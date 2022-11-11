Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro

250 Reviews

$$

545 S High St

Hillsboro, OH 45133

Popular Items

Daily Special
Chicken Tenders
Beef & Noodles

Drive-Thru Specials

Daily Special

$7.00

Home-style Meals

Breast & Wing

$7.99

Fresh white meat fried chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Leg & Thigh

$6.99

Fresh dark meat fried chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides.

4-Piece Fried Chicken

$11.99

Breast, wing, leg and thigh. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Meatloaf

$7.99

One of our most popular items! 2-3 slices of meatloaf, a roll, and your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Two of our hand-breaded tenders, served with your choice of 2 sides.

5 Wings

$8.99

5 of our bone-in wings, made to order and served with your choice of side.

Crispy Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl

$7.49

Mashed potatoes topped with corn, cheese, boneless chicken wings and smothered in gravy!

Beef & Noodles

$7.99

Our homemade beef and noodles, served with 2 sides and a roll.

8 Nuggets

$2.99

20 Nuggets

$7.49

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Grilled Chicken Pecan Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, craisens, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Grilled Chicken Berry Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Grilled Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped walnuts, sliced apples, croutons, and a grilled chicken breast. Try it with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are considered as a meal.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, fritos and a barbecued grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Mandarin grilled chicken salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, sunflower seeds, crunchy lo mein noodles, craisens, mandarin oranges, and a grilled chicken breast. Try it with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Chef Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, croutons, turkey and ham. Try it with French dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Taco Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and taco meat. Salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips on the side. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Italian Salad

$8.99

*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, red onions, banana peppers, green peppers, croutons, and sliced pepperoni. Try it with Creamy Italian dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.

Side Salad

$1.99

Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. Perfect as a side or a quick healthy snack!

Dinner Salad (includes roll and cookie)

$2.49

Our side salad, but with some added treats from our bakery! Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a roll and a cookie!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cod Sandwich ONLY

$8.99

Two cod fillets, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Tartar sauce on the side.

Cod Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Two cod fillets, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with tartar sauce on the side. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.

Hamburger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.

Baconburger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon. Comes with one side.

BBQ Baconburger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon. BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with one side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Comes with one side.

Zonesburger

$9.99

One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and a side of hot sauce. Comes with one side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried chicken breast, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.

Steakhouse Entrees

6oz Sirloin & 1 side

$10.99

6 ounces of top sirloin served with one side.

Sirloin Tips & 1 side

$9.99

6 oz top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with one side.

Chopsteak & 1 side

$9.99

Half a pound of ground Angus beef patty. Comes with one side.

Chopsteak & 2 sides

$10.99

Half a pound of ground Angus beef patty. Comes with 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken & 2 sides

$10.99

A fresh grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Monterey & 2 sides

$10.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, covered in Monterey sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin Tips & 2 sides

$12.99

6 oz top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Double Sirloin Tips & 2 sides

$15.99

12 ounces of top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with your choice of two sides.

6oz Sirloin & 2 sides

$13.99

6oz top sirloin, served with your choice of two sides.

10oz Sirloin & 2 sides

$17.99

10oz top sirloin, served with your choice of two sides.

10oz Ribeye & 2 sides

$21.99

10oz Ribeye, served with your choice of two sides.

1/2 Rack Ribs & 2 sides

$19.99

1/2 a rack of baby back ribs, barbecued and served with your choice of two sides.

Full Rack Ribs & 2 sides

$24.99

A full rack of baby back ribs, barbecued and served with your choice of two sides.

10oz Prime Rib & 2 sides

$21.99

10oz tender Prime Rib, served with your choice of two sides.

16oz T-Bone & 2 sides

$17.99

16oz T-bone, served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin + Grilled Chicken & 2 sides

$15.99

6oz top sirloin and a grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin + Chicken Monterey & 2 sides

$15.99

6oz top sirloin, served with a grilled chicken breast smothered in Monterey sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin + Grilled Shrimp & 2 sides

$15.99

6oz top sirloin and 8 pieces of grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin + Fried Shrimp & 2 sides

$15.99

6oz top sirloin and 4 pieces of fried butterfly shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Seafood

Cod Dinner Combo

$10.99

Two cod fillets, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Comes with two sides and tartar sauce.

5 Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides

$7.99

5 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.

7 pc. Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides

$10.99

7 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.

14 pc. Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides

$14.99

14 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.

16 pc. Grilled Shrimp & 2 Sides

$10.99

16 pieces of grilled shrimp, served on a bed of rice. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Salmon & 2 Sides

$15.99

Grilled salmon served with your choice of 2 sides.

Seafood Feast & 2 Sides

$17.99

Grilled salmon, 4 pieces of fried butterfly shrimp, and 8 pieces of grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of rice with cocktail and tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Kids Menu

Kids Meatloaf Meal

$5.99

A slice of our homemade meatloaf! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Kids Strip Meal

$5.99

One fried chicken tender. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Kids Leg Meal

$5.99

One of our famous fried chicken legs! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Kids Mini Burger Meal

$7.99

Kid sized burger with a slice of cheese. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Kids Steak Bites

$6.99

Kid sized sirloin tips - without the mushrooms or onions! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Kids Chicken Nugget

$5.99

3 boneless fried chicken wings. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.

Family Meals & Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces.

12 Wings

$14.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

25 Wings

$29.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

50 Wings

$55.99

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

100 Wings

$111.98

Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$4.99

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

12 Boneless Wings

$8.99

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

25 Boneless Wings

$16.99

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

50 Boneless Wings

$29.99

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

100 Boneless Wings

$58.99

All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.

50 Wing Meal

$65.99

50 of our famous wings! Comes with your choice of 2 large sides, 6 rolls and 12 cookies. Perfect for game night or dinner for the family!

8PC Fried Chicken

$12.99

A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs, and 2 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.

12PC Fried Chicken

$18.99

A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 3 breasts, 3 legs, 3 wings, and 3 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.

16PC Fried Chicken

$24.99

A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 4 breasts, 4 legs, 4 wings, and 4 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.

20PC Fried Chicken

$29.99

A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 5 Breasts, 5 thighs, 5 wings, and 5 legs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.

8 pc Chicken MEAL

$20.99

8 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 4 rolls.

12pc Chicken Meal

$27.99

12 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 6 rolls.

16pc Chicken Meal

$32.99

16 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 8 rolls.

20pc Chicken Meal

$38.99

20 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 10 rolls.

8 Tenders

$18.99

16 Tenders

$36.99

25 Tenders

$59.99

50 Tenders

$99.99

8pc Tender Meal

$28.99

8 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 4 rolls.

16pc Tender Meal

$46.99

16 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 8 rolls.

25pc Tender Meal

$69.99

25 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 12 rolls.

50pc Tender Meal

$109.99

Bakery & Dessert

1 Yeast Roll

$0.40

Fresh baked.

6 Yeast Rolls

$2.40

Fresh baked.

12 Yeast Rolls

$4.80

Fresh baked.

3 fudge squares

$1.49

Peanut Butter Fudge - Half Pound

$3.99

Soft and delicious!

Peanut Butter Fudge - 1 Pound

$5.99

Soft and delicious!

Two Cookies

$1.29

Cookies - 1 Dozen

$5.99

Fresh baked daily. Hershey's Chocolate Chips.

Bowl Of Icecream And 2 Cookies

$2.49

Ice Cream Cone

$1.59

Ice Cream Sundae (1 Sauce + 1 Topping)

$1.99

Desserts

$1.99

Sides & Misc.

Homestyle Hearty Sides

$2.99+

Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!

Side Salad

$1.99

Garden Fresh Salad including Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Cheese and Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Baked Potato

$3.99

Piping hot 90 count Baked Potatoes come out of our ovens every 15 minutes!

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Fries

$2.99

Thick cut. Skin on.

6Wedges

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Button Mushrooms Sauteed with Salt, Pepper and Garlic.

Sauteed Onions

$2.99

Sweet Yellow Onions sauteed with Salt and Garlic.

8pc Grilled Shrimp

$2.99

8 Shrimp, skewered, seasoned and grilled.

4pc Fried Shrimp

$2.99

Four of our Butterfly Shrimp, fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.

Bowl of soup

$3.99

Cup of soup

$1.99

A La Carte Items

Side Sauces & A1

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Beverages

Deals for a Dollar

$1.00

Freshly Brewed 32oz teas or lemonade for just a dollar!

32 0z To Go Beverage

32 0z To Go Beverage

$1.99

32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.

20 oz Drink to Go

$1.69

SMALL To-Go Cup

$0.25

LARGE To-Go Cup

$0.50
Gallon Unsweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

One gallon of our FRESH Brewed unsweetened Ice Tea.

Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

One gallon of our FRESH Brewed Sweet Tea.

Gallon Lemonade

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

One gallon of Minute Maid Lemonade.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

545 S High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133

Directions

