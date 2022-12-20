Main picView gallery

Tipsy Taco - Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

7708 Rea Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dining N/A Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Choose from one of our scratch-made salsas or dips: Tipsy Signature Mild Salsa, Traditional Salsa, Spiked Avocado Ranch, Corn & Black Bean with Goat Cheese

Queso

$7.00

Add Ground Beef +2 | Grilled Jalapenos +1

Guacamole

$7.00

Avocado, pico, lime, salt

Poncho and Willy Trio

$9.00

Armadillo Eggs

$7.00

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Filet Nachos

$17.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.00

House-prepared fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, pico, queso & drizzled with sour crema

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Al Pastor pork and onions topped with grilled pineapple and cilantro

Baja Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, bacon, arugula, Cannonball BBQ sauce

Bang Bang Taco

$6.00

Fried shrimp, shredded cabbage and sweet chili sauce

BBQ Chicken

$6.00

Birria De Res Tacos

$15.00

Three grilled corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro & authentic Mexican braised beef served with consume (au jus dipping sauce)

Blackened Mahi Taco

$6.50

Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

Grilled and sliced filet mignon, lettuce, pico, feta cheese and spiked avocado ranch

Chicken Philly

$5.00

Cowgirl

$5.00

Filet Philly

$5.00

Greek Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, vinaigrette, spiked avocado ranch and topped with feta cheese

Grilled Salmon Taco

$6.50

Magic Mushroom

$5.00

Old School Taco

$5.50

Our most popular taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese

Seoul Mate Taco

$6.50

Grilled and sliced filet mignon, cabbage, Korean BBQ sauce, Yum Yum sauce, crispy wontons and sesame seeds

Willy Club Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and spiked avocado ranch

Burritos

Bad Ass

$14.00

Black Bean Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Filet Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Filet Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch

Enchilada

Enchilada

$14.00

Choice of grilled chicken, ground beef, or re-fried beans. Choose 3 and mix and match your favorites. All enchiladas are smothered with queso and enchilada sauce and garnished with cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Willy's Enchilada

$15.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

Filet Fajita

$21.00

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

Veggie Fajita

$16.00

Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream

Pick Two

$19.00

3 Extra Tortillas

Taco Plate

Two Taco Plate

$12.00

Three Taco Plate

$17.00

Tex Mex Specialties

BBQ Mexican Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Blackened Mahi

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Tequila Lime Chicken

$16.00

Willy's Ribeye

$22.00

Combos

2 Taco 1 Enchilada

$14.00

1 Taco 2 Enchilada

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Served with cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips

Willy Casa Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn, cheddar cheese, bacon, and tortilla strips hand tossed with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.00

Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or ground beef in a house-fried tortilla shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream served with your choice of dressing

Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.00

Classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, roasted corn, croutons and white anchovies, tossed in Caesar dressing

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Featured

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Birria de Res Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Filet and Enchilada

$25.95Out of stock

Kids

K* Burger

$6.50

K* Chicken Tenders

$6.50

K* Enchilada

$6.50

K* Dessert

$2.00

K* Nachos

$6.50

K* Old School

$6.50

K* Quesadilla

$6.50

K* Solo Sides

Off Menu

Filet Con Queso

$14.00

Pollo Con Queso

$10.00

Shrimp Con Queso

$11.00

Sandwiches

Gringo Burger

$11.00

El Paso Burger

$12.00

Chicken Bandito

$10.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Fried Corn

$5.00

Jicama Slaw

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$7.00

Sweet cream soaked vanilla cake topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and a cherry

Sopapillas

$6.00

House-fried tortilla triangles topped with chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup and powdered sugar

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry tossed in cinnamon sugar, then piled high with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, Mexican syrup, whipped cream and powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy locally owned & award winning food made in our scratch kitchen. Nothing quite beats good food surrounded by friends & family

Website

Location

7708 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TRUE Crafted Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,702
7828 Rea Road Suite F Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7930 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Woodys Seafood Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Ballantyne
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Bahn Thai
orange starNo Reviews
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
orange starNo Reviews
12410 Johnston Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston