Pontillo's Pizzeria - Henrietta

Restaurant info

Pontillos History- 70 Years and Counting In 2017 Pontillo’s will celebrate 70 years in business. No small feat in a competitive market of powerful chains and local pizzerias. “In Batavia, in the year 1947, most people called to ask what pizza was! Except for Italian-Americans, pizza was considered a strange but delicious new tomato pie. Its popularity grew very rapidly and, needless to say, the rest is history,” said co-founder Tony Pontillo. A very successful history to be sure. Today, almost 70 years later, Pontillo’s has over 20 locations. ” We’re very definitely a hometown business,” said Dave Pontillo. “Most of our shops are still family owned and all of them are owned and operated by local residents. We’re very proud to be known as a Western New York original and want to thank our customers for their continued loyalty.”

Website