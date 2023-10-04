APPETIZERS

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

10 Bavarian style pretzel bites served with cheese sauce made with Pooles Island beer!

CHARCUTERIE

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved Prosciutto, Salami, Dry Salami, Peppered Salami, Dry Coppa with cured olives, pickled onions and Pita bread.

CHEESE BOARD

$15.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Blue cheese, Aged Gouda, Mezzaluna Fontina, 4 year Aged Cheddar and Grand Cru Alpine cheese served with pita bread and dried fruits. (No substitutions)

SAUSAGE BOARD

$15.00Out of stock

An assortment of seasonal sausages, sliced and served with Pita bread and sauces.

CRAB BALLS

$20.00Out of stock

Mini Crab Balls are flash fried and served with Old Bay aioli for dipping!

CRAB DIP

CRAB DIP

$16.00

Creamy Crab dip served hot with Old Bay and Pita bread.

PIZZA

CHEESE

CHEESE

$12.00

Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend!

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$13.00

Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend and beef and pork pepperoni!

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$14.50

Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce, our custom cheese blend, sliced spicy Italian sausage and fresh roasted mushrooms,

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM

$13.00

Our fresh thin crust topped with garlic oil and our custom cheese blend with fresh, roasted wild mushrooms and finished with grated Parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$14.50

Our fresh thin crust topped with a nut-less basil pesto sauce, our custom cheese blend, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and sautéed spinach.

SICILIAN

SICILIAN

$15.00

Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce, our custom cheese blend, sliced spicy Italian sausage, salami, prosciutto and finished with grated parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

CRABBY PIE

$18.00Out of stock

Our fresh thin crust, brushed with garlic oil and topped with house cheese blend, crab balls and finished with a dusting of Old Bay seasoning and parmesan cheese.

BYO

$12.00

Our fresh thin crust topped with house red sauce and our custom cheese blend - ready for you to add toppings to your hearts desire!

WINGS

6 Jumbo wings, fried until crispy and served with your choice of sauce and a dipping sauce on the side!
Classic Buffalo

Classic Buffalo

$11.50

The Classic Buffalo sauce with hot sauce and butter. This is a Medium spicy!

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$11.50

Tangy Garlic Parmesan sauce.

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$11.50

Spicy Gojuchang barbecue with garlic and ginger.

Smoky BBQ

Smoky BBQ

$11.50

Classic sweet & smoky barbecue sauce.

FRIES

Classic Shoestring fries with salt and a touch of pepper.
SMALL FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$4.00

A small portion of our Shoestring Fries.

LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$6.00

A large portion of our Shoestring fries.

SALAD

Salads are made fresh every day, so we can add to them but we can't subtract toppings!
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons and our creamy Ranch dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$5.00

Fresh baby spinach topped with shaved red onion, bacon bits, sliced tomato and croutons.