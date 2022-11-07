- Home
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant
3863 Hwy 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Popular Items
Specials
Seafood Cocktail for 2 SP
4 Shrimp Cocktail, 4 Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Sashimi Tuna, Marinated Seafood Salad Garnished with Fresh Crabmeat, and Split 8oz. Lobster Tail
Rock Shrimp Arribiatta (Appetizer)
Fresh Florda Rock Shrimp Sauteed in Scampi Sauce with a Touch or Crushed Red Pepper, Garnished with Diced Tomato and Chives
Fennel Salad(Appetizer)
Thinly Sliced Fennel, Radicchio, Arugula and Gorgonzola Cheeseand. Finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Touch of Balsamic Vinegar.
Burratta and Beet Salad (Appetizer)
Fresh Mozzarella Filled with a Blend of Creamy Ricotta Cheese with Mixed Greens, Beets, Cherry Grape Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lobster Mac and Cheese (Appetizer)
Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Drizzled with White Truffle Oil
Ricotta and Mozzarella Fritta (Appetizer)
Fried Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Butternut Squash Ravioli (Appetizer)
with Brown Butter, Pecans and Fresh Sage
Grilled Octopus (Appetizer)
Cannellini Bean Salad with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Capers and Pickled Red Onion
Whole Mediterranean Bronzini
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, Lemon and fresh herbs. Served with an Assortment of Grilled Vegetables
Stuffed Branzini
Crabmeat Imperial, Served with Asparagus, Chardonnay Dill sauce.
Macadamia Grouper
Encrusted with Macadamia Nuts, Topped with Tropical Fruit Salsa and Served over Sauteed Spinach.
Halibut Filet
Artichoke Hearts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms and Garnished with Shrimp. Served over Spinach. Chardonnay Wine Sauce.
28oz. Certified Angus Beef Porterhouse Steak
Garlic Herb Butter, Tempura Battered Onion Rings, Fresh Asparagus.
Ultimate Surf and Turf for 2
50 oz. Tomahawk Steak and one 18 oz. Lobster Tail. Served with creamed Spinach, Crispy Fried Onions and Lobster Mac & Cheese
50 oz Tomahawk Steak for 2
Served with Creamed Spinach, Crispy Fried Onions and Lobster Mac & Cheese.
Raw Bar
Chilled Seafood Cocktail (For 2) MENU
Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Shrimp Cocktail and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat served with Cocktail and Mustard Sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail (4)
Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce
Chilled Clams on the Half Shell (6)
Half a Dozen Littlenecks Served with Cocktail Sauce
Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell (6)
With Minuet and Cocktail SAuce
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail
Fresh Maryland Crabmeat Served with Mustard Sauce and Cocktail Sauce
Marinated Seafood Salad
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs
Sashimi Tuna
Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna, Marinated Seaweed Salad, Ginger Soy Sauce.
Appetizers
Hot Antipasto For Two
Shrimp Scampi, Stuffed Mushrooms, Mussels, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini and Shoe String Zucchini
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Peppers
with Red Onion, Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Fresh Basil
Clams Casino
Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with Fresh Lump Crabmeat Imperial
Fried Calamari
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
Zuppa di Clams or Mussels
One Dozen Clams or Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and Plum Tomatoes
Fried Shoe String Zucchini
Thinly Sliced, Fried and Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Romano Cheese
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese
Broiled Lump Crab Cake Appetizer
Served with French Dijon Mustard Sauce
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Croutons and the Classic Dressing of Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovies and Special Seasonings
Traditional Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.
Boston Bibb Salad
Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Pignoli Nuts, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Goat Cheese and Pear Salad
Baby Greens, Fried Goat Cheese, Fresh Pears, Toasted Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baby Arugula Salad
with Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Shaved Parmesan with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Olive, Cucumber and Onion
Soup
Pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
Seafood Capellini
Shrimp and Lobster Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic and White Wine, Garnished with Baby Clams and Mussels over Thin Pasta
Penne alla Vodka
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.
Linguini White Clam Sauce
Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta
Orchietta Pasta
Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.
Filetto di Pomodoro
Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil over Your Choice of Pasta
Papardella Bolognese
Beef, Veal and Pork Ragu finished with Mascarpone Cheese.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, White Cannellini Beanss and Baby Greens with Balsamic Glaze.
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheeses, Served with Linguini
Chicken
Grilled Chicken Layered
Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Chicken Francese
Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine
Chicken Marsala
Breast of Chicken Sauteed with Marsala Wine, Mushrooms, and Demiglace
Chicken Paillard
Grilled Breast of Chicken served over Boston Bibb Lettuce with Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese and Portabella Mushroom with Fresh Tomato Basil Vinaigrette
Chicken Giambotta
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Veal Francese
Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine
Veal Marsala
with Mushrooms, Demi-Glaze and Marsala Wine
Veal Milanese
Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
Veal Sorrentino
Medallions of Veal Sautéed with Prosciutto, Eggplant, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese in a Marsala Wine Sauce
Meat
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Served over White Cannelini Beans, Fresh Tomato and Cilantro with Baby Greens and a Roasted Garlic, Lemon Dressing
Filet Mignon 10oz
Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom
Rack of Lamb
Rack of Lamb Encrusted with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Served with a Honey Mint Sauce
Surf and Turf
10 oz. Filet Mignon topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce and Broiled 8oz. Lobster Tail with Drawn Butter
Berkshire Double Cut Pork Chop
16oz. Rib Pork Chop Grilled with Sweet Vinegar Peppers, Onions, Crispy Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe.
Berkshire Pork Chop Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Pork Chop Milanese
Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
Seafood
Swordfish Sicilian
Sautéed in a Sauce of Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Tomato, White Wine and Parsley
Tuscan Style Grilled Swordfish Steak
Served over Broccoli Rabe with Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Lemon and Tuscan Olive Oil
Crab Cake Entree
All Lump Maryland Crabmeat Broiled and Glazed with a Beurre Blanc Sauce
Salmon Marechiara
Sautéed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Light Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Garnished with Baby Clams, Mussels and Rock Shrimp
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
with Lump Crab Imperial Stuffing
Baked Filet of Atlantic Salmon
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
With a Light Tomato Basil Dressing
Seafood Fra Diavolo
A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Herbs and White Wine. Served over Linguini
Shrimp Francese
Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served over Linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Olive Oil with Fresh Basil in a Spicy Red Sauce over Linguini
Broiled Twin Lobster Tails
Served Broiled or Stuffed with Crabmeat Imperial.
Vegetables & Sides
Children's Menu
Desserts
Tiramisu
"Homemade Favorite", Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers Covered with a Mixture of Imported Mascarpone Mousse, Finished with a Dusting of Cocoa Powder
Panna Cotta
Made with Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, and Raspberry Sauce
New York Cheesecake
Coconut Snowball
Layer of Vanilla Sponge Cake and Creamy Coconut Mousse, Covered with Coconut Shavings
Peanut Butter Bomb
Chocolate Candy Bar Bottom, Topped with a Layer of Peanut Butter Ganache and a Mound of Chocolate Mousse.
Assorted Mixed Berries
With Homemade Whipped Cream
Hot Fudge Ice Cream Pie
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream on Oreo Cookie Crust with Fudge Topping and Chopped Walnuts
Nutty Almond Joy
Rich Chocolate Ice Cream Center Surrounded by Creamy Coconut Ice Crea, Dipped in Bitter Sweet Chocolate and Rolled with Toasted Almonds.
Gelato Trio
Tahitian Vanilla, Hazelnut and Pistachio
Sorbets in Natural Fruit
Lemon, Orange or Pineapple
Dark Side Of The Moon (Chocolate Layer Cake)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant of Old Bridge has become on of central New Jersey's premier restaurants serving fine Italian cuisine, gourmet seafood, world class entrees and delectable desserts.
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857