American
Pond
No reviews yet
2407 Moody Rd.
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Popular Items
.Non-Alcoholic
1/2 Sweet/Unsweet
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Barq's Root Beer
$3.00
Cappuccino
$3.70
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Espresso
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Maine Root Blueberry
$3.50
Maine Root Vanilla
$3.50
Milk
$2.59
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Pink Lemonade
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.09
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sugar-free Red Bull
$4.09
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Water
Fruit Punch
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.75
Refill
$1.25
.Cocktails
.Amaretto Sour
$8.00
.Bahama Mama
$9.00
.Bloody Mary
$14.50
.Blue Lagoon
$8.00
.Cosmopolitan
$9.00
.Dark & Stormy
$8.00
.Espresso Martini
$12.00
.French Martini
$11.00
.Kamikaze
$8.00
.Kentucky Mule
$8.00
.Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
.Lemon Drop Shooter
$8.00
.Long BEACH
$11.00
.Long Island
$11.00
.Mai Tai
$9.00
.Manhattan
$9.00
.Margarita
$8.00
.Martini
$8.00
.Mexican Mule
$8.00
.Mimosa
$8.00
.Mimosa Carafe
$21.00
.Mojito
$9.00
.Moscow Mule
$8.00
.Old Fashion
$12.00
.Pretty In Pink
$10.00
.Rum Runner
$10.00
.Salty Dog
$8.00
.Sangria
$12.00
.Screwdriver
$8.00
.Sea Breeze
$8.00
.Sex on the Beach
$8.00
.Sidecar
$9.00
Spiked Peach Tea
$11.00
.Sunrise Mist
$8.00
.Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
.Whiskey Sour
$8.00
.White Russian
$9.00
.Wine
.Starters
.Entrees
.12 oz Ribeye
$43.00
.16 oz Ribeye
$57.00
.6 oz Filet
$42.00
.6 oz Filet Oscar
$50.00
.8 oz Filet
$52.00
.8 oz Filet Oscar
$59.00
.Bourbon Glaze
$28.00
.Catfish
$19.00
.Center Cut Pork Chop
$25.00
.Chicken
$20.00
.Chicken Parmesan
$22.00
.Etoufee
$20.50
.Lamb Chops
$49.00
.Large Gumbo
$25.50
.New York Strip
$34.00
.Red Snapper
$22.00
.Salmon
$22.50
.Scallops
$42.00
.Shrimp
$20.00
.Shrimp & Grits
$22.00
.Soup
.Salads
.Signature Sides
.Premium Sides
.Add-Ons
Grilled Salmon Filet
$9.00
Blackened Salmon Filet
$9.00
Grilled Chicken
$6.00
Blackened Chicken
$6.00
Fried Chicken
$6.00
5 oz NY Strip
$12.00
1 Jumbo Scallop
$10.00
4 Blackened Shrimp
$5.00
4 Grilled Shrimp
$5.00
4 Fried Shrimp
$5.00
6 Blackened Shrimp
$7.50
6 Grilled Shrimp
$7.50
6 Fried Shrimp
$7.50
8 Blackened Shrimp
$10.00
8 grilled Shrimp
$10.00
8 Fried Shrimp
$10.00
Avocado
$2.00
Egg
$2.00
Bacon
$1.00
Pecans
$1.00
Black Bean Patty
$5.00
Musroom Cap
$5.00
Crab Cake
$11.00
.Starters
.Entrees
.Cakes
Banana Pudding Cake
$11.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake
$11.50Out of stock
Cookies And Cream
$11.50Out of stock
Individual NY Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Key Lime Cheesecake Cake
$11.50
Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake
$11.50Out of stock
Strawberry Heaven
$11.50
Cheesecake Parfait
$11.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
$10.00
.Liquor
Grey Goose
$10.28
Tito's
$7.48
Bacardi
$7.48
Malibu
$7.48
Crown Apple
$12.15
Hennessey
$12.15
1800 silver
$8.41
1800 gold
$8.41
Patron
$12.15
Seagram's Gin
$7.48
Woodford
$16.82
Bulliet
$15.89
Bulliet Rye
$17.76
Makers
$12.15
Eli Craig
$22.43
Michtners
$15.89
Knob Creek
$11.21
Woodford Double Oaked
$17.76
Angel's Envy
$19.63
Whistle Pig
$42.06
Coke
$1.87
Sprite
$1.87
Redbull
$4.67
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
2407 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088
