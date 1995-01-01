Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poodle Dog 1522 54th Avenue East

1522 54th Avenue East

Fife, WA 98424

N/A Beverages

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Water

Coffee

$3.79

Decaf Coffee

$3.79

Hot Tea

$3.79

Iced Tea

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Soda

$3.79

Large Juice

$4.99

Small Juice

$3.99

Milkshake

$5.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Roy Rodgers

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.49

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.99

Small Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.49

Rockstar

$4.79

Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Cocktails

Absolut Mule

$8.75

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

AMF!

$10.50

Angry Balls

$10.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Avalanche

$11.00

B-52

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baileys Coffee

$9.50

Birthday Cake Shot

$8.50

Black Opal

$11.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Caesar

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary Double

$13.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$6.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Blown Duck Fart

$9.00

Blue Witch

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Canadian Toddy

$6.00

Capt Butter Rum

$8.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Carmel Apple Pie

$9.00

Chi Chi

$7.25

Chocolate Cake

$8.75

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Coffee Nudge

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Creamsicle

$9.00

Cucumber Cooler

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.25

Dirty Shirley

$6.50

Dublin Mule

$9.50

Duck Fart

$8.00

Electric Iced Tea

$10.00

Fizz

$5.50

Flavored Daiquiri

$8.25

Flavored Lemondrop

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet Gin

$6.50

Gimlet Vodka

$6.50

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$5.25

Grumpy Old Man Mule

$8.75

Hairy Navel

$7.25

Harvey Wall

$8.00

Hot Brandy

$5.00

Hot Butter Rum

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$5.75

Hurricane

$13.00

Hurricane Tanqu

$13.75

Hurricane Titos

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Irish Ginger

$8.50

Irish Hot Toddy

$9.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$9.75

Jameson Ginger

$9.50

Jameson Jumpstart

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.50

Lemondrop

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$5.25

Margarita

$6.75

Margarita Cadilac

$10.00

Margarita Strawberry

$7.75

Martini

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mud Slide

$14.00

Old Fashion

$5.25

Pirate Punch

$12.00

Poison Apple

$8.00

Purple Poncho

$8.00

Salty Dog

$5.25

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on beach

$6.75

Smith & Wesson

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Tequila Sunset

$9.50

The Big Sister

$8.00

Tito's Refresher

$13.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

True Irish Coffee

$10.50

Vanilla Escape

$7.25

Vitamin C

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$7.50

Voodoo Doll

$7.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whisky Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$8.00

White Russian Grey

$11.00

White Russian Tito

$10.00

Winter Cooler

$8.00

Winter Rita

$12.00

Witches Brew

$8.50

Zombie

$9.25

Draft Beer

2 Town Blackberry

$8.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$17.50

Blue Moon Pounder

$6.00

Bodhizafa Pitcher

$17.50

Bodhizafa Pounder

$6.00

Bud Pitcher

$14.00

Bud Pounder

$4.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$14.00

Coors Light Pounder

$4.00

Mannys Pitcher

$17.50

Mannys Pounder

$6.00

Powerhouse Amber Pitcher

$17.50

Powerhouse Amber Pounder

$6.00

Powerhouse IPA Pitcher

$17.50

Powerhouse IPA Pounder

$6.00

Powerhouse Pitcher

$17.50

Powerhouse Pounder

$6.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.00

Space Dust Pitcher

$17.50

Space Dust Pounder IPA

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Guinness

$5.50

Heferweizen

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.75

O'Douls

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.75

Rainer Can

$3.75

Stella

$5.25

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Cabernet Leader

$5.00

Cabernet Leader BTL

$20.00

Merlot Copper Ridge

$7.00

1/2 Craft Red Wine

$14.00

White Wine

Chard Copper Ridge

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

1/2 Craft White Wine

$14.00

Pinot Gringio

$8.00

Rose & Champagne

1/2 Craft Champagne

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne Splits

$6.00

Peach Ballini

$8.50

1/2 Craft Rose

$14.00

Griddle Classic

Bacon & Eggs

$13.49

Served with choice of three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Ham & Eggs

$13.49

Served with choice of three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Links & Eggs

$13.49

Served with choice of three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Patty & Eggs

$13.49

Served with choice of three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Served with choice of three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Diced Ham & Eggs

$13.49

Platters

Landmark Breakfast

$16.99

Two biscuits with gravy, with hash browns, three farm fresh eggs* cooked any style, two sausage links, two strips of thick bacon and a slice of ham.

Country Platter

$16.99

8 oz chicken fried steak, covered in sausage gravy served with three farm fresh eggs* cooked any style, hash browns and two biscuits with gravy.

Lumberjack

$16.99

8 oz ham steak served with three farm fresh eggs* cooked any style, hash browns and toast or three pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash

$16.99

A generous portion of corned beef hash served with three farm fresh eggsw* cooked any style, hash browns and two biscuits with gravy.

Flapjack Platter

$16.99

Fill up on three flapjack pancakes with plenty of syrup and butter, served with two sausage patties and three farm fresh eggs* cooked any style.

Skillets

Skillet 54

$15.99

Loaded with hash browns, chopped bacon, diced onions, spinach, sliced mushrooms topped with two scrambled eggs, Hollandaise sauce, Swiss cheese, diced tomatoes, chives and avocado slices. Served with a buttermilk biscuit.

Highway 99 Skillet

$15.99

Hash browns, peppers, onions, topped with our chicken fried steak, country gravy, two scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit.

Cascade Skillet

$15.99

Chopped bacon, ham, German sausage, hash browns, green peppers and onions topped with two scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Served with a biscuit.

Veggie Skillet

$15.99

Spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and hash browns topped with two scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh chives. Served with a buttermilk biscuit.

Omelets

Farmers

$15.99

Sausage, ham, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Fireside

$15.99

Ancho bacon, diced tomatoes, chopped green onions, and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Denver

$15.99

Ham, green pepper, onions and cheddar cheese.

The Natural

$15.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and zucchini. Topped with Swiss cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$15.49

Our omeletes are made with three eggs and served with three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Bacon & Cheese

$15.49

Our omeletes are made with three eggs and served with three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Three egg cheese omelet.

Sausage & Cheese

$15.49

Our omeletes are made with three eggs and served with three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Meat & Cheese Om

$15.99

Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs* and Canadian bacon on a grilled/toasted English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

California Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs*, sliced tomatoes, avocado, on a grilled/toasted English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and fresh chives. Served with hash browns.

Sunny Valley Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs* , fresh spinach, bacon, mushrooms, on a grilled/toasted English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and fresh chives. Served with hash browns.

Signature Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.49

Two eggs* served with three buttermilk pancakes or hash browns and toast.

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Our famous waffle served with fried chicken. Sweet and salty tastes great together! Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs folded in a warm totilla and topped with tomatoes and green onions. Served with salsa, sour cream and hash browns.

Idaho Potato Pancakes Breakfast

$14.99

A blend of hashbrowns, bacon, green onions, and cheddar cheese topped with a dollop of sour cream. Served with two eggs* and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage links.

Butterhorn French Toast

$13.99

Our butterhorn turned into French toast! Served with two eggs* and bacon.