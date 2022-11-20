Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Poole'side Pies

904 Reviews

$$

428 S McDowell St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Margherita
Sausage Alla Vodka
Pickle Juice Caesar**

Salads, Starters & Next To's

All salads are packaged w/ dressing on the side.
Pickle Juice Caesar**

Pickle Juice Caesar**

$15.00

Iceberg & parmesan cracklings. Allergens: Salad: dairy, gluten (customize: no parmesan crackling) In Dressing: eggs, dairy, anchovies. **Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spinach and radicchio

$13.00

w/apple, pear, buttermilk cheddar, golden raisin, and preserved lemon vinaigrette. Allergens: dairy, nightshade.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

Four pork meatballs with Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, parmesan, and pecorino. Allergens: pork, dairy, gluten, nightshades, allium, eggs.

Pizza

Each pizza is 12-13 inches, cooked at high temperature in a wood-fire oven. This gives our pies a blistered thin interior crust and doughy, risen outer crust. *Pies come un-cut unless otherwise noted*
Marinara (Vegan)

Marinara (Vegan)

$15.00

Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, flowering oregano, garlic, olive oil. Allergens: gluten, nightshades, alliums. Each pizza is 12 to 13” in diameter.

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

House-made mozzarella, Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, basil, parmesan. Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades. Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.

Sausage Alla Vodka

Sausage Alla Vodka

$19.00

House-made tomato-vodka cream sauce, pork fennel sausage, basil, and parmesan. Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades, allium, pork. Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.

Five Cheese & Mushroom

Five Cheese & Mushroom

$20.00

Lemon ricotta, comte, pecorino, mozzarella, and parmesan. Allergens: gluten, dairy, sesame, alliums. Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter.

Dante's Inferno

Dante's Inferno

$20.00

Bianco diNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, lemon ricotta, pancetta, Calabrian chili, and garlic. All pizzas are 12-13" in diameter. Allergens: allium, nightshade, pork, gluten, and dairy.

Meatarita

Meatarita

$26.00Out of stock

Bianco diNapoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork-fennel sausage, and soppressata. Each pizza is 12-13” in diameter. Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades.

Build Your Own

$17.00

Customize your pie with your preferred toppings! ***Doesn't automatically come with cheese unless you select as a topping***

Entrees

Rigatoni

$19.00

w/butternut squash fonduta, hazelnut, and fried sage. Allergens: gluten dairy, tree nut, soy.

Spaghettini Pomodoro

Spaghettini Pomodoro

$16.00

w/ Bianco diNapoli marinara, parmesan, and basil. Allergens: dairy, gluten, and nightshades.

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

w/ Tellicherry pepper and pecorino. Allergens: dairy and gluten.

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Marinara, three cheeses, and basil. Allergens: nightshades, alliums, dairy, and gluten.

Extras

Basil Buttermilk Ranch

Basil Buttermilk Ranch

$3.00
Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$3.00
Chile Garlic Oil

Chile Garlic Oil

$3.00

Tomato Relish

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie

$10.00

w/soft whipped cream and caramel. Allergens: gluten, dairy

WINE

Micro Marriotti Set e Mez Rosato- Fortana

Micro Marriotti Set e Mez Rosato- Fortana

$25.00

Fruit-forward, fun and funky pet-nat with notes of tart red cherries, red berries, and watermelon. The wine is complex and rustic, with a sultry mouthfeel and saline-tinged bubbles. Bright and refreshing with a fizzy, dry finish.

Alois Lageder - Porer Pinot Grigio

Alois Lageder - Porer Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Not your grandma's Pinot Grigio! Beautifully balanced with floral, tropical and bright citrusy notes. The palate is textured and complex with a mineral-driven finish. (Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy 2017, 750 mL)

Brigaldara - Amarone della Valpolicella (375 mL)

Brigaldara - Amarone della Valpolicella (375 mL)

$40.00

Bright red. The clean aromas of red cherry and berries are enhanced by a floral touch. Initially sweet with a nice glycerine sensation in the mouth, it follows a slightly bitter note with a noticeable tannic bite on the lively flavours of red fruits. Classically dry finishes with a hint of heat derived from the significant alcoholic content.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint from the AC Restaurants group.

428 S McDowell St, Raleigh, NC 27601

