Poogan's Porch

review star

No reviews yet

72 Queen St

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mock Alarm

$8.00

Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Wild Berry Purée, Soda

Mock Blueberry Lemonade Mocktail

$8.00

Mock Key Lime Mocktini

$8.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Retail

Merchandise

Coffee Mugs

$17.50

Poogan's Dogs

$20.00Out of stock

Dinner

Starters

Cornmeal Fried Pickled Okra

$10.00

Cajun remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Bacon jam, pimento cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Country ham, cheddar cheese, toasted cornbread crumbs, scallions

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$12.00

Bacon jam

She-Crab Soup Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned blue crab, chives

She-Crab Soup Cup

$8.00

Seasoned blue crab, chives

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Chopped greens, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, choice of dressing

Southern Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, cornbread croutons, marinated field peas, Caesar dressing

Entrées

BBQ Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$38.00

Certified Angus Beef ® FILET*

$48.00

Loaded potato cake, broccolini, herb garlic butter, Bourbon demi-glace

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$24.00

Two sunny-side-up eggs*, Adluh stoneground grits, country-ham-and-cracked-black-pepper gravy

Daily Fresh Catch

$32.00

Poogan's Famous Bone-In Fried Chicken

$28.00

Hoppin’ John with country ham, collards, hot honey

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Andouille sausage, onions, peppers, Tasso ham gravy

Sweet-Tea Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Seven Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$10.00Out of stock

TO GO Banana Pudding

$10.00

Kids Dinner

KIDS Buttered Pasta

$10.00

with drink

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

French Fries + drink

KIDS Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

French Fries + drink

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

French Fries + drink

Sides

Adluh Stoneground Grits

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grit Cake

$5.00

Herb Rice

$5.00

Hoppin John

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Cake

$5.00

side of gravy

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Purloo

$5.00

Protein Add-on

Salmon

$14.00

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where Southern traditions are made fresh daily.

72 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401

