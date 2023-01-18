Pontillo's Hudson Ridge
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Since 1989, Irondequoit's Finest! Find out what people all over Monroe County drive to Irondequoit for!
702 East Ridge Rd Ridge Hudson Plaza, Rochester, NY 14621
