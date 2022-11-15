Ponyboys Mod Mex
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Ponyboys, we take a fun, liberated approach to standard Mexican food. As quoted from the iconic 80's movie, The Outsiders, “A man who makes the world a better place, looking good while doing it.” What’s the connection? Our food may not change the world, but it tastes and looks pretty amazing!
506 Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
