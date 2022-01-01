Salad
Seafood
Poor House Bistro
5,144 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hi Friends! Thank you for your support!
Location
91 S Autumn St, San Jose, CA 95110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scott's Chowder House - - St. John
No Reviews
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurant