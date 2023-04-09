Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pontillo's Pizzeria - Henrietta

2761 East Henrietta Road

Henrietta, NY 14467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.95

Medium Pizza

$15.95

Large Pizza

$19.95

Sheet Pizza

$34.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Medium)

$20.95

Mozzarella, mild wing sauce and chicken tenders

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large)

$24.95

Mozzarella, mild wing sauce and chicken tenders

New Yorker (Medium)

$20.95

Thin crust with spicy margherita pepperoni

New Yorker (Large)

$24.95

Thin crust with spicy margherita pepperoni

Hawaiian Pizza (Medium)

$20.95

Traditional Red sauce, ham, pineapple and mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza (Large)

$24.95

Traditional Red sauce, ham, pineapple and mozzarella

Gluten Free 10 inch Pizza

$15.95

Calzones

$13.99

Includes mozzarella, ricotta and two toppings

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$8.00

Traditonal or boneless

10 Piece Wings

$15.00

Traditonal or boneless

20 Piece Wings

$29.00

Traditonal or boneless

30 Piece Wings

$42.00

Traditonal or boneless

50 Piece Wings

$70.00

Traditonal or boneless

Side Orders

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Pizza Logs (6 Piece with sauce)

$9.49

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese and Pepperoni

$8.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.99

French Fries

$4.99

Garden Salad

$5.00

Julienne Salad

$5.50

Blue Cheese

$0.46

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Ranch

$0.46

Extra Sauce

$0.23

Drinks

Can

$1.38

20 OZ.

$2.68

2 Liter

$3.50

Slices

Slice

$3.24

Combos

Slice & 20 Oz.

$5.79

2 slices & 20 Oz.

$8.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pontillos History- 70 Years and Counting In 2017 Pontillo’s will celebrate 70 years in business. No small feat in a competitive market of powerful chains and local pizzerias. “In Batavia, in the year 1947, most people called to ask what pizza was! Except for Italian-Americans, pizza was considered a strange but delicious new tomato pie. Its popularity grew very rapidly and, needless to say, the rest is history,” said co-founder Tony Pontillo. A very successful history to be sure. Today, almost 70 years later, Pontillo’s has over 20 locations. ” We’re very definitely a hometown business,” said Dave Pontillo. “Most of our shops are still family owned and all of them are owned and operated by local residents. We’re very proud to be known as a Western New York original and want to thank our customers for their continued loyalty.”

2761 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, NY 14467

