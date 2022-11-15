- Home
Pop Culture CLE
88 Reviews
$
33549 Solon Rd
Solon, OH 44139
POPS
Apple Pie
Vegan base with honey crisp apple
Avocado Lime
Our most simple recipe..tastes like creamy lime and so refreshing!
Banana
Vegan base with ripe banana and vanilla
Cappuccino
Cherry Chip
Amarena cherry, vegan base, vegan chocolate .... so decadent!
Chocolate
Creamy chocolate custard on a stick
Chocolate Peppermint
Vegan base, vegan chocolate, peppermint oil---highly recommended dipped in chocolate rolled in candy cane!
Coconut
Vegan base...highly recommended dipped in vegan chocolate and rolled in coconut flake...think frozen mounds bar!
Coffee
Cookie and Cream
Cookie Butter
Vegan base + biscoff cookie....recommended dipped in cookie butter!
Creme Brulee
Our award winner...reverse creme brûlée...caramel in the center of creamy vanilla custard.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Fruity Pebbles
Vanilla custard with fruity pebbles....tastes just like cereal milk
Key Lime
Vegan base with key lime....add graham cracker crust to make it an official pie
Mexican Chocolate
Vegan base with vegan chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of cayenne
Mint Chip
Vegan base, peppermint oil vegan chocolate and avocado for the creaminess and color!
Orange Creamsicle
Vegan base with fresh squeezed orange juice and vanilla
Peaches and Cream
Pineapple Mango
Rice milk, Pineapple, Mango...add a little Tajin to spice it up a bit!
Pistachio
Vegan base with Italian pistachio paste....try this one dipped in vegan chocolate rolled in pistachio bits
Plum Lemon Ginger
Summer best seller...Roasted plums and candied ginger...seasonal item
Popcorn
Pumpkin Pie
Vegan base with pumpkin pie...
Rainbow Pop
Red, White and Blue
Root Beer Float
Vanilla custard and root beer...nostalgia on a stick
S'mores
Chocolate custard slathered in marshmallow cream, roasted and rolled in graham cracker crust
Strawberry Basil
The original Pop Culture CLE pop...Fresh Strawberry and basil sorbet
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry sorbet on a stick
Watermelon
DIP AND TOP
Waffles
Banana & Nutella Waffle
Liege waffle topped with Nutella and bananas
Cinnamon Apples Waffle
Liege waffle topped with baked cinnamon apples
Cookie Butter Waffle
Liege waffle topped with cookie butter
Lemon Curd & Strawberries Waffle
Liege waffle with lemon curd and strawberries
Turtle Cheesecake Waffle
Liege waffle topped with cheesecake, caramel, chocolate sauce and pecans
Plain Waffle
Liege waffle naked
Toppings
Add banana
Add caramel
Add cheesecake topping
Add chocolate sauce
Add cookie butter
Add Nutella
Add pecans
Add strawberries
Add Vanilla Custard
Add Vegan Soft Serve
No banana
No caramel
No cheesecake topping
No chocolate sauce
No lemon curd
No pecans
No strawberries
No whipped cream
CONES
Cone Bananas Foster
Cone Fruity Pebbles
Cone Ice Cream
Cone Mint Chocolate Cookie
Cone Pretzel Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Cone Strawberry Shortcake
Cup Bananas Foster
Cup Fruity Pebble
Cup Ice Cream
Cup Mint Chocolate Cookie
Cup Pretzel Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Cup Strawberry Shortcake
Pineapple whip swirl
TIpsy Bananas Foster Ice Cream
Tipsy Cherry Chip Ice Cream
Tipsy Coffee Ice Cream
Tipsy Pina Colada Ice Cream
Waffle Bowl with vanilla custard
Toppings
ICE CREAM SANDWICH
Caramel, pecan, chocolate chunk
Caramel, Pecan chocolate chunk + vanilla custard
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip cookie + vanilla custard
Cinnamon Cookie Cannoli Ice Cream
Double Chocolate Chunk Mint Ice Cream
Peanut Butter
Peanut butter chocolate chunk cookie + vanilla custard
Sugar Cookie
Sugar cookie + vanilla custard
Bakery
Adult Brownie
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip
Brownie
Cake pop chocolate large
Cake pop chocolate small
Cake pop Funfetti small
Cherry Bread Pudding with 4oz. Ice Cream
Chocolate Torte Truffle
Creme Brûlée Bread Pudding with 4oz. ice cream
Dipped Rice Krispy
Fruit Pebble Rice Krispy
Gluten Free Fudgy Brownie with Ice Cream
Gluten Free Vegan Edible Cookie dough pop
Mini cheesecake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Pina Colada Ice Cream
Pumpkin Truffle
S'Mores handcrafted
S'Mores Marshmallow Treat
Specialty Cookie
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie 3/4lb
Vegan Fruity Pebble Cookie 3/4lb
Vegan Peanut Butter chocolate chip 3/4lb
X-large ice cream cone cake pop
Milkshakes
Banana Milkshake
Cake Batter Milkshake
Cappuccino Milkshake
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Milkshake
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Cookies and Cream Milkshake
Crazy Shake Circus
Crazy Shake S'Mores
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Mint Milkshake
Orange Creamsicle Milkshake
Peanut Butter Milkshake
Popcorn Milkshake
Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
S'Mores Milkshake
Salted Caramel Milkshake
Stracciatella Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Toasted marshmallow Milkshake
Frozen Banana
Sweets
bubble party participant
Caramel Apple
Chocolate Piñata Large
Chocolate Piñata Mini
Cotton Candy Cone
Doggy Ice Cream
Frozen Banana dipped in chocolate
Hot Chocolate Bomb
Ice Cream Cake
Peppermint Bark
2.5 oz
Pretzels dipped in caramel and chocolate
Souvenir cup hot chocolate bomb
Guest Chef Brunch Items
Pop Culture Brunch Items
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
33549 Solon Rd, Solon, OH 44139