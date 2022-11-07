Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3863 Hwy 516

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Order Again

Popular Items

Papardella Bolognese
Penne alla Vodka
Chicken Francese

Specials

Seafood Cocktail for 2 SP

Seafood Cocktail for 2 SP

$52.00

4 Shrimp Cocktail, 4 Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Sashimi Tuna, Marinated Seafood Salad Garnished with Fresh Crabmeat, and Split 8oz. Lobster Tail

Rock Shrimp Arribiatta (Appetizer)

$15.00

Fresh Florda Rock Shrimp Sauteed in Scampi Sauce with a Touch or Crushed Red Pepper, Garnished with Diced Tomato and Chives

Fennel Salad(Appetizer)

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Fennel, Radicchio, Arugula and Gorgonzola Cheeseand. Finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Touch of Balsamic Vinegar.

Burratta and Beet Salad (Appetizer)

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella Filled with a Blend of Creamy Ricotta Cheese with Mixed Greens, Beets, Cherry Grape Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lobster Mac and Cheese (Appetizer)

$16.00

Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Drizzled with White Truffle Oil

Ricotta and Mozzarella Fritta (Appetizer)

$14.00

Fried Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Butternut Squash Ravioli (Appetizer)

$14.95

with Brown Butter, Pecans and Fresh Sage

Grilled Octopus (Appetizer)

Grilled Octopus (Appetizer)

$18.00

Cannellini Bean Salad with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Capers and Pickled Red Onion

Whole Mediterranean Bronzini

$42.00

Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, Lemon and fresh herbs. Served with an Assortment of Grilled Vegetables

Stuffed Branzini

$42.00

Crabmeat Imperial, Served with Asparagus, Chardonnay Dill sauce.

Macadamia Grouper

Macadamia Grouper

$38.00

Encrusted with Macadamia Nuts, Topped with Tropical Fruit Salsa and Served over Sauteed Spinach.

Halibut Filet

$40.00

Artichoke Hearts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms and Garnished with Shrimp. Served over Spinach. Chardonnay Wine Sauce.

28oz. Certified Angus Beef Porterhouse Steak

$49.00

Garlic Herb Butter, Tempura Battered Onion Rings, Fresh Asparagus.

Ultimate Surf and Turf for 2

$185.00

50 oz. Tomahawk Steak and one 18 oz. Lobster Tail. Served with creamed Spinach, Crispy Fried Onions and Lobster Mac & Cheese

50 oz Tomahawk Steak for 2

$130.00

Served with Creamed Spinach, Crispy Fried Onions and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Raw Bar

Chilled Seafood Cocktail (For 2) MENU

$45.00

Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Shrimp Cocktail and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat served with Cocktail and Mustard Sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail (4)

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce

Chilled Clams on the Half Shell (6)

$13.00

Half a Dozen Littlenecks Served with Cocktail Sauce

Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell (6)

$16.00

With Minuet and Cocktail SAuce

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail

$22.00

Fresh Maryland Crabmeat Served with Mustard Sauce and Cocktail Sauce

Marinated Seafood Salad

Marinated Seafood Salad

$15.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs

Sashimi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna, Marinated Seaweed Salad, Ginger Soy Sauce.

Appetizers

Hot Antipasto For Two

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi, Stuffed Mushrooms, Mussels, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini and Shoe String Zucchini

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Peppers

$12.00

with Red Onion, Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Fresh Basil

Clams Casino

$13.00

Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Baked with Fresh Lump Crabmeat Imperial

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce

Zuppa di Clams or Mussels

$14.00

One Dozen Clams or Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and Plum Tomatoes

Fried Shoe String Zucchini

Fried Shoe String Zucchini

$10.00

Thinly Sliced, Fried and Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Romano Cheese

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$12.00

Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese

Broiled Lump Crab Cake Appetizer

$16.00

Served with French Dijon Mustard Sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Croutons and the Classic Dressing of Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovies and Special Seasonings

Traditional Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.

Boston Bibb Salad

$12.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Pignoli Nuts, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Goat Cheese and Pear Salad

$13.00

Baby Greens, Fried Goat Cheese, Fresh Pears, Toasted Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Arugula Salad

$12.00

with Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Shaved Parmesan with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Olive, Cucumber and Onion

Soup

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.00

Cheese Filled Rings of Pasta in Broth

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Call us at 732-607-1650 for Today's Selection

Pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.

Seafood Capellini

Seafood Capellini

$33.00

Shrimp and Lobster Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic and White Wine, Garnished with Baby Clams and Mussels over Thin Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.

Linguini White Clam Sauce

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$26.00

Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta

Orchietta Pasta

Orchietta Pasta

$24.00

Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.

Filetto di Pomodoro

$20.00

Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil over Your Choice of Pasta

Papardella Bolognese

$24.00

Beef, Veal and Pork Ragu finished with Mascarpone Cheese.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$22.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, White Cannellini Beanss and Baby Greens with Balsamic Glaze.

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$23.00

Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheeses, Served with Linguini

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Layered

$25.00

Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Breast of Chicken Sauteed with Marsala Wine, Mushrooms, and Demiglace

Chicken Paillard

$25.00

Grilled Breast of Chicken served over Boston Bibb Lettuce with Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese and Portabella Mushroom with Fresh Tomato Basil Vinaigrette

Chicken Giambotta

$26.00

Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Veal Francese

$30.00

Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine

Veal Marsala

$30.00

with Mushrooms, Demi-Glaze and Marsala Wine

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing

Veal Sorrentino

Veal Sorrentino

$30.00

Medallions of Veal Sautéed with Prosciutto, Eggplant, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese in a Marsala Wine Sauce

Meat

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

$36.00

Served over White Cannelini Beans, Fresh Tomato and Cilantro with Baby Greens and a Roasted Garlic, Lemon Dressing

Filet Mignon 10oz

$38.00

Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom

Rack of Lamb

$38.00

Rack of Lamb Encrusted with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Served with a Honey Mint Sauce

Surf and Turf

$60.00

10 oz. Filet Mignon topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce and Broiled 8oz. Lobster Tail with Drawn Butter

Berkshire Double Cut Pork Chop

$34.00

16oz. Rib Pork Chop Grilled with Sweet Vinegar Peppers, Onions, Crispy Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe.

Berkshire Pork Chop Parmigiana

$34.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Pork Chop Milanese

$34.00

Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing

Seafood

Swordfish Sicilian

$33.00

Sautéed in a Sauce of Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Tomato, White Wine and Parsley

Tuscan Style Grilled Swordfish Steak

$33.00

Served over Broccoli Rabe with Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Lemon and Tuscan Olive Oil

Crab Cake Entree

$34.00

All Lump Maryland Crabmeat Broiled and Glazed with a Beurre Blanc Sauce

Salmon Marechiara

$32.00

Sautéed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Light Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Garnished with Baby Clams, Mussels and Rock Shrimp

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

with Lump Crab Imperial Stuffing

Baked Filet of Atlantic Salmon

Baked Filet of Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

With a Light Tomato Basil Dressing

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$34.00

A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Herbs and White Wine. Served over Linguini

Shrimp Francese

$30.00

Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served over Linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Olive Oil with Fresh Basil in a Spicy Red Sauce over Linguini

Broiled Twin Lobster Tails

Served Broiled or Stuffed with Crabmeat Imperial.

Vegetables & Sides

Sautéed Asparagus

$9.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli Spears

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Sweet Sausage and Hot Cherry Peppers

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cannellini Bean Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Children's Menu

Child Linguini with Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Child Chicken Parmigiana with Linguini

$12.95

Child Cheese Filled Tortellini Alfredo

$12.95

Child Fried Shrimp with Linguini

$16.95

Child Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$12.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

"Homemade Favorite", Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers Covered with a Mixture of Imported Mascarpone Mousse, Finished with a Dusting of Cocoa Powder

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Made with Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, and Raspberry Sauce

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.00
Coconut Snowball

Coconut Snowball

$9.00

Layer of Vanilla Sponge Cake and Creamy Coconut Mousse, Covered with Coconut Shavings

Peanut Butter Bomb

Peanut Butter Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Candy Bar Bottom, Topped with a Layer of Peanut Butter Ganache and a Mound of Chocolate Mousse.

Assorted Mixed Berries

Assorted Mixed Berries

$9.00

With Homemade Whipped Cream

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Pie

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Pie

$9.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream on Oreo Cookie Crust with Fudge Topping and Chopped Walnuts

Nutty Almond Joy

Nutty Almond Joy

$9.00

Rich Chocolate Ice Cream Center Surrounded by Creamy Coconut Ice Crea, Dipped in Bitter Sweet Chocolate and Rolled with Toasted Almonds.

Gelato Trio

Gelato Trio

$9.00

Tahitian Vanilla, Hazelnut and Pistachio

Sorbets in Natural Fruit

Sorbets in Natural Fruit

$9.00

Lemon, Orange or Pineapple

Dark Side Of The Moon (Chocolate Layer Cake)

Dark Side Of The Moon (Chocolate Layer Cake)

$9.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

8oz. Glass Bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

8oz. Glass Bottle

Sprite

$3.00

8oz. Glass Bottle

Ginger Ale

$3.00

10oz. Glass Bottle

Club Soda

$3.00

10oz. Glass Bottle

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant of Old Bridge has become on of central New Jersey's premier restaurants serving fine Italian cuisine, gourmet seafood, world class entrees and delectable desserts.

Website

Location

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Directions

Gallery
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

