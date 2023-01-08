Main picView gallery

POP 2108 Vermont Avenue Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2108 Vermont Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BTG Bubbles

Le Brun "Odalie" Champagne

$24.00+

Sella And Mosca Torbato

$14.00+

Castellroig Rose

$14.00+

Fiorini Lambrusco "Becco Rosso"

$12.00+

Unico Zelo Seam Foam Pet Nat

$14.00+

Leitz NA Sparkling Wine

$14.00+

Half Bottle Sparkling

Bertolani Lambrusco

$28.00

Lombard Brut

$45.00

Charles Orban Brut

$50.00

Vesselle Brut Rose ODP

$60.00

St Donat

$50.00

Chapuy Grand Cru Brut

$55.00

Gaston Chiquet Brut

$55.00

Rene Geoffrey Rose de Saignee

$70.00

A Margaine Brut

$55.00

Marc Hebrart Brut

$60.00

Pierre Gimonnet Brut

$60.00

Billecart Salmon Brut

$75.00

Laurent Perrier

$55.00

Raventos Brut Rose

$40.00

Elio Perrone "Sourgirl"

$30.00

R Pouillon

$55.00

Fizzy Cans

Jazz Daredevil

$16.00

Freeland Spirits Gin & Rose Tonic

$14.00

Death and Co Moonsail Fizz

$13.00

Death and Co Ranger Buck

$16.00

Death and Co Aurora Highball

$13.00

DC Brau

$8.00

Bizzaro Spritz

$13.00

Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin and Tonic

$13.00

Luxardo Aperitivo

$13.00

Croft Rose Port and Tonic

$12.00

Absolut Grapefruit Paloma

$15.00

Jameson Cola

$9.00

Vizzy Press

$9.00

Two Robbers Watermelon & Cucumber

$9.00

Two Pitchers Watermelon Lime Raddler

$9.00

Florida Seltzer Blood Orange & Pomegranate

$11.00

Florida Seltzer Blackberry

$11.00

High Noon

$8.00

Ramona Grapefruit

$11.00

Ramona Spritz

$11.00

Freeland French 75

$13.00

Bizzaro Mischief Brew

$13.00

Akashi Whiskey Yuzu

$16.00

Boulevard Cherry Blossom & Lime

$9.00

Volley

$8.00

Canned Wine

Avinyo Muscat

$16.00

Two Shepards "Bucking Luna"

$18.00

Two Shepards "Natty Pets"

$16.00

Xarmant Txakolina

$14.00

Beer

Untiltied Art NA Pilsner

$9.00

Dewey Beer 'Swishy Pants" IPA

$12.00

Bell's IPA

$9.00

City State Pilsner

$8.00

Right Proper Wheat

$9.00

Stillwater Saison

$12.00

Cider

Graft Birds of Paradise / Moscow Mule

$10.00

Isastegi Cider

$10.00

Eric Bordelet Tendre

$200.00

Anxo District Dry

$9.00

Kombucha

Flying Embers Kombucha

$9.00

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$9.00

Juneshine Blond Orange Mint

$9.00

Strange Beast Orange

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Barolo Chinato + Coke

$14.00

Green Chartreuse + Grape Soda

$14.00

Mescal + Cappaletti + Fanta

$13.00

Absinthe + Root Beer

$14.00

Bourbon + Cheerwine

$13.00

Vodka + Spindrift

$14.00Out of stock

Gin + Spindrift

$14.00Out of stock

Root Beer + Chartreuse

$14.00

Sake

Izumibashi Tombo Nigiri (250ml)

$40.00

Hakkaisan "Awa" (360ml)

$95.00

Poochi Poochi Junmai (300ml)

$38.00

Porron

Porron

$20.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Phony Negroni

$15.00

Cheerwine

$5.00

Liquor

SHOTS!

$10.00

Cocktail

$14.00

Barolo Chinato Cocchi

$10.00

Chartreuse (Green) 1oz

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$14.00

Two Stacks "Dram in a Can" Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro (1.5oz)

$10.00

Fernet (50ml) Bottle

$10.00

Caviar

Hackleback Bump

$16.00

Osetra and Doughnuts

$60.00

Greens

Whipped Feta and Beet Salad

$14.00

Charred Cabbage Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Chicory Ceasar

$14.00

Fried

Half Chicken

$18.00

Fried Pickle

$11.00

Birria Fries

$17.00

Tempura Squash

$14.00

Pasta

Pork Buchatini

$25.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$24.00Out of stock

Uni Carbonara

$27.00Out of stock

Sandwich

Pop Burger

$18.00

Porchetta

$18.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.00

Duck Crunch Wrap

$20.00Out of stock

Pizza

Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza

$16.00

Mushroom Taleggio Pizza

$16.00

Maryland Crab Pizza

$18.00

Champagne Pork

$17.00

Finochiona Goat Chz Pizza

$16.00

Grandma's Pie -Garlic Marg

$16.00

Dessert

Cast Iron Cookie

$14.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2108 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Jojo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
905 U Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
EMMY SQUARED Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1924 8th Street, NW WASHINGTON, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Cracked Eggery (Shaw)
orange starNo Reviews
1921 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Haikan
orange star4.6 • 2,255
805 V St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Royal
orange starNo Reviews
501 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (439 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston