Poole's Diner

426 South McDowell Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME. PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS. OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.

426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

