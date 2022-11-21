Poole's Diner
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME. PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS. OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.
Location
426 South McDowell Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Gallery
