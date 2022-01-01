Pooches and Palomas

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2116 Broadway Ave South

Rochester, MN 55904

Daisy Boarding

$990.00

Boarding Easter & Boarding for Vacation April 30- May 9th

Poppy Board and Train

$895.00

May 6th - May 13th $700 + Travel fee 92miles x4 =368miles x .53 = $195

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
2116 Broadway Ave South, Rochester, MN 55904

