Restaurant info

Welcome to Pony Espress at 5032 Garden Valley Rd! Nestled in the Red Roosters parking lot, we're your drive-through haven for convenient, delicious coffee and eats. Our online ordering system ensures your favorite brew is ready when you arrive. From classic espressos to iced delights, our skilled baristas craft the perfect cup. Pony Espresso isn't just a coffee stop; it's a community hub where neighbors connect over exceptional coffee. Join us for a swift caffeine fix and a friendly atmosphere. Follow us for updates on specials and events – we're excited to be your preferred spot for great coffee on the go!