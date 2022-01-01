- Home
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
1,095 Reviews
$$
318 Dalwill Dr
Mandeville, LA 70471
Popular Items
DAILY Specials
Soft Shell Crab & Dozen Shrimp +
One Soft Shell Crab, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz Cup of either Gumbo or Bisque
Crab Cakes Pasta
Two Crab Cakes served over Angel Hair Pasta all smothered in our Creamy Crabmeat Sauce
CATFISH & CRAWDADS PASTA
Penne Pasta and 2 FRIED Catfish Strips smothered in our creamy Belle River Crawfish sauce **Platter served as stated - NO Substitutions, No Special Requests, NO Changes**
Crab Cakes (2) House Salad
TWO Crab Cakes on our House Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions and Tomato Wedges) served with our Remoulade Dressing on the Side
Crab Cake & Dozen Shrimp +
One Crab Cake, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz cup of Today's Soup
Fried Catfish & Fried Shrimp BASKET
Two Fried Catfish Strips and 10 Fried Shrimp served with ONE side item
Hamburger Steak Special
One Hamburger Steak smothered in Grilled Onions and Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side item
Meatball & Spaghetti Special
Two Meatballs & Marinara served over Angel Hair Pasta
5pc Fried Chicken Tenders
5 Fried Chicken Tenders served with your choice of ONE side
Lasagna
Red Beans & Rice Plate
Red Beans served over White Rice with your choice of ONE MEAT on the side
Meatloaf
One slice of Meatloaf smothered in Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side
Butter Beans & Rice Plate
Butter Beans served over White Rice with your choice of ONE MEAT on the side
Veal Cutlets (3) Special
Three Breaded Veal Cutlets served with your choice of ONE side item
Stuffed Bell Pepper
A Bell Pepper stuffed with Seasoned Ground Meat and Shrimp served with your choice of ONE side item
Pork Chop Special
One Breaded Pork Chop served with your choice of ONE side item
Starters
Hushpuppies -8- Jalapeño & Sweet Corn
-8- light & fluffy hushpuppies made with white cornmeal, fresh whole kernel sweet corn, diced jalapeño peppers, onions, parsley and spices. Fried to be crisp outside & soft inside served with a Sweet Chili Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Stuffed Artichoke
A tender Artichoke stuffed with an Italian Herbed Parmesan stuffing
Onion Rings
Eggplant Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
8 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce for Dipping
Fried Pickles
Boudin Eggrolls
3 Fried Eggrolls Stuffed with Boudin and Monterrey jack Cheese served with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Sides
Potato Salad
An 8oz Cup of Potato Salad
Baked Macaroni
Mashed Potatoes
Cole Slaw
An 8oz Cup of Cole Slaw
French Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Fries with Cheese & Gravy
Fries with Gravy
Fries with Cheese
Broccoli
Marinara Sauce
Roast Beef Gravy
Chips
Soups
Po-Boys
Fried Catfish
Fried Shrimp
Fried Oysters
Soft-Shell Crab
Roast Beef
Ferdie
Ham
Smoked Sausage
Manda Smoked Sausage Link
Hot Sausage
Patton's Hot Sausage Patties
Alligator Sausage
Grilled Smoked Sausage links with a blend of Alligator, Pork and a hint of Crab Boil Seasoning
Hot Burger
A Blend of Fresh 100% Ground Beef and Patton's Hot Sausage
Hamburger
100% Fresh Ground Beef Hand Formed by us in House and Grilled on Our Chargrill
Veal Cutlet
Turkey
Chicken Breast
French Fries & Gravy
Meatball & Marinara
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Veal Parmesan
Chicken Salad Po-Boy
Grilled Catfish
Grilled Shrimp
Burgers & Sandwiches
Muffaletta
Olive Salad Mix, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Swiss Cheese all on a toasted Leidenheimer Muffaletta Bun
Hamburger on Bun Platter
An 8oz All Beef Hamburger served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips
Bacon Cheeseburger on Bun Platter
An 8oz All Beef Hamburger topped with Bacon and your choice of ONE Cheese served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun served with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips
Chicken on BUN-PLATTER
A grilled or fried chicken breast served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips
Chicken Club PLATTER
A Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast topped with Bacon & Swiss cheese served on a Dressed (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles) Sesame Seed Bun served with your choice of ONE SIDE: French Fries, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw or Chips
Club Sandwich
A double decker sandwich of Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Swiss cheese served on toasted white or multi-grain toasted slice bread. Served Dressed: Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle unless you specify otherwise
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad served on Sliced White or Multi Grain toasted bread Dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles
BLT
Bacon served on your choice of Sliced White or Multigrain toast and Dressed: Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle unless you otherwise specify
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese with your choice of ONE Dressing on the side
Fried Chicken House Salad
Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Fried Shrimp House Salad
Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
Hamburger House Salad
An 8oz 100% Ground Beef Patty sliced and served over our House Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions and Tomato Wedges) served with your choice One Dressing on the Side
Chicken Salad House Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad served atop a House Salad with your choice of Dressing on the side
Crab Cakes (2) House Salad
TWO Crab Cakes over our House Salad with our Remoulade Dressing
House Specials
5pc FRIED Chicken Tenders
Five FRIED Chicken Breast Tenders served with your choice of ONE Side
Hamburger Steak
A 10oz Hamburger Steak topped with Grilled Onions and Roast Beef Gravy served with your choice of ONE side
Pork Chops - Breaded (2)
Two Breaded (Fried) Bone-In Center Cut Pork Chops served with your choice of ONE side
GRILLED-Boneless Chicken Breast
A GRILLED Boneless Chicken Breast served with your choice of ONE side
Veal Cutlets (4)
Four Breaded (Fried) Veal Cutlets served with your choice of ONE side
HALF Fried Chicken
HALF Fried Chicken - (Breast, Wing, Thigh & Leg) - Fried to Order - Allow at least 20min to Fry and Serve- NOT AVAILABLE ON FRIDAYS
SEAFOOD PLATTERS
Fried Catfish Platter
Five Fried Catfish Strips
Fried Shrimp Platter
Over 25 Fried Shrimp
Fried Oyster Platter
Fried: Shrimp & Catfish Platter
Fried: Shrimp & Oysters Platter
***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.
Fried: Catfish & Oysters Platter
***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.
Fried: Shrimp, Oyster & Catfish Platter
***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.
ONE Fried Soft-Shell Crab Platter
TWO Fried Soft-Shell Crabs Platter
***DUE TO THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS involving OYSTERS, THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER A REGULAR MENU ITEM. We will only have as what AVAILABILITY and MARKET PRICING allow.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Grilled Catfish Platter
Grilled Shrimp & Grilled Catfish Platter
ONE Crab Cake Platter
A Single Crab Cake served with your choice of ONE side item
TWO Crab Cakes Platter (2)
Two Crab Cakes served with your choice of ONE side item
SEAFOOD BASKETS
CAJUN & SEAFOOD Specialties
Stuffed Artichoke
A tender Artichoke stuffed with an Italian Herbed Parmesan stuffing
Hushpuppies -8- Jalapeño & Sweet Corn
-8- light & fluffy hushpuppies made with white cornmeal, fresh whole kernel sweet corn, diced jalapeño peppers, onions, parsley and spices. Fried to be crisp outside & soft inside served with a Sweet Chili Sriracha Dipping Sauce
Boudin Eggrolls
3 Fried Eggrolls Stuffed with Boudin and Monterrey jack Cheese served with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce
Soft Shell Crab & Dozen Shrimp +
One Soft Shell Crab, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz Cup of either Gumbo or Bisque
CATFISH & CRAWDADS PASTA
Penne Pasta and 2 FRIED Catfish Strips smothered in our creamy Belle River Crawfish sauce **Platter served as stated - NO Substitutions, No Special Requests, NO Changes**
Crab Cake & Dozen Shrimp +
One Crab Cake, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz cup of Today's Soup
Crab Cake (1) - Platter
A single crab cake served with your choice of ONE side item
Crab Cakes (2) - Platter
TWO Crab Cakes served with your choice of ONE Side Item
Crab Cakes Pasta
Two Crab Cakes served over Angel Hair Pasta all smothered in our Creamy Crabmeat Sauce
Italian Dinners
Desserts
Marshmallow Rice Treats - Gourmet
A gourmet, handmade crisp rice marshmallow treat measuraing 3"x3" by 2" thick. The Crispery's CRISPYCAKE™, will have you transported back to the best part of childhood. The gooey sweetness of the marshmallow and the delectable crunch of the crispies come together in a treat that is handmade to perfection. Available in a variety of flavors.
Cake - Italian Lemon Berry Cream
Two layers of moist cream cake with berries baked into each cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream
Cake - Milky Caramel Galaxy
Three layers of chocolate cake filled and topped with whipped malted mousse and caramel marshmallow crème finished with dark chocolate curls and both caramel and chocolate sauce.
Cake - Rainbow
This festive slice has five bright and colorful layers of vanilla cake that alternate with creamy white chocolate mousse filling. All finished with lightly flavored vanilla icing and decorated with tiny white nonpareils.
Cake - Coconut Cloud
Seriously coconut! Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.
Cake - Carrot
A delicious carrot cake slice consisting of four moist cake layers that blend fresh carrot with pecans, cinnamon, coconut and pineapple. The layers are alternated with a tangy cream cheese filling and topped with a swirled orange icing and a bright green leafy border.
Cake - Bananas Foster Cake
A Slice of Triple Layered Bananas Foster Cake
Cheesecake - Chocolate, Banana & Peanut Butter
This cheesecake slice is made with real bananas, baked in a chocolate cookie crust, and topped with a peanut butter mousse and real chocolate chips.
Cheesecake - Brownie
NY style "plain" cheesecake on top of a moist, rich chocolate brownie with mounds of brownie on top
Cheesecake - New York Style (Plain)
A creamy, traditional New York Style Cheesecake slice (a buttery graham cracker crust topped with plain, traditional NY Style cheesecake)
Pie - Pecan
Pie - Key Lime
A slice of a perfect refreshing dessert that is a combination of sweetened condensed milk and fresh key lime juice from Key West, Florida. The delicious pie filling is place in a graham cracker crust, making it a perfect ending to any meal.
Cookie - S'mores
A Chocolate flavored cookie loaded with mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker pieces and Milk Chocolate chips
Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin
an Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Cookie - Triple Chocolate Chunk
A Cookie with chunks of three chocolates: Dark, Semi Sweet and Milk
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce
served warm topped with our heavy cream based rum sauce
Kids Menu
Bottled Drinks
Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Since 2006......serving Mandeville, and beyond, the absolute freshest and best OVERSTUFFED Po-Boys, piled high Seafood Platters, Burgers, Salads, Sandwiches, Italian Dinners, as well our Daily & House Special Dishes. You won't go wrong with our Hand Battered Onion Rings, Seafood Gumbo and our ever popular Baked Macaroni and Cheese. Finish it all off with our signature Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce.
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville, LA 70471