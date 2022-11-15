Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pop Culture CLE

88 Reviews

$

33549 Solon Rd

Solon, OH 44139

POPS

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.50

Vegan base with honey crisp apple

Avocado Lime

Avocado Lime

$4.50

Our most simple recipe..tastes like creamy lime and so refreshing!

Banana

Banana

$4.50

Vegan base with ripe banana and vanilla

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cherry Chip

Cherry Chip

$6.50

Amarena cherry, vegan base, vegan chocolate .... so decadent!

Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.50

Creamy chocolate custard on a stick

Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$5.50

Vegan base, vegan chocolate, peppermint oil---highly recommended dipped in chocolate rolled in candy cane!

Coconut

Coconut

$4.50

Vegan base...highly recommended dipped in vegan chocolate and rolled in coconut flake...think frozen mounds bar!

Coffee

$4.50

Cookie and Cream
$4.50

$4.50
Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter

$5.50

Vegan base + biscoff cookie....recommended dipped in cookie butter!

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Our award winner...reverse creme brûlée...caramel in the center of creamy vanilla custard.

Frozen Hot Chocolate
$4.50

$4.50
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$4.50

Vanilla custard with fruity pebbles....tastes just like cereal milk

Key Lime

Key Lime

$4.50

Vegan base with key lime....add graham cracker crust to make it an official pie

Mexican Chocolate

Mexican Chocolate

$5.50

Vegan base with vegan chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of cayenne

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$5.50

Vegan base, peppermint oil vegan chocolate and avocado for the creaminess and color!

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$4.50

Vegan base with fresh squeezed orange juice and vanilla

Peaches and Cream
$4.50

$4.50
Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$4.50

Rice milk, Pineapple, Mango...add a little Tajin to spice it up a bit!

Pistachio

Pistachio

$6.50

Vegan base with Italian pistachio paste....try this one dipped in vegan chocolate rolled in pistachio bits

Plum Lemon Ginger

Plum Lemon Ginger

$4.50

Summer best seller...Roasted plums and candied ginger...seasonal item

Popcorn

$4.50
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Vegan base with pumpkin pie...

Rainbow Pop

$6.50

Red, White and Blue
$5.50

$5.50
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Vanilla custard and root beer...nostalgia on a stick

S'mores

S'mores

$6.50

Chocolate custard slathered in marshmallow cream, roasted and rolled in graham cracker crust

Strawberry Basil

Strawberry Basil

$4.50

The original Pop Culture CLE pop...Fresh Strawberry and basil sorbet

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry sorbet on a stick

Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.50

DIP AND TOP

Dip Cookie Butter

Dip Nutella

Dip Vegan Chocolate

Topping Candy Canes

Topping Coconut

Topping Graham Crackers

Topping Pistachios

Topping Sprinkles

Waffles

Banana & Nutella Waffle

Banana & Nutella Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with Nutella and bananas

Cinnamon Apples Waffle

Cinnamon Apples Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with baked cinnamon apples

Cookie Butter Waffle

Cookie Butter Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with cookie butter

Lemon Curd & Strawberries Waffle

Lemon Curd & Strawberries Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle with lemon curd and strawberries

Turtle Cheesecake Waffle

Turtle Cheesecake Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with cheesecake, caramel, chocolate sauce and pecans

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Liege waffle naked

Toppings

Add banana

$0.50

Add caramel

$0.50

Add cheesecake topping

$0.50

Add chocolate sauce

$0.50

Add cookie butter

$0.50

Add Nutella

$0.50

Add pecans

$0.50

Add strawberries

$0.50

Add Vanilla Custard

$2.00

Add Vegan Soft Serve

$2.00

No banana

No caramel

No cheesecake topping

No chocolate sauce

No lemon curd

No pecans

No strawberries

No whipped cream

CONES

Cone Bananas Foster

$7.00

Cone Fruity Pebbles

$7.00

Cone Ice Cream

$5.00

Cone Mint Chocolate Cookie

$7.00

Cone Pretzel Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$7.00

Cone Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Cup Bananas Foster

$7.00

Cup Fruity Pebble

$7.00

Cup Ice Cream

$5.00

Cup Mint Chocolate Cookie

$7.00

Cup Pretzel Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$7.00

Cup Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Pineapple whip swirl

$5.00

TIpsy Bananas Foster Ice Cream

$5.50

Tipsy Cherry Chip Ice Cream

$5.50

Tipsy Coffee Ice Cream

$5.50

Tipsy Pina Colada Ice Cream

$5.50

Waffle Bowl with vanilla custard

$6.50

Toppings

Add chocolate sauce

$0.50

Add coconut

$0.50

Add Cookie Crumble

$0.50

Add marshmallow

$0.50

Add peanut butter

$0.50

Add peppermint

$0.50

Add pistachios

$0.50

Add pretzels

$0.50

Add sprinkles

$0.50

Add Strawberry Crumble

$0.50

Add Strawberry Sauce

$0.50

No chocolate

No Peanut Butter

No pretzels

No strawberry crumble

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

Caramel, pecan, chocolate chunk

Caramel, pecan, chocolate chunk

$7.00

Caramel, Pecan chocolate chunk + vanilla custard

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie + vanilla custard

Cinnamon Cookie Cannoli Ice Cream

$7.00

Double Chocolate Chunk Mint Ice Cream

$7.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$7.00

Peanut butter chocolate chunk cookie + vanilla custard

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$7.00

Sugar cookie + vanilla custard

DRINKS

Cup of Pour Over Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew + Sweet Cream

$3.75

Powerade

$2.00

Press Pot (3 servings)

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Bakery

Adult Brownie

$4.50

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Brownie

$3.50

Cake pop chocolate large

$3.50

Cake pop chocolate small

$2.50

Cake pop Funfetti small

$2.50

Cherry Bread Pudding with 4oz. Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Torte Truffle

$2.50

Creme Brûlée Bread Pudding with 4oz. ice cream

$8.00

Dipped Rice Krispy

$3.50

Fruit Pebble Rice Krispy

$3.50

Gluten Free Fudgy Brownie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Gluten Free Vegan Edible Cookie dough pop

$4.00

Mini cheesecake

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Pina Colada Ice Cream

$8.00

Pumpkin Truffle

$5.00

S'Mores handcrafted

$5.00

S'Mores Marshmallow Treat

$3.50

Specialty Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie 3/4lb

$4.00

Vegan Fruity Pebble Cookie 3/4lb

$4.00

Vegan Peanut Butter chocolate chip 3/4lb

$4.00

X-large ice cream cone cake pop

$5.00

To Go Bag

To Go Bag

$3.00

Crepes

Strawberry Nutella

$7.00

Banana Nutella

$7.00

Lemon Curd Strawberry

$7.00

Canoli with Strawberry

$7.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$7.00

S'Mores

$7.00

Baked Apples

$7.00

Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$7.25

Cake Batter Milkshake

$7.25

Cappuccino Milkshake

$7.25

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.25

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake

$7.25

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.25

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$7.25

Crazy Shake Circus

$13.00

Crazy Shake S'Mores

$13.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.25

Mint Milkshake

$7.25

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake

$7.25

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.25

Popcorn Milkshake

$7.25

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$7.25

S'Mores Milkshake

$7.25

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$7.25

Stracciatella Milkshake

$7.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.25

Toasted marshmallow Milkshake

$7.25

Frozen Banana

Frozen Banana dipped in Vegan Chocolate rolled in sprinkles

$2.50

Frozen Banana dipped in Nutella

$2.50

Frozen Banana dipped in Vegan Chocolate rolled in coconut

$2.50

Frozen Banana dipped in Chocolate rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.50

Frozen Banana dipped in Vegan Chocolate rolled in Peanuts

$2.50

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie + vanilla custard

Tarimisu

Tarimisu

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso cookie with tarimisu ice cream

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$7.00

Sugar cookie + vanilla custard

Caramel, Pecan, Chocolate Chunk

$5.00

Peanut Butter

$5.00

POPS

Avocado Lime

Avocado Lime

$4.50

Our most simple recipe..tastes like creamy lime and so refreshing!

Banana

Banana

$4.50

Vegan base with ripe banana and vanilla

Blueberries & Cream

$4.25Out of stock
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cherry Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock
Cherry Chip

Cherry Chip

$6.50

Amarena cherry, vegan base, vegan chocolate .... so decadent!

Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.50

Creamy chocolate custard on a stick

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.25
Coconut

Coconut

$4.50

Vegan base...highly recommended dipped in vegan chocolate and rolled in coconut flake...think frozen mounds bar!

Coffee

Coffee

$4.25
Cookie Butter

Cookie Butter

$5.50

Vegan base + biscoff cookie....recommended dipped in cookie butter!

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Our award winner...reverse creme brûlée...caramel in the center of creamy vanilla custard.

Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$4.50

Vanilla custard with fruity pebbles....tastes just like cereal milk

Key Lime

Key Lime

$4.50

Vegan base with key lime....add graham cracker crust to make it an official pie

Mexican Chocolate

Mexican Chocolate

$5.50

Vegan base with vegan chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of cayenne

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$5.50

Vegan base, peppermint oil vegan chocolate and avocado for the creaminess and color!

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$4.50

Vegan base with fresh squeezed orange juice and vanilla

Peaches & Cream

$4.25Out of stock
Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$4.50

Rice milk, Pineapple, Mango...add a little Tajin to spice it up a bit!

Pistachio

Pistachio

$6.50

Vegan base with Italian pistachio paste....try this one dipped in vegan chocolate rolled in pistachio bits

Plum Lemon Ginger

Plum Lemon Ginger

$4.50

Summer best seller...Roasted plums and candied ginger...seasonal item

Red, White and Blue

$4.50Out of stock
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Vanilla custard and root beer...nostalgia on a stick

S'mores

S'mores

$6.50

Chocolate custard slathered in marshmallow cream, roasted and rolled in graham cracker crust

Spice Pineapple Mango

Spice Pineapple Mango

$4.25Out of stock

Rice Milk base, mango topped with tajin

Strawberry Basil

Strawberry Basil

$4.50

The original Pop Culture CLE pop...Fresh Strawberry and basil sorbet

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry sorbet on a stick

Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.50

To Go Bag

To Go Bag

$3.00

Waffles

Banana & Nutella Waffle

Banana & Nutella Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with Nutella and bananas

Cinnamon Apples Waffle

Cinnamon Apples Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with baked cinnamon apples

Cookie Butter Waffle

Cookie Butter Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with cookie butter

Lemon Curd & Strawberries Waffle

Lemon Curd & Strawberries Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle with lemon curd and strawberries

Turtle Cheesecake Waffle

Turtle Cheesecake Waffle

$7.50

Liege waffle topped with cheesecake, caramel, chocolate sauce and pecans

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Liege waffle naked

Bakery

Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Treat

$3.50

GF Vegan Cookie Dough Pop

$4.00

Rice Krispie treat white choc with sprinkles

$3.50

Specialty Cookie

$4.75

Sweets

bubble party participant

$15.00

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Chocolate Piñata Large

$50.00

Chocolate Piñata Mini

$15.00

Cotton Candy Cone

$4.00

Doggy Ice Cream

$2.50

Frozen Banana dipped in chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$7.00

Ice Cream Cake

$45.00

Peppermint Bark

$3.00

2.5 oz

Pretzels dipped in caramel and chocolate

$2.50

Souvenir cup hot chocolate bomb

$10.00

Guest Chef Brunch Items

Avocado Tostada

$14.00

Crepe/savory

$15.00

Guanaco (summer) salad

$12.00

Jamaica waffles

$12.00

Pupusa benedict

$15.00

Pop Culture Brunch Items

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Poptails

Watermelon Tequila

$5.00

Coffee and Baileys + Vodka

$5.00

Strawberry Basil Vodka

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$5.00

Grapefruit Vodka

$5.00

PopCorn

Buffalo Popcorn

$6.50

Chicago Style Popcorn

$8.00

Chocolate Pretzel Popcorn

$9.00

Kettle Corn Popcorn

$6.50

Midnight Caramel Popcorn

$9.00

Rice Krispy Popcorn

$9.00

Super 3 Cheese Popcorn

$6.50

White Cheddar Popcorn

$6.50

Vegan Caramel

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

33549 Solon Rd, Solon, OH 44139

