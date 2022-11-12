Pond imageView gallery
American

Pond

review star

No reviews yet

2407 Moody Rd.

Warner Robins, GA 31088

Popular Items

.Salmon
.Beignets
.Gouda Bites

.Non-Alcoholic

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.70

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry

$3.50

Maine Root Vanilla

$3.50

Milk

$2.59

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.09

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar-free Red Bull

$4.09

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Refill

$1.25

.Liquor

.Vodka

.Rum

.Gin

.Tequila

.Bourbon

.Whiskey

.Scotch

.Cognac & Liqueur

.Cocktails

.Amaretto Sour

$8.00

.Bahama Mama

$9.00

.Bloody Mary

$14.50

.Blue Lagoon

$8.00

.Cosmopolitan

$9.00

.Dark & Stormy

$8.00

.Espresso Martini

$12.00

.French Martini

$11.00

.Kamikaze

$8.00

.Kentucky Mule

$8.00

.Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

.Lemon Drop Shooter

$8.00

.Long BEACH

$11.00

.Long Island

$11.00

.Mai Tai

$9.00

.Manhattan

$9.00

.Margarita

$8.00

.Martini

$8.00

.Mexican Mule

$8.00

.Mimosa

$8.00

.Mimosa Carafe

$21.00

.Mojito

$9.00

.Moscow Mule

$8.00

.Old Fashion

$12.00

.Pretty In Pink

$10.00

.Rum Runner

$10.00

.Salty Dog

$8.00

.Sangria

$12.00

.Screwdriver

$8.00

.Sea Breeze

$8.00

.Sex on the Beach

$8.00

.Sidecar

$9.00

Spiked Peach Tea

$11.00

.Sunrise Mist

$8.00

.Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

.Whiskey Sour

$8.00

.White Russian

$9.00

.Beer

Bottled Beer

Draft Beer

.Wine

.Red - Glass

.White - Glass

.Bubbly/Rose - Glass

Bottled Red Wine

Bottled White Wine

Bottled Bubbly/Rose

.Starters

.Beignets

$8.50

.Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

.Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

.Crab Cakes

$25.00

.Edamame

$6.50

Filled Beignets

$9.00

.Gouda Bites

$9.50

.Guacamole & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

.Salmon Dip

$11.00

.Scallop and Crab Cake

$25.00

.Shrimp & Grits Martini

$11.50

.Small Gumbo

$13.00

.Entrees

.12 oz Ribeye

$43.00

.16 oz Ribeye

$57.00

.6 oz Filet

$42.00

.6 oz Filet Oscar

$50.00

.8 oz Filet

$52.00

.8 oz Filet Oscar

$59.00

.Bourbon Glaze

$28.00

.Catfish

$19.00

.Center Cut Pork Chop

$25.00

.Chicken

$20.00

.Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

.Etoufee

$20.50

.Lamb Chops

$49.00

.Large Gumbo

$25.50

.New York Strip

$34.00

.Red Snapper

$22.00

.Salmon

$22.50

.Scallops

$42.00

.Shrimp

$20.00

.Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

.Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pond Signature

$14.50

Turkey Burger

$13.50

.Soup

Steak & Potato

$7.00+

.Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Entrée House Salad

$10.50

Entrée Kale Caesar Salad

$10.50

Power Bowl

$13.00

Summer Bistro Salad

$14.00

.Kiddos

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Two Sides Only

$7.50

.Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Birthday Special

.Signature Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

Brown Rice & Quinoa

$4.50

Grits

$4.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Skin-On Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

White Rice

$4.50

.Premium Sides

Asparagus

$5.50

Baked Potato

$5.50

Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Spinach

$5.50

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.50

.Add-Ons

Grilled Salmon Filet

$9.00

Blackened Salmon Filet

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

5 oz NY Strip

$12.00

1 Jumbo Scallop

$10.00

4 Blackened Shrimp

$5.00

4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

4 Fried Shrimp

$5.00

6 Blackened Shrimp

$7.50

6 Grilled Shrimp

$7.50

6 Fried Shrimp

$7.50

8 Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

8 grilled Shrimp

$10.00

8 Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Avocado

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$1.00

Pecans

$1.00

Black Bean Patty

$5.00

Musroom Cap

$5.00

Crab Cake

$11.00

.Starters

BBQ Potato Skins

$12.00

Chicken Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Papoussa

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Lumpia

$13.00Out of stock

Lumpia Shanghai

$13.00Out of stock

Sushi Fried

$11.00Out of stock

Gator Bites

$13.00

.Entrees

Surf & Turf

$58.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$48.00

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Ora King Salmon

$40.00Out of stock

Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Low Country Boil

$25.00

.Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.50

.Cakes

Banana Pudding Cake

$11.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake

$11.50Out of stock

Cookies And Cream

$11.50Out of stock

Individual NY Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake Cake

$11.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake

$11.50Out of stock

Strawberry Heaven

$11.50

Cheesecake Parfait

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

$10.00

.Cocktails

Peach State of Mind

$13.00

Spiked Peach Tea

$11.00

Summer Splash

$11.00

Pond

Chicken Florentine

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Mill

NY Strip

$38.00

Dessert

Flat Rate

$186.00

Nola Grace

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

.Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.61

Corona

$5.61

Heineken

$5.61

Mich Ultra

$5.61

Coors

$6.61

.Cocktails

Margarita

$7.48

Long Island

$10.28

Bahama Mama

$7.48

Martini

$7.48

Manhattan

$7.48

.Liquor

Grey Goose

$10.28

Tito's

$7.48

Bacardi

$7.48

Malibu

$7.48

Crown Apple

$12.15

Hennessey

$12.15

1800 silver

$8.41

1800 gold

$8.41

Patron

$12.15

Seagram's Gin

$7.48

Woodford

$16.82

Bulliet

$15.89

Bulliet Rye

$17.76

Makers

$12.15

Eli Craig

$22.43

Michtners

$15.89

Knob Creek

$11.21

Woodford Double Oaked

$17.76

Angel's Envy

$19.63

Whistle Pig

$42.06

Coke

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Redbull

$4.67
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2407 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088

Directions

Gallery
Pond image
Pond image

