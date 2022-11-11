- Home
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
250 Reviews
$$
545 S High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Popular Items
Drive-Thru Specials
Home-style Meals
Breast & Wing
Fresh white meat fried chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Leg & Thigh
Fresh dark meat fried chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides.
4-Piece Fried Chicken
Breast, wing, leg and thigh. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Meatloaf
One of our most popular items! 2-3 slices of meatloaf, a roll, and your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Tenders
Two of our hand-breaded tenders, served with your choice of 2 sides.
5 Wings
5 of our bone-in wings, made to order and served with your choice of side.
Crispy Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl
Mashed potatoes topped with corn, cheese, boneless chicken wings and smothered in gravy!
Beef & Noodles
Our homemade beef and noodles, served with 2 sides and a roll.
8 Nuggets
20 Nuggets
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Grilled Chicken Pecan Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, craisens, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Grilled Chicken Berry Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Grilled Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped walnuts, sliced apples, croutons, and a grilled chicken breast. Try it with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are considered as a meal.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, fritos and a barbecued grilled chicken breast. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Mandarin grilled chicken salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, sunflower seeds, crunchy lo mein noodles, craisens, mandarin oranges, and a grilled chicken breast. Try it with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Chef Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, croutons, turkey and ham. Try it with French dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Taco Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and taco meat. Salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips on the side. *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Italian Salad
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, red onions, banana peppers, green peppers, croutons, and sliced pepperoni. Try it with Creamy Italian dressing! *Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
Side Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. Perfect as a side or a quick healthy snack!
Dinner Salad (includes roll and cookie)
Our side salad, but with some added treats from our bakery! Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a roll and a cookie!
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cod Sandwich ONLY
Two cod fillets, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Tartar sauce on the side.
Cod Sandwich Combo
Two cod fillets, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with tartar sauce on the side. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Cheeseburger
One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.
Hamburger
One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.
Baconburger
One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon. Comes with one side.
BBQ Baconburger
One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon. BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with one side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
One of our half pound patties, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Comes with one side.
Zonesburger
One of our half pound patties, served on a toasted bun with a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and a side of hot sauce. Comes with one side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with one side.
Steakhouse Entrees
6oz Sirloin & 1 side
6 ounces of top sirloin served with one side.
Sirloin Tips & 1 side
6 oz top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with one side.
Chopsteak & 1 side
Half a pound of ground Angus beef patty. Comes with one side.
Chopsteak & 2 sides
Half a pound of ground Angus beef patty. Comes with 2 sides.
Grilled Chicken & 2 sides
A fresh grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Monterey & 2 sides
Fresh grilled chicken breast, covered in Monterey sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin Tips & 2 sides
6 oz top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Double Sirloin Tips & 2 sides
12 ounces of top sirloin, chopped up and served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Comes with your choice of two sides.
6oz Sirloin & 2 sides
6oz top sirloin, served with your choice of two sides.
10oz Sirloin & 2 sides
10oz top sirloin, served with your choice of two sides.
10oz Ribeye & 2 sides
10oz Ribeye, served with your choice of two sides.
1/2 Rack Ribs & 2 sides
1/2 a rack of baby back ribs, barbecued and served with your choice of two sides.
Full Rack Ribs & 2 sides
A full rack of baby back ribs, barbecued and served with your choice of two sides.
10oz Prime Rib & 2 sides
10oz tender Prime Rib, served with your choice of two sides.
16oz T-Bone & 2 sides
16oz T-bone, served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin + Grilled Chicken & 2 sides
6oz top sirloin and a grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin + Chicken Monterey & 2 sides
6oz top sirloin, served with a grilled chicken breast smothered in Monterey sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin + Grilled Shrimp & 2 sides
6oz top sirloin and 8 pieces of grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin + Fried Shrimp & 2 sides
6oz top sirloin and 4 pieces of fried butterfly shrimp. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Seafood
Cod Dinner Combo
Two cod fillets, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Comes with two sides and tartar sauce.
5 Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides
5 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.
7 pc. Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides
7 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.
14 pc. Fried Shrimp & 2 Sides
14 pieces of butterfly fried shrimp. Comes with two sides and cocktail sauce.
16 pc. Grilled Shrimp & 2 Sides
16 pieces of grilled shrimp, served on a bed of rice. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Salmon & 2 Sides
Grilled salmon served with your choice of 2 sides.
Seafood Feast & 2 Sides
Grilled salmon, 4 pieces of fried butterfly shrimp, and 8 pieces of grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of rice with cocktail and tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Kids Menu
Kids Meatloaf Meal
A slice of our homemade meatloaf! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Kids Strip Meal
One fried chicken tender. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Kids Leg Meal
One of our famous fried chicken legs! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Kids Mini Burger Meal
Kid sized burger with a slice of cheese. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Kids Steak Bites
Kid sized sirloin tips - without the mushrooms or onions! Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Kids Chicken Nugget
3 boneless fried chicken wings. Comes with one side, a cookie and a drink.
Family Meals & Wings
6 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces.
12 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
25 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
50 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
100 Wings
Our Signature Wings can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Includes dipping sauce.
6 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
12 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
25 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
100 Boneless Wings
All white meat. Fried to golden brown. Served with dipping sauce.
50 Wing Meal
50 of our famous wings! Comes with your choice of 2 large sides, 6 rolls and 12 cookies. Perfect for game night or dinner for the family!
8PC Fried Chicken
A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs, and 2 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.
12PC Fried Chicken
A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 3 breasts, 3 legs, 3 wings, and 3 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.
16PC Fried Chicken
A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 4 breasts, 4 legs, 4 wings, and 4 thighs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.
20PC Fried Chicken
A mix of our famous fried chicken! Comes with 5 Breasts, 5 thighs, 5 wings, and 5 legs. *Substitutions can lead to an up-charge.
8 pc Chicken MEAL
8 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 4 rolls.
12pc Chicken Meal
12 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 6 rolls.
16pc Chicken Meal
16 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 8 rolls.
20pc Chicken Meal
20 pieces of our famous fried chicken. Comes with 2 large sides and 10 rolls.
8 Tenders
16 Tenders
25 Tenders
50 Tenders
8pc Tender Meal
8 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 4 rolls.
16pc Tender Meal
16 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 8 rolls.
25pc Tender Meal
25 of our fried chicken tenders. Comes with 2 large sides and 12 rolls.
50pc Tender Meal
Bakery & Dessert
1 Yeast Roll
Fresh baked.
6 Yeast Rolls
Fresh baked.
12 Yeast Rolls
Fresh baked.
3 fudge squares
Peanut Butter Fudge - Half Pound
Soft and delicious!
Peanut Butter Fudge - 1 Pound
Soft and delicious!
Two Cookies
Cookies - 1 Dozen
Fresh baked daily. Hershey's Chocolate Chips.
Bowl Of Icecream And 2 Cookies
Ice Cream Cone
Ice Cream Sundae (1 Sauce + 1 Topping)
Desserts
Sides & Misc.
Homestyle Hearty Sides
Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!
Side Salad
Garden Fresh Salad including Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Cheese and Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Baked Potato
Piping hot 90 count Baked Potatoes come out of our ovens every 15 minutes!
Loaded Baked Potato
Fries
Thick cut. Skin on.
6Wedges
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms
Button Mushrooms Sauteed with Salt, Pepper and Garlic.
Sauteed Onions
Sweet Yellow Onions sauteed with Salt and Garlic.
8pc Grilled Shrimp
8 Shrimp, skewered, seasoned and grilled.
4pc Fried Shrimp
Four of our Butterfly Shrimp, fried to golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce.
Bowl of soup
Cup of soup
A La Carte Items
Side Sauces & A1
Mozzarella Sticks
Beverages
Deals for a Dollar
Freshly Brewed 32oz teas or lemonade for just a dollar!
32 0z To Go Beverage
32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.
20 oz Drink to Go
SMALL To-Go Cup
LARGE To-Go Cup
Gallon Unsweet Tea
One gallon of our FRESH Brewed unsweetened Ice Tea.
Gallon Sweet Tea
One gallon of our FRESH Brewed Sweet Tea.
Gallon Lemonade
One gallon of Minute Maid Lemonade.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
545 S High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133