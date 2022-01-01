Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Seafood

Poor House Bistro

5,144 Reviews

$$

91 S Autumn St

San Jose, CA 95110

STARTERS

Cajun Fries

$6.00+

Fresh-cut potatoes lightly seasoned

Cajun Popcorn

Cajun Popcorn

$12.00

Tender shrimp corn meal coated with herbs and spices and fried. Served with remoulade sauce.

French Fries

$5.00+

Fresh-cut potatoes lightly seasoned

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$4.00

PO BOYS & SANDWICHES

Baked Ham

Baked Ham

$10.00

Sliced ham served on a New Orleans style French roll topped with mayo, creole mustard, cabbage, tomatoes, and pickles.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Shredded chicken in a spicy and tangy New Orleans sauce served on a New Orleans style French roll. Topped with Shredded cabbage, tomatoes, and pickles.

BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy and tangy New Orleans sauce on a New Orleans style French roll and topped with cabbage, tomatoes, and pickles.

Cochon De Lait

Cochon De Lait

$12.00

Slow roasted pork served on a New Orleans style French roll dressed with creole mustard, mayo, shredded cabbage, pickles, and tomatoes.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$12.00

Fried Catfish on a New Orleans style French roll topped with homemade tartar sauce, shredded cabbage, and pickles.

Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$12.00

Fried Oysters on a New Orleans style French roll with homemade tartar sauce and topped with cabbage and pickles.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp served on a New Orleans style French roll with homemade remoulade sauce and topped with cabbage and pickles.

Half Classic Muffaletta

Half Classic Muffaletta

$14.00

Served Cold or Hot. A New Orleans Specialty Served on Italian 9" Round Bread. Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone and olive salad mix.

Half Vegetarian Muffaletta

Half Vegetarian Muffaletta

$12.00

Served Cold or Hot. A New Orleans Specialty Served on Italian 9" Round Bread. Provolone cheese and olive salad (without cheese Vegan)

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.00

Sliced roast beed served on a New Orleans style French roll and topped with mayo, creole mustard, shredded cabbage, pickles, and tomatoes.

The Drippin's

The Drippin's

$12.00

Shredded roast beef drenched in au jus served on a New Orleans style French roll and dressed with shredded cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, and creole mustard.

The Poor House

The Poor House

$14.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Beef Drippins on a New Orleans style french roll dressed with shredded cabbage, pickles, tomatoes, creole mustard and mayo

Turkey

Turkey

$10.00

Sliced turkey served on New Orleans style French roll topped with mayo, creole mustard, cabbage, pickles, and tomatoes.

Whole Classic Muffaletta

$24.00

Served Cold or Hot. A New Orleans Specialty Served on Italian 9" Round Bread. Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone and olive salad mix.

Whole Vegetarian Muffaletta

Whole Vegetarian Muffaletta

$20.00

Served Cold or Hot. A New Orleans Specialty Served on Italian 9" Round Bread. Provolone cheese and olive salad (without cheese Vegan)

CHARBROILER

Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

$10.00

dressed with creole slaw and served with your choice of creole slaw, potato salad, or french fries. (Other side options available for additional charge.)

Boca Burger

Boca Burger

$10.00

Tofu patty dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion (order without mayo for Vegan). Served with Cajun Potato Salad, Creole Slaw or French Fries. *Other optional sides may have an additional costs

Burger

$10.00

1/4 lb. angus chuck burger with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Cajun Potato Salad, Creole Slaw or French Fries. *other optional sides may have additional costs.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of Cajun Potato Salad, Creole Slaw, or French Fries. *Other side options are available for an additional cost.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Turkey patty with mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, and onion. Served with Cajun Potato Salad, Creole Slaw or French Fries. *some optional side may have additional costs.

PHB SPECIALTIES

BBQ Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Easy-peel sauteed shrimp in a "spicy" and tangy New Orleans BBQ sauce, served with dippin' bread.

Blackened Chicken & Tasso Pasta

$12.00+

Blackened chicken and tasso (cured spicy ham) in a cream sauce over fussili pasta. Served with toasted bread.

Crawfish Pasta

$12.00+

Crawfish tail meat sautéed in a creole cream, served over fussili pasta. Served with toasted bread.

Fried Seafood Platter

$18.00

Shrimp, oysters and catfish. Served with choice of two sides: creole slaw, cajun potato salad, or french fries. *Other optional side may have additional costs.

Jambalaya

$15.00

Classic New Orleans rice dish with smoked andouille (pork) sausage and chicken simmered in a tomato based creole sauce.

New Orleans Combo

$16.00

Sample of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Jambalaya, and Red Beans and Rice served with a corn bread muffin and butter.

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00

Simmered with ham hock, served with corn bread with andouille sausage (without corn bread Gluten Free)

SOUP & SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons with caesar dressing.

Cajun Popcorn Salad

$15.00

Popcorn shrimp served on mixed greens with homemade remoulade sauce.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.00+

Savory "New Orleans soup" made daily and topped with rice.

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens, garden vegetables and homemade croutons with your choice of dressing (with balsamic vinaigrette Vegan)

Poor House Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, chopped apples, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese with homemade balsamic vinaigrette (without blue cheese Vegan)

Shrimp Gumbo

$8.00+

Savory "New Orleans" soup made daily and topped with rice.

SWEETS

Beignets

$7.00

3 freshly-made donuts, served warm, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Bread Pudding

$8.00

With New Orleans praline sauce "big enough to share"

Sweet Potato French Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar vegan

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with French Fries

Corn Dog

$8.00

Served with French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with French Fries

BEVERAGES

Soda can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Reg Chicory Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Chicory Coffee

$2.95

SIDES

Cajun Potato Salad

$5.00

Creole Slaw

$5.00

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Jambalaya Cup

$8.00

Fried Oyster (1)

$4.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hi Friends! Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

91 S Autumn St, San Jose, CA 95110

Directions

