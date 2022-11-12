  • Home
Poogan's Southern Kitchen - Nexton

No reviews yet

101 Nexton Square Drive

Summerville, SC 29486

Order Again

Family Meals

Family MeeMaw's Meatloaf

$39.00

Includes your choice of two family-sized sides, four biscuits, a family salad, your choice of dressing, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family PSK Famous Fried Chicken Tenders

$39.00

Includes your choice of two family-sized sides, four biscuits, honey mustard, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family Poogan's Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

$39.00Out of stock

Includes a family salad, your choice of dressing, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family 8-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken

$39.00

Includes your choice of two family-sized sides, four biscuits, and a half-gallon of iced tea

Family Porch Shrimp & Grits

$52.00

Includes four biscuits and a half-gallon of iced tea

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Half-Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Half-Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Saratoga Still Water

$3.50

Retail Items

Plush Chicken Bucket Dog Toy

Plush Chicken Bucket Dog Toy

$15.00

Your dog will love this plush fried chicken bucket, a special dog toy made just for fans of Poogan's Southern Kitchen. Yes, it squeaks!

Poogan's Coffee Mug

Poogan's Coffee Mug

$14.00

Rise and grind every morning with our Poogan's ceramic mug. It features extra thick walls to keep your coffee hot, but your fingers warm!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our fluffy biscuits to our famous fried chicken and shrimp and grits, Poogan’s Southern Kitchen offers a comfortable and approachable dining experience served with a side of Southern hospitality.

Website

Location

101 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

Directions

