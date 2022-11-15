Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ponyboys Mod Mex

review star

No reviews yet

506 Washington St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Guacamole
Carnitas
Pollo

La Tapa

Dirty Corn

$8.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.00

Octopus and Chorizo

$16.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Chips

Ceviche

$12.00

Gazpacho

$7.00

Salsa

$3.50

Tacos

Jobu

$16.00

Grouper Taco

$18.00

Spicolli

$14.00

Roasted Pumpkin

$14.00

Shrimp and Chorizo

$16.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Pollo

$13.00

Carnitas

$14.00

Duck

$16.00

La Ceno

Ribeye

$32.00

Tamale

$22.00

Chicken Bol

$16.00

Agave Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Chicken Torta

$18.00

Shrimp Bol

$22.00

Beet Tostada

$16.00

Mass crusted chicken

$22.00

Tamale Special

$18.00

El Postre

Churro Waffle

$8.00

Apple Empanada

$8.00

Kids

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Taco

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Steak

$10.00

Kid Salmon

$10.00

Taco Belle

Girls Princess Tee - Mint - M

$15.00

Girls Princess Tee - Mint - L

$15.00Out of stock

Girls Princess Tee - Mint - S

$15.00

Ladies Tank - Gold - L

$18.00Out of stock

Ladies Tank - Gold - M

$18.00Out of stock

Ladies Tank - Gold - S

$18.00Out of stock

Ladies Tank - Gold - XL

$18.00Out of stock

Ladies Tank - Gold - XS

$18.00Out of stock

Youth Tank - Mauve - L

$15.00Out of stock

Youth Tank - Mauve - M

$18.00

Youth Tank - Mauve - S

$15.00

Youth Tank - Teal - L

$15.00

Youth Tank - Teal - M

$15.00

Youth Tank - Teal - S

$15.00

Youth Tank - Teal - XL

$15.00

Youth Tank - Teal - XS

$15.00

HUGe margarita

Unisex - White - XS

$20.00

Unisex - Peach - S

$20.00

Unisex - Peach - M

$20.00

Unisex - White - S

$20.00

Unisex - White - M

$20.00Out of stock

Unisex - White - L

$20.00Out of stock

Unisex - White - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Tequila PorFavor

Unisex - Terracotta - XS

$20.00

Unisex - Terracotta - S

$20.00

Unisex - Terracotta - M

$20.00

Unisex - Terracotta - L

$20.00

Unisex - Terracotta - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Unisex - Slate - S

$20.00

Unisex - Slate - M

$20.00Out of stock

Unisex - Slate - L

$20.00Out of stock

Unisex - Slate - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Tacosaurus

Girls - Grey - L

$15.00

Girls - Grey - M

$15.00

Girls - Grey - XL

$15.00

Girls - Grey - XS

$15.00

Youth - Green - L

$15.00

Youth - Green - M

$15.00

Youth - Green - S

$15.00

Youth - Green - XS

$15.00Out of stock

Jacki

Jacki - XS

$20.00

Jacki - S

$20.00

Jacki - M

$20.00

Jacki - L

$20.00

JAcki - XL

$20.00

Jacki - XXL

$20.00

Jacki - XXXL

$20.00

Starter

FF - Soup

FF- Gazpacho

Main

FF - Pollo

$20.00

FF - Grouper

$20.00

FF - Shrimp and Chorizo

$20.00

Dessert

FF - Chocolate

FF - Carmel

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Ponyboys, we take a fun, liberated approach to standard Mexican food. As quoted from the iconic 80's movie, The Outsiders, “A man who makes the world a better place, looking good while doing it.” What’s the connection? Our food may not change the world, but it tastes and looks pretty amazing!

Website

Location

506 Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

