic Chicken Sandwich is piled high with white meat Chicken Salad and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.

The Herbivore

$11.99

Our Classic Veggie Sandwich is as Colossal as the Dinosaurs that once roamed Colorado. Our Chickpea hummus piled high with your choice of Veggies and Cheese.

Grill Cheese

$7.99

The Fly Fisher

$12.99

Our Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich will have you tying your flies a bit tighter in anticipation of the next catch. Piled high with Tuna Salad, and Cheddar Cheese topped with your choice of Veggies.

Meatball Sammie

$13.99

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Big Pickle

$2.50

Salads

Pickle Club Salad

$12.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Chedder Cheese, Hard boiled Egg, Choose your Veggies

Italian Salad

$12.99

Capicolla, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hard boiled Egg, Choose your Veggies

Pickle House Salad

$12.99

Feta, Hard boiled Egg, Choose your Veggies

Chips

Boulder Chips Cracked Pepper

$2.00

Boulder Chips Hickory BBQ

$2.00

Boulder Chips Malt Vinegar

$2.00

Boulder Chips Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Boulder Chips Sea Salt

$2.00

Drinks To-Go

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood pub and sandwich joint located in Poncha Springs Colorado. Loaded sandwiches, fresh salads, cold beer, great company.

Website

Location

10238 Hwy 50, PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242

Directions

Gallery
Poncha Pub and Grub image
Poncha Pub and Grub image
Poncha Pub and Grub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mabel's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
6250 Hwy 285 PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242
View restaurantnext
House Rock Kitchen - 421 East Main Street
orange star4.5 • 1
421 East Main Street Buena Vista, CO 81211
View restaurantnext
Sprockets
orange star4.6 • 11
148 W 1st St Unit B Salida, CO 81201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PONCHA SPRINGS

Elevation Beer Company - Poncha Springs
orange star4.8 • 241
115 Pahlone Pkwy PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PONCHA SPRINGS
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston