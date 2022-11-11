Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forest Acres - Poogan's Southern Kitchen

4605 Forest Acres

Columbia, SC 29206

Order Again

Popular Items

MeeMaw's Meatloaf
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Fried Catfish Nibbles

Family Meals

Family MeeMaw's Meatloaf

$39.00

Includes your choice of two family-sized sides, four biscuits, a family salad, your choice of dressing, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family PSK Famous Fried Chicken Tenders

$39.00

Includes your choice of two family-sized sides, four biscuits, honey mustard, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family Poogan's Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

$39.00

Includes a family salad, your choice of dressing, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family Porch Shrimp & Grits

$52.00

Includes four biscuits and a half-gallon of iced tea

Starters

Biscuit Basket (2)

Biscuit Basket (2)

$4.00

Honey Butter

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Two Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tossed in Carolina Hot Honey, Celery, Blue Cheese

Fried Catfish Nibbles

Fried Catfish Nibbles

$12.00

Cajun Remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Bacon Jam, Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese Fritters

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$10.00

Four Fritters, Bacon Jam

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Cocktail Sauce

Pretzel Poppers

Pretzel Poppers

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Fondue

Blue Crab Dip

Blue Crab Dip

$15.00

Cheddar, Old Bay, Toast Points

Pimento Cheese "The Caviar of the South"

Pimento Cheese "The Caviar of the South"

$8.00

Ritz Crackers

Lowcountry Gumbo (Cup)

Lowcountry Gumbo (Cup)

$6.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Carolina Gold Rice

Lowcountry Gumbo (Bowl)

Lowcountry Gumbo (Bowl)

$9.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Carolina Gold Rice

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00

Chopped Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Fried Chicken

Four-Piece Chicken

Four-Piece Chicken

$19.00

Breast, Wing, Drum Thigh, Fries, Coleslaw

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Berries, Honey Butter, Maple Syrup

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pimento Cheese, Tomato Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Cajun Remoulade, Brioche Bun, Sidewinder Fries

Two-Piece Chicken

Two-Piece Chicken

$15.00

White or Dark Meat, Fries, Coleslaw

Brunch Entrées

Waffle of the Month (October)

Waffle of the Month (October)

$15.00

Peaches & Cream

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Honey Butter, Fresh Berries, Candied Pecans, Syrup

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Sidewinder Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Powdered Sugar, Honey Butter, Maple Syrup

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$17.00

Whipped Potatoes, Pearl Onions, English Peas, Country-Ham-and-Cracked-Pepper Gravy

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.00

Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Grits, Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$12.00

Green Tomato Jam, Spring Greens Tossed in Citrus Vinaigrette

Diner Cheeseburger

Diner Cheeseburger

$14.00

Double Patties, Onion, Burger Sauce, American Cheese, Brioche Bun, Sidewinder Fries

Down-Home Breakfast

Down-Home Breakfast

$12.00

Two Eggs any style, Bacon or Sausage, Biscuits or Toast, Grits or Hash Browns

MeeMaw's Meatloaf

MeeMaw's Meatloaf

$17.00

Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Onions, Sweet Tomato Glaze, Sautéed Green Beans

Poogan's Biscuit Pot Pie

Poogan's Biscuit Pot Pie

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Pearl Onions, English Peas, Carrots

Poogan's Dog Bowl

Poogan's Dog Bowl

$15.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Sausage Gravy, Chicken Tenders, Two Eggs

Porch Shrimp & Grits

Porch Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Andouille Sausage, Sweet Onions and Peppers, Tasso Ham Gravy

Kids' Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Kid's Lil Down-Home Breakfast

$8.00

One Scrambled Egg, Sausage or Bacon, Hash Browns, and a Beverage

Kid's Pancake

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Kid's Pasta with Butter

Kid's Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Kid's Waffle

$8.00

Includes a Beverage

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00
Biscuit Basket (2)

Biscuit Basket (2)

$4.00

Honey Butter

Buttered Asparagus

$4.00
Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Grits

Grits

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00
Hoppin' John with Country Ham

Hoppin' John with Country Ham

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00
Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single Waffle

$4.00
Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

Wheat Toast

$4.00
Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

White Toast

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Vanilla Pudding, Whipped Cream, Bananas, Nilla Wafers

Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)

$2.00

Two cookies

Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$7.00

Crumbled Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream

Hummingbird Pecan Pie - Whole Pie

Hummingbird Pecan Pie - Whole Pie

$25.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Hummingbird Pecan Pie Slice

Hummingbird Pecan Pie Slice

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake for Two

Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake for Two

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Ganache

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Half-Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Half-Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Saratoga Still Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our fluffy biscuits to our famous fried chicken and shrimp and grits, Poogan’s Southern Kitchen offers a comfortable and approachable dining experience served with a side of Southern hospitality.

Website

Location

4605 Forest Acres, Columbia, SC 29206

Directions

