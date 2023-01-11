Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pony Up

1808 Blake St

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

The Frenchie French Dip
Crispy Potatoes
The Alameda Street Classic French Dip

Sandwiches

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated Shredded Chicken with house made Blueberry Adobo Barbecue Sauce, Spicy Crisp Coleslaw, Pickles, and Fresh Jalapeños on Toasted Ciabatta

The Alameda Street Classic French Dip

$15.00

Roast Beef, Sea Salt, Rosemary, Mayo, on Toasted Ciabatta with Beef Jus

The Frenchie French Dip

$17.00

Roast Beef, Gruyere, Thyme, Cripsy Onions, on Toasted Ciabatta with French Onion Jus

The Saigon French Dip

$17.00

Garlic Pork, Cilantro, Basil, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo, on Toasted Ciabatta with Pho Broth

The Chicago Style Italian Beef French Dip

$16.00

Roast Beef, Giardiniera, Italian Herbs, Garlic, on Toasted Ciabatta with Beef Jus

The Smoked Mushroom French Dip

$14.00

Smoked Mushroom, Swiss, Mayo, on Toasted Ciabatta with Porcini Broth (Vegetarian)

Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

$15.00

Cheddar, Provolone, Parmesean, on Toasted Ciabatta with Creamy Tomato Soup (Vegetarian)

Sides and Snacks

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$11.00

With House Made Honey Mustard

Country Karaage

$15.00

Crispy Chicken marinated in Garlic, Ginger, and Soy, served with Lemon and Spicy Mayo

Classic Chicken Wings

$13.00

6 Buffalo Style Chicken Wings with Ranch and Blue Cheese

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

Twice Cooked Cripsy Russet Potatoes, tossed with Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Parmesean, side Ketchup

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Croutons and Gruyere

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, dressed with Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing and Croutons

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishitos with Lime Salt

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side Grated Parmesean

$0.25

Side Horseradish

$0.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shasta Ginger Ale

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft cocktails, wine, sandwiches and snacks with neighborhood vibes for Denverites and travelers alike.

Website

Location

1808 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

