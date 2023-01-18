Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pontillo's Hudson Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

702 East Ridge Rd Ridge Hudson Plaza

Rochester, NY 14621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA (16")
12 PIECE Wings
MEDIUM TRADITIONAL (12")

PIZZAS

SMALL TRADITIONAL (9")

SMALL TRADITIONAL (9")

$8.59

Our traditional pizza served with Red tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

SMALL WHITE PIZZA (9")

SMALL WHITE PIZZA (9")

$8.59

Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

SMALL PINK PIZZA (9")

SMALL PINK PIZZA (9")

$9.59

A Zesty blend of our WHITE and RED pizza sauces served with Mozzarella and Romano cheese.

MEDIUM TRADITIONAL (12")

MEDIUM TRADITIONAL (12")

$15.65

Our traditional pizza served with red tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA (12")

MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA (12")

$15.65

Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

MEDIUM PINK PIZZA (12")

MEDIUM PINK PIZZA (12")

$16.65

A Zesty blend of our WHITE and RED pizza sauces served with Mozzarella and Romano cheese.

LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA (16")

LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA (16")

$19.39

Our traditional pizza served with red tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

LARGE WHITE PIZZA (16")

LARGE WHITE PIZZA (16")

$19.39

GARLIC AND OIL SAUCE WITH MOZZARELLA AND ROMANO CHEESE.

LARGE PINK PIZZA (16")

LARGE PINK PIZZA (16")

$20.39

A Zesty blend of our WHITE and RED pizza sauces served with Mozzarella and Romano cheese.

XTRA LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA (20")

XTRA LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA (20")

$24.99

A 20 INCH TRADITIONAL pizza served with Red tomato sauce Mozzarella and Romano cheese. ( THIS PIZZA COMES STANDARD WITH A THINNER NY STYLE CRUST !)

XTRA LARGE WHITE PIZZA (20")

XTRA LARGE WHITE PIZZA (20")

$24.99

GARLIC AND OIL SAUCE WITH MOZZARELLA AND ROMANO CHEESE.

XTRA LARGE PINK PIZZA (20")

XTRA LARGE PINK PIZZA (20")

$25.99

A Zesty blend of our WHITE and RED pizza sauces served with Mozzarella and Romano cheese

SHEET TRADITIONAL (32 PIECE)

SHEET TRADITIONAL (32 PIECE)

$28.09

Our traditional pizza served with red tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

SHEET WHITE (32 PIECE)

$28.09

GARLIC AND OIL SAUCE WITH MOZZARELLA AND ROMANO CHEESE.

SHEET PINK (32 PIECE)

$29.09

A Zesty blend of our WHITE and RED pizza sauces served with Mozzarella and Romano cheese

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN (12")

MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN (12")

$15.99

A blend of our wing sauce and bleu cheese with fried chicken.

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN (16")

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN (16")

$21.99

A blend of our wing sauce and bleu cheese with fried chicken.

MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS (12")

MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS (12")

$18.99

Topped with PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,MEATBALL AND BACON!

LARGE MEAT LOVERS (16")

LARGE MEAT LOVERS (16")

$24.04

Topped with PEPPERONI,SAUSAGE,MEATBALL AND BACON!

MEDIUM VEGGIE LOVER (12")

MEDIUM VEGGIE LOVER (12")

$18.99

"Its healthy cause it veggies right? comes topped with MUSHROOM,ONION,GREEN PEPPERS and SPINACH!

LARGE VEGGIE LOVER (16")

LARGE VEGGIE LOVER (16")

$24.04

Topped with MUSHROOM,ONION,GREEN PEPPERS and SPINACH!

MEDIUM CHEESE LOVER (12')

MEDIUM CHEESE LOVER (12')

$18.99
LARGE CHEESE LOVER (16')

LARGE CHEESE LOVER (16')

$24.04

"Sweet dreams are made of cheese" loaded with Mozzerella,Ricotta, Parmesan and Romano cheese!

CALZONES

3 Cheese Calzone

3 Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Our standard 3 cheese Calzone but with our house buffalo sauce and fried chicken.

TRADITIONAL WINGS

Jumbo wings served with bleu cheese
6 PIECE Wings

6 PIECE Wings

$8.10

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

12 PIECE Wings

12 PIECE Wings

$16.08

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

18 PIECE Wings

18 PIECE Wings

$23.99

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

24 PIECE Wings

24 PIECE Wings

$31.99

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

36 PIECE Wings

36 PIECE Wings

$47.99

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

50 PIECE Wings

50 PIECE Wings

$64.50

Traditional Jumbo Wings served with Bleu Cheese.

BONELESS WINGS

Served with bleu cheese
6 PIECE BONELESS

6 PIECE BONELESS

$8.10

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

12 PIECE BONELESS

12 PIECE BONELESS

$16.08

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

18 PIECE BONELESS

18 PIECE BONELESS

$23.99

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

24 PIECE BONELESS

24 PIECE BONELESS

$31.99

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

36 PIECE BONELESS

36 PIECE BONELESS

$47.99

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

50 PIECE BONELESS

50 PIECE BONELESS

$64.50

Breaded Boneless wings served with Bleu cheese.

CHICKEN FINGERS

Served with bleu cheese
5 PIECE Chicken Fingers

5 PIECE Chicken Fingers

$8.23

5 PIECE CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH A SAUCE OF CHOICE AND A SIDE OF BLEU CHEESE.

10 PIECE Chicken Fingers

10 PIECE Chicken Fingers

$15.99

10 CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH A SAUCE OF CHOICE AND A SIDW OF BLEU CHEESE.

5 PIECE FINGER SM FRY COMBO

5 PIECE FINGER SM FRY COMBO

$10.49

5 CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH A SMALL ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES, SAUCE OF CHOICE AND A SIDE OF BLEU CHEESE.

10 PIECE FINGER LG FRY COMBO

10 PIECE FINGER LG FRY COMBO

$17.99

10 CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH A LARGE ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES, SAUCE OF CHOICE AND A SIDE OF BLEU CHEESE.

8" HOT SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SAND

MEATBALL SAND

$7.29
CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$7.29
BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$7.29

APPETIZERS

SMALL FRENCH FRY

SMALL FRENCH FRY

$2.99
LARGE FRENCH FRY

LARGE FRENCH FRY

$4.49
PLAIN GARLIC BREAD

PLAIN GARLIC BREAD

$3.74
GARLIC BREAD WITH MOZZ

GARLIC BREAD WITH MOZZ

$4.74
GARLIC BREAD WITH MOZZ & RONI

GARLIC BREAD WITH MOZZ & RONI

$5.24
PIZZA LOGS(6)

PIZZA LOGS(6)

$9.25
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.99

HOLY COW COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.25

HOLY COW 7 INCH COOKIE

PB EXPLOSION

PB EXPLOSION

$4.25

HOLY COW 7 INCH COOKIE

DRINKS

2 LITER

2 LITER

$3.99
20oz

20oz

$2.80
CAN

CAN

$1.60

EXTRA SIDES & CONDIMENTS

X-BC

$0.69

RANCH

$0.69

KETCHUP

$0.25

HOT SAUCE SIDE

$0.55

X-HOT SIDE

$0.55

BBQ SIDE

$0.55

SWEET SIDE

$0.55

MILD SIDE

$0.55

GARLIC SIDE

$0.55

PIZZA SAUCE SIDE

$0.25

ANCHOVIE SIDE

$0.75

BAN PEPP SIDE

$0.55

CHERRY PEPP SIDE

$0.55

CRUSHED RED

ROMANO SIDE

UTENSILS

PLATES

CUPS

NAPKINS

FORKS

KNIVES

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1989, Irondequoit's Finest! Find out what people all over Monroe County drive to Irondequoit for!

Website

Location

702 East Ridge Rd Ridge Hudson Plaza, Rochester, NY 14621

Directions

