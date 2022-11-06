Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pond Farm Brewing Company

199 Reviews

$$

1848 4th St.

San Rafael, CA 94901

Order Again

Popular Items

Oktoberfest 0.5L Mug (includes first beer)
Festbier Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans
Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

Draft Beer (Crowlers & Growlers)

San Rafael Lager

San Rafael Lager

$12.00+

4.8% ABV. This no-nonsense lager is clean, crisp, and extremely refreshing. Light in body, it has very subtle hints of corn masa.

Festbier

Festbier

$12.00+

5.8% ABV The perfect beer for a liter stein! Medium-bodied with a sweet-doughy malt character rounded out with a smooth and subtle bitterness for a crisp finish.

A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager

A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager

$12.00+

A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager 5.2% ABV A clean lager with toasted cracker on the nose, bright carbonation, mild hop bitterness, and a wee bit of brioche sweetness.

Marguerite's Märzen

$12.00+

6% ABV Complex malty notes of whole grain cracker, light toffee, and toast with a clean finish.

Daily Brot German-Style Dunkel

Daily Brot German-Style Dunkel

$12.00+

5.2% ABV. Full flavored notes of bread crust and dark caramel, but light bodied and a clean finish.

Marie Saisonette Dry-Hopped Petite Saison

Marie Saisonette Dry-Hopped Petite Saison

$12.00+

4.9% ABV. Belgian-style with bright flavors of Juicy Fruit gum and white peppercorn. Dry-hopped with Enigma and El Dorado.

Yes, And... Hazy Pale Ale

Yes, And... Hazy Pale Ale

$12.00+

5.8% ABV. An improvisational pale ale that changes batch to batch. This version is made with idaho 7, zappa, and sabro hops.

The Pivot Pale Ale

The Pivot Pale Ale

$12.00+

5.8% Dedicated to all the businesses having to make The Pivot in these crazy times. Brewed with experimental hops HBC 431 and HBC 586. A great balance of peach rings and pine. Brewed with Admiral Maltings.

Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA

Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA

$12.00+

6.8% ABV. Strong citrus and tropical aromas, juicy mouthfeel, and balanced bitterness. Growler fills only available with PFB glass growlers.

Cara Cara Orange Hard Seltzer

$12.00+

5.0% ABV. This housemade seltzer has a hint of citrus and is refreshingly dry. Made without gluten.

OKTOBERFEST MUG '22

Oktoberfest 0.5L Mug (includes first beer)

Oktoberfest 0.5L Mug (includes first beer)

$15.00

Happy Oktoberfest! Order this commemorative 0.5L mug and the first fill of any lager is included when you pick it up. **INSTRUCTIONS** - For sanitary and logistical reasons this will be a one-time fill. No refills.

16oz Cans

Mixed 4-pk 16oz Cans

Mixed 4-pk 16oz Cans

$22.00

Can't make up your mind? Build your own 4-pack with one of each then add to your cart.

San Rafael Lite 4-pk 16oz Cans

San Rafael Lite 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

3.6% Your favorite lager but just a lil lighter! The same crisp feel with that corn masa flavor. Extremely drinkable, pairs well with DIY projects, river days, and ball games.

San Rafael Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans

San Rafael Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

4.8% ABV. This no-nonsense lager is clean, crisp, and extremely refreshing. Light in body, it has very subtle hints of corn masa.

Festbier Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

5.8% ABV Medium-bodied with a sweet-doughy malt character rounded out with a smooth yet subtle hop bitterness for a crisp finish.

A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans

A World Gone Amuck Vienna Lager 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

5.2% ABV A clean lager with toasted cracker on the nose, bright carbonation, mild hop bitterness, and a wee bit of brioche sweetness. A clean lager with toasted cracker on the nose, bright carbonation, mild hop bitterness, and a wee bit of caramel.

Miracle Mild English Mild 4-pk 16oz Cans

Miracle Mild English Mild 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

4% ABV. Notes of toffee, caramel, and graham cracker. Pouring a beautiful amber color, Miracle Mild sports a gentle carbonation and a light body.

Marguerite's Marzen 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00
Daily Brot German-Style Dunkel 4-pk 16oz Cans

Daily Brot German-Style Dunkel 4-pk 16oz Cans

$15.00

5.2% ABV. Your liquid bread for the day. Full flavored notes of bread crust and dark caramel but with light body and a clean finish. Brewed with Admiral Maltings.

Marie Saisonette 4-pk 16oz Cans

$16.00
Yes, And... Hazy Pale Ale 4-pk 16oz Cans

Yes, And... Hazy Pale Ale 4-pk 16oz Cans

$17.00

5.8% ABV. An improvisational pale ale that changes batch to batch. This version is a mango bomb with a tropical bouquet on the nose and medium bitterness.

The Pivot Pale Ale 4-pk 16oz Cans

The Pivot Pale Ale 4-pk 16oz Cans

$17.00Out of stock

5.8% ABV. Dedicated to all the businesses having to make The Pivot in these crazy times. Brewed with experimental hops HBC 431 and HBC 586. Notes of gummy peach rings, lemon/lime, mellow malt sweetness balanced by medium bitterness on the finish.

Long Haul Trucker Hazy Session IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

Long Haul Trucker Hazy Session IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

$17.00

4.5% ABV. Light and crisp but packed with all the flavor and aromatic complexities of a full IPA. Bright flavors of citrus zest, apricot and a hint of berry rounded out with a gentle bitterness

Hop de Triumph Fresh Hop Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

$18.00

6.2% ABV. Brewed with 100% Triumph hops, including fresh hops from Blossom and Bine. Notes of lemon meringue, white peach, orange pith, pineapple, and Thai basil.

Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

$18.00

6.8% ABV. Strong citrus and tropical aromas, juicy mouthfeel, and balanced bitterness.

Cataract Falls IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

Cataract Falls IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

$18.00

7.1% ABV. West Coast style; dank pine resin, lime peel, touch of malt resembling pie crust.

Double Devil Hazy DIPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

Double Devil Hazy DIPA 4-pk 16oz Cans

$20.00

8.5% ABV. A bigger, juicier version of our flagship hazy! Dank and smooth with tangerine, ripe peaches, and sweet melon.

Bottles

Barrel-Aged Black is Beautiful 500mL

Barrel-Aged Black is Beautiful 500mL

$15.00

10.3% ABV. Aged for 10 months in Dickel 9 year bourbon barrels. Smooth with roasted coffee & vanilla on the nose, with strong flavors of dark chocolate and dark cherry. Proceeds benefit Play! Marin.

Barrel-Aged Lucy 500mL

Barrel-Aged Lucy 500mL

$15.00

10.7% ABV. Lucy Van Pelt aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels for a year. A beautiful and smooth balance of bourbon, vanilla, and burnt sugar with a light coffee finish.

Headwear

Circle Patch Trucker Hat

Circle Patch Trucker Hat

$25.00
Rectangle Patch Trucker Hat

Rectangle Patch Trucker Hat

$30.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$25.00
Beanie

Beanie

$18.00

Clothing

Live Screenprinting T-Shirt

$20.00
Purple Baby Onesie

Purple Baby Onesie

$18.00

Please choose color and size:

Unisex Logo T-Shirt

Unisex Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Please choose your color and size:

Long Sleeve Shirt

Long Sleeve Shirt

$23.00
Beer T-Shirt

Beer T-Shirt

$25.00

Please choose your color and size:

Tamarancho DDH IPA T-Shirt

Tamarancho DDH IPA T-Shirt

$28.00
Ice Dye Unisex T-Shirt

Ice Dye Unisex T-Shirt

$28.00

100% Organic Cotton, American Made. Locally hand dyed so each t-shirt has some slight variation. Unisex sizing.

Ice Dye Unisex Tank

Ice Dye Unisex Tank

$25.00

100% Organic Cotton, American Made. Locally hand dyed so each tank top has some slight variation. Unisex sizing. XS would fit a normal women's Small.

Ice Dye Baby Onesie

Ice Dye Baby Onesie

$20.00

100% cotton. Locally hand dyed, so each onesie has some variation. Runs small!

Unisex Hoodie

Unisex Hoodie

$45.00

Please choose your color and size:

Unisex Crew Sweatshirt

Unisex Crew Sweatshirt

$45.00
Men's Bike Jersey

Men's Bike Jersey

$80.00

Please choose your size:

Women's Bike Jersey

Women's Bike Jersey

$80.00

Please choose your size:

Unisex Solid Tank

Unisex Solid Tank

$20.00

Light Green. 100% Cotton comfort wash, relaxed fit. Unisex sizing.

Unisex Ringed Tank

Unisex Ringed Tank

$20.00

Navy with white piping. 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester.

Glassware

Snifter Glass (9oz)

Snifter Glass (9oz)

$6.00
Pint Glass (16oz)

Pint Glass (16oz)

$5.00
Tulip Glass (13oz)

Tulip Glass (13oz)

$7.00
1L Stein

1L Stein

$15.00
Pilsner Glass

Pilsner Glass

$7.00

Other Merch

Koozie (12oz)

Koozie (12oz)

$2.00

Keep those cans and bottles cold with a 12oz foam koozie! Choice of bright orange or bright blue.

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$16.00
Circle Sticker

Circle Sticker

$1.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00
Ornament

Ornament

$7.00
Devil's Gulch Soap

Devil's Gulch Soap

$14.00

Our collaboration with Salty Soap Works based in Sausalito. They've taken the spent grain from our Devil's Gulch brew and mixed it with all-natural ingredients like avocado oil, Brazilian clay, and natural fragrance extracts to create a familiar aroma that's gentle on your skin!

Devil's Gulch Beard Oil

Devil's Gulch Beard Oil

$24.00

Malt, citrus, and passion fruit. Hand poured in Sausalito by Salty Soapworks.

PFB MiiR Insulated Bottle

PFB MiiR Insulated Bottle

$34.00

MiiR - We are a premium drinkware company with a social and environmental mission. Independently owned and operated , we choose people and planet over demands of Wall Street. 23oz VI Bottle

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh and delicious craft beer brewed in San Rafael, CA

Pond Farm Brewing Company image
Pond Farm Brewing Company image
Pond Farm Brewing Company image
Pond Farm Brewing Company image

