Seafood
Sandwiches
American

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

1,095 Reviews

$$

318 Dalwill Dr

Mandeville, LA 70471

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
French Fries
Roast Beef

DAILY Specials

$24.00

One Soft Shell Crab, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz Cup of either Gumbo or Bisque

$20.00

Two Crab Cakes served over Angel Hair Pasta all smothered in our Creamy Crabmeat Sauce

$16.00

Penne Pasta and 2 FRIED Catfish Strips smothered in our creamy Belle River Crawfish sauce **Platter served as stated - NO Substitutions, No Special Requests, NO Changes**

$21.00

TWO Crab Cakes on our House Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions and Tomato Wedges) served with our Remoulade Dressing on the Side

$18.00

One Crab Cake, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz cup of Today's Soup

Fried Catfish & Fried Shrimp BASKET

$15.00

Two Fried Catfish Strips and 10 Fried Shrimp served with ONE side item

$14.00

One Hamburger Steak smothered in Grilled Onions and Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side item

$14.00

Two Meatballs & Marinara served over Angel Hair Pasta

5pc Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.00

5 Fried Chicken Tenders served with your choice of ONE side

$15.00Out of stock
$11.00Out of stock

Red Beans served over White Rice with your choice of ONE MEAT on the side

$12.00Out of stock

One slice of Meatloaf smothered in Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side

Butter Beans & Rice Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Butter Beans served over White Rice with your choice of ONE MEAT on the side

$14.00Out of stock

Three Breaded Veal Cutlets served with your choice of ONE side item

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$13.00Out of stock

A Bell Pepper stuffed with Seasoned Ground Meat and Shrimp served with your choice of ONE side item

Pork Chop Special

$12.00Out of stock

One Breaded Pork Chop served with your choice of ONE side item

Starters

$4.50

-8- light & fluffy hushpuppies made with white cornmeal, fresh whole kernel sweet corn, diced jalapeño peppers, onions, parsley and spices. Fried to be crisp outside & soft inside served with a Sweet Chili Sriracha Dipping Sauce

$10.00

A tender Artichoke stuffed with an Italian Herbed Parmesan stuffing

$7.00+

Eggplant Sticks

$8.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

8 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce for Dipping

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$7.00

3 Fried Eggrolls Stuffed with Boudin and Monterrey jack Cheese served with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Sides

$4.00

An 8oz Cup of Potato Salad

$4.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

An 8oz Cup of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.50

Fries with Cheese & Gravy

$8.00

Fries with Gravy

$6.00

Fries with Cheese

$6.50

Broccoli

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Roast Beef Gravy

$2.00

Chips

$1.37

Soups

SEAFOOD Gumbo

$6.00+

Seafood Gumbo - (Roux Based with Shrimp, Crabmeat & Okra) - served with Rice

CRAB & Corn Bisque

$6.00+

Po-Boys

All Po-Boys are served Dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles unless you otherwise specify Po-Boys do not come with a side item

Fried Catfish

$11.00+

Fried Shrimp

$12.00+

Fried Oysters

$15.00+

Soft-Shell Crab

$15.00+

Roast Beef

$9.00+

Ferdie

$11.00+

Ham

$8.00+

Smoked Sausage

$8.00+

Manda Smoked Sausage Link

Hot Sausage

$8.00+

Patton's Hot Sausage Patties

$8.00+

Grilled Smoked Sausage links with a blend of Alligator, Pork and a hint of Crab Boil Seasoning

Hot Burger

$10.00+

A Blend of Fresh 100% Ground Beef and Patton's Hot Sausage

Hamburger

$8.00+

100% Fresh Ground Beef Hand Formed by us in House and Grilled on Our Chargrill

Veal Cutlet

$11.00+

Turkey

$9.00+

Chicken Breast

$8.50+

French Fries & Gravy

$6.50+

Meatball & Marinara

$8.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.00+

Veal Parmesan

$12.00+

Chicken Salad Po-Boy

$9.00+

Grilled Catfish

$12.00+

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00+

Burgers & Sandwiches

$13.00+

Olive Salad Mix, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Swiss Cheese all on a toasted Leidenheimer Muffaletta Bun

Hamburger on Bun Platter

$11.50

An 8oz All Beef Hamburger served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips

$14.50

An 8oz All Beef Hamburger topped with Bacon and your choice of ONE Cheese served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun served with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips

Chicken on BUN-PLATTER

$11.50

A grilled or fried chicken breast served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips

Chicken Club PLATTER

$14.50

A Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast topped with Bacon & Swiss cheese served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun served with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips

$13.00

A double decker sandwich of Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Swiss cheese served on toasted white or multi-grain toasted slice bread. Served Dressed: Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle unless you specify otherwise

$10.00

Chicken Salad served on Sliced White or Multi Grain toasted bread Dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles

BLT

$10.00

Bacon served on your choice of Sliced White or Multigrain toast and Dressed: Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle unless you otherwise specify

Salads

ALL Salads served with your choice of ONE dressing on the side

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onions

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese with your choice of ONE Dressing on the side

Fried Chicken House Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00
$14.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fried Shrimp House Salad

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$15.00

Hamburger House Salad

$14.00

An 8oz 100% Ground Beef Patty sliced and served over our House Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions and Tomato Wedges) served with your choice One Dressing on the Side

Chicken Salad House Salad

$13.00

Our Homemade Chicken Salad served atop a House Salad with your choice of Dressing on the side

$21.00

TWO Crab Cakes over our House Salad with our Remoulade Dressing

House Specials

For those dinners that are offered with a Side Item choice - you only choose and receive ONE side item (it will be highlighted and printed on your order summary) Please note: certain side items may have an up-charge as noted

5pc FRIED Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Five FRIED Chicken Breast Tenders served with your choice of ONE Side

$14.00

A 10oz Hamburger Steak topped with Grilled Onions and Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side

Pork Chops - Breaded (2)

$15.00

Two Breaded (Fried) Bone-In Center Cut Pork Chops served with your choice of ONE side

GRILLED-Boneless Chicken Breast

$13.00

A GRILLED Boneless Chicken Breast served with your choice of ONE side

$18.00

Four Breaded (Fried) Veal Cutlets served with your choice of ONE side

HALF Fried Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

HALF Fried Chicken - (Breast, Wing, Thigh & Leg) - Fried to Order - Allow at least 20min to Fry and Serve- NOT AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

All Seafood Platters that are offered with a Side Item choice - you only choose and receive ONE side item (it will be highlighted and printed on your order summary)

Fried Catfish Platter

$15.00

Five Fried Catfish Strips

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Over 25 Fried Shrimp

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.00

Fried: Shrimp & Catfish Platter

$22.00

Fried: Shrimp & Oysters Platter

$25.00

***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.

Fried: Catfish & Oysters Platter

$24.00

***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.

Fried: Shrimp, Oyster & Catfish Platter

$29.00

***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.

ONE Fried Soft-Shell Crab Platter

$18.00

TWO Fried Soft-Shell Crabs Platter

$28.00

***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$19.50

Grilled Catfish Platter

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp & Grilled Catfish Platter

$22.50

ONE Crab Cake Platter

$15.00

A Single Crab Cake served with your choice of ONE side item

TWO Crab Cakes Platter (2)

$21.00

Two Crab Cakes served with your choice of ONE side item

SEAFOOD BASKETS

Baskets are a SMALLER , limited version of our Original PLATTERS. ALL Seafood is FRIED. **NO Substitutions, Changes or Special Requests

Fried Catfish Basket

$12.00

Two Fried Catfish Strips

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00

15 Fried Shrimp

Fried Catfish & Fried Shrimp BASKET

$15.00

Two Fried Catfish Strips & 10 Fried Shrimps

CAJUN & SEAFOOD Specialties

$10.00

A tender Artichoke stuffed with an Italian Herbed Parmesan stuffing

$4.50

-8- light & fluffy hushpuppies made with white cornmeal, fresh whole kernel sweet corn, diced jalapeño peppers, onions, parsley and spices. Fried to be crisp outside & soft inside served with a Sweet Chili Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Boudin Eggrolls

$7.00

3 Fried Eggrolls Stuffed with Boudin and Monterrey jack Cheese served with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

$24.00

One Soft Shell Crab, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz Cup of either Gumbo or Bisque

$16.00

Penne Pasta and 2 FRIED Catfish Strips smothered in our creamy Belle River Crawfish sauce **Platter served as stated - NO Substitutions, No Special Requests, NO Changes**

$18.00

One Crab Cake, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz cup of Today's Soup

Crab Cake (1) - Platter

$15.00

A single crab cake served with your choice of ONE side item

Crab Cakes (2) - Platter

$21.00

TWO Crab Cakes served with your choice of ONE Side Item

$20.00

Two Crab Cakes served over Angel Hair Pasta all smothered in our Creamy Crabmeat Sauce

Italian Dinners

All Italian Dinners served over Angel Hair Pasta

Meatball Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$16.00

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$20.00

Desserts

Marshmallow Rice Treats - Gourmet

$4.50+

A gourmet, handmade crisp rice marshmallow treat measuraing 3"x3" by 2" thick. The Crispery's CRISPYCAKE™, will have you transported back to the best part of childhood. The gooey sweetness of the marshmallow and the delectable crunch of the crispies come together in a treat that is handmade to perfection. Available in a variety of flavors.

Cake - Italian Lemon Berry Cream

$6.50

Two layers of moist cream cake with berries baked into each cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream

$6.50

Three layers of chocolate cake filled and topped with whipped malted mousse and caramel marshmallow crème finished with dark chocolate curls and both caramel and chocolate sauce.

$6.50

This festive slice has five bright and colorful layers of vanilla cake that alternate with creamy white chocolate mousse filling. All finished with lightly flavored vanilla icing and decorated with tiny white nonpareils.

$6.50

Seriously coconut! Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.

$6.50

A delicious carrot cake slice consisting of four moist cake layers that blend fresh carrot with pecans, cinnamon, coconut and pineapple. The layers are alternated with a tangy cream cheese filling and topped with a swirled orange icing and a bright green leafy border.

$6.50

A Slice of Triple Layered Bananas Foster Cake

$6.00

This cheesecake slice is made with real bananas, baked in a chocolate cookie crust, and topped with a peanut butter mousse and real chocolate chips.

$6.00

NY style "plain" cheesecake on top of a moist, rich chocolate brownie with mounds of brownie on top

$6.00

A creamy, traditional New York Style Cheesecake slice (a buttery graham cracker crust topped with plain, traditional NY Style cheesecake)

$3.50
$3.50

A slice of a perfect refreshing dessert that is a combination of sweetened condensed milk and fresh key lime juice from Key West, Florida. The delicious pie filling is place in a graham cracker crust, making it a perfect ending to any meal.

Cookie - S'mores

$2.25Out of stock

A Chocolate flavored cookie loaded with mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker pieces and Milk Chocolate chips

$2.25

an Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Cookie - Triple Chocolate Chunk

$2.25

A Cookie with chunks of three chocolates: Dark, Semi Sweet and Milk

$6.00Out of stock

served warm topped with our heavy cream based rum sauce

Kids Menu

ALL Kid Meals, except Meatball & Spaghetti, are served with your choice of either French Fries or Chips or Baked Macaroni & Cheese* (*$1 additional charge will apply for this selection) ***No Subs, No Changes, No Special Requests ***for those 10 years and younger

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Fried Chicken Tenders(2)

$8.00

Kid Meatball & Spaghetti

$8.00

Kid Shrimp

$10.00

Kid Catfish

$10.00

Kid Pasta & Marinara

$6.50

Kid Pasta & Butter

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Bottled 16oz Water

$2.00

Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea

32oz Styrofoam Cup

Drink - 24oz Fountain

$3.00

Drink - 24oz Iced Tea

$3.00

Drink - LG (32oz) Fountain

$3.25

Drink - LG (32oz) Iced Tea

$3.25
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Since 2006......serving Mandeville, and beyond, the absolute freshest and best OVERSTUFFED Po-Boys, piled high Seafood Platters, Burgers, Salads, Sandwiches, Italian Dinners, as well our Daily & House Special Dishes. You won't go wrong with our Hand Battered Onion Rings, Seafood Gumbo and our ever popular Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Finish it all off with our signature Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce.

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville, LA 70471

