Drinks

Berry Day (strawberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Blackberry, Cherry)

$4.10+

Strawberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Blackberry, Cherry

Big Red (Raspberry Puree, Cherry)

$2.80+

Raspberry Puree, Cherry

Blackwater Falls (Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Blackberry, Cream

$3.90+

Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Blackberry, Cream

Blue Lot (Mango, Blue Curaco, Peach)

$3.00+

Blue Curacoa, Peach

Bo Bo (Green Apple, Blue Curacao, Peach)

$3.00+

Green apple, Blue Curacao, Peach

Bombpop (Sprite, Blue Raspberry, Vanilla, Cherry, Bombpop Popsicle)

$3.75+

Bruce (Shark Gummie, Blue Raspberry, Whipped Cream)

$3.10+

Buds Favorite (Blackberry, Coconut)

$2.50+

Blackberry, Coconut

Butter Beer (Cream Soda, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Whipped Cream)

$3.10+

Vanilla, Butterscotch, Whipped Cream

Callie Girl (Strawberry Puree, Mango, Coconut)

$3.30+

Strawberry Puree, Coconut

Carol Anne (Grenadine, Cherries)

$2.50+

Grenadine, Cherries

Cocalada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)

$3.10+

Pineapple, Coconut, Cream

Cup of Joe (Iced Coffee Flavor, French Vanilla Cream)

$2.60+

Iced Coffee Flavor

Darth Vader (Rootbeer, Cherry, Vanilla, Cream, Force Choke Cherry)

$3.60+

Dew Berry (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Cherry)

$3.50+

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry. cherry

Dirty Dazzle, Coke base (Raspberry, Vanilla, Fresh Lime)

$3.00+

Raspberry, Vanilla, cream

Dirty Grape (Grape, Fresh Lime)

$3.00+

Grape, Fresh Lime

Dirty Huddy (Mango Puree, Peach, Coconut, Fresh Lime)

$3.80+

Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Coconut, Fresh Lime

Dirty Peach (Peach Puree, Fresh Lime)

$3.30+

Peach Puree, Fresh Lime

Dory (Sprite, Sweedish Fish, Blue Currico, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.70+

Cokesicle/Fantasicle (Vanilla, Fresh Orange, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.70+

Vanilla, fresh Orange, cream, Whipped Cream

Emmint (Coke with Peppermint and Chocolate)

$2.50+

Coke, Peppermint, Chocolate

Firework (Sprite, Blue Cuacao, Watermelon, Pop Rocks)

$3.00+

Frogger (Sprite, Gummy Frog, Kiwi, Whipped Cream)

$3.10+

Grapple (Grape Soda, Apple, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.20+

Grogu (Sprite, Green Apple, Lime, Fresh Lime)

$3.00+

Hot Rod (Peach Puree, Apple, Genadine)

$3.30+

Peach Puree, Apple, Grenadine

The Hud (Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Coconut, Cream)

$4.20+

Peach Puree, Mango Puree, coconut, Cream

Huggie Berry (Raspberry Puree, Cranberry, Fresh Lime)

$3.30+

Raspberry Puree, cranberry, Cream

Jenn Gardner (Watermelon, Orange, Pomegrate)

$3.00+

Watermelon, Orange, Pomegranate

Kaleidoscope (Coconut, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry)

$3.50+

Coconut, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry

King Candy (Sprite, Strawberry Puree, Cherry, Whipped Cream, Gum Ball)

$3.90+

Kylo Ren (Sprite, Blackberry, Pomegranate, Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.10+

Tiger's Blood, Blackberry, Pomegranate, Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream

Lime in a Coconut (Coconut, Fresh Lime)

$2.50+

Coconut, Fresh Lime

Love Potion (Sprite, Watermelon, Strawberry, Vanilla, Red Luster Dust)

$3.50+

Luke Skywalker (Sprite, Blue Cotton Candy, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.20+

Mango Dew (Mango Puree, Pineapple)

$2.80+

Maverick (Strawberry Puree, Watermelon, Coconut)

$3.30+

Mon River (Green Apple, Vanilla, Cream)

$3.10+

Green apple, Vanilla, Cream

Mountain Mama (Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple)

$3.00+

Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple

Mountain Shine (Rasberry, Strawberry, Apple)

$3.00+

Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple

Musket Beer (Rootbeer, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.20+

Nemo (Fanta, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.20+

Old Timer (Butterscotch, Cream)

$2.60+

Butterscotch, Cream

Orange (Fresh Orange, Orange, Cream)

$3.10+

Orange, Cream

Orange Cream Fiz

$3.30+

Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream

Orange Hawaiian (Fanta, Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.70+

Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream

Orange You Glad (Sprite, Orange, Pineapple, Fresh Orange)

$3.00+

Oreo (Chocolate, French Vanilla Cream)

$2.60+

Chocolate, Vanilla Cream

Peaches and Cream (Peach, Cream)

$2.60+

Peach, Cream

Pepperlada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)

$3.10+

Pineapple,Coconut, Cream

Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Cherry, Pineapple, Cream)

$3.10+

Cherry, Pineapple

Pittsnogle (Peach Puree, Strawberry Puree, French Vanilla Cream)

$3.70+

Peach Puree, Strawberry Puree, Vanilla Cream

Princess Sophie (Sprite, Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Whipped Cream)

$3.40+

Pucker Up (Mojito Lime, Lime, Fresh Lime)

$3.00+

Lime, Fresh Lime

Rattlesnake (Cinamon, Grenodine, Cherries)

$3.00+

Cinnamon, Grenadine, Cherries

Razzle Dazzle (Raspberry Puree, Vanilla, Cream)

$3.40+

Raspberry Puree, Vanilla, Cream

Red Bird (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Pomegranate)

$3.30+

Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Pomegranate

Red Bo (Red Cream Soda, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.20+

Red Cream (Mixed Berry Puree, Raspberry, Cream)

$3.40+

Raspberry, Cream

Red Hawaiian (Red Cream Soda, Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.70+

Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream

Rex (Sprite, Green Apple, Whipped Cream)

$2.60+

Sea Foam (Blue Raspberry, Coconut Cream)

$2.60+

Blue Raspberry, Coconut Cream

Seedy Coconut (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Vanilla, Cream)

$3.90+

Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Raspberry, cream

Shiny Cherry (1/2 Sprite, 1/2 Lemonade, Cherry, Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon)

$3.00+

Sprite/Lemonade, Cherry, Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon

Soda

$1.50+

South of the Equator (Mojito Mint, Lime, Grapefruit, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime)

$4.10+

Mojito Mint, Lime, grapefruit, coconut cream, fresh lime

Squirmy Wormy (Sprite, Grape, Cherry, Gummy Worm, Whipped Cream)

$3.60+

Straw Struck (Strawberry Puree, Strawberry)

$2.80+

Strawberry Puree, Strawberry

Strawberry Refresher (Selzer Water, Strawberry Syrup, Fresh Strawberry, Fresh Lime)

$3.00+

Strawberry Shortcake (Strawberry, Vanilla, Cream)

$3.10+

Strawberry, Vanilla, Cupcake, Cream

Sunnyside (Peach Puree, Pomegranate, Pineapple)

$3.30+

Peach, Pomegranate, Pineapple

The 3 P's (Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate)

$3.00+

Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate

The Banjo (Raspberry, Coconut, Cream)

$3.10+

Raspberry, Coconut, Cream

The Black Bear (Raspberry Puree, Blackberry)

$2.80+

Raspberry Puree, and Blackberry

The Original (Cherry, Vanilla, Cream)

$3.10+

Cherry, Vanilla, Cream

The Colisuem (Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream)

$3.60+

Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream

The Fiddle (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream)

$3.40+

Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream

The Hourglass (Peach Puree, Coconut)

$2.80+

Coconut, Peach

The Mo-Town (Strawberry, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)

$3.50+

Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream, Whipped Cream

The Moth Man (Peach Puree, Raspberry, Whipped Cream)

$3.40+

Peach Puree, Raspberry, whipped Cream

The Mountaineer (Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream)

$3.60+

Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream

The Orchard (Peach Puree, Green Apple)

$2.80+

Peach Puree, Green Apple

The Westover Bridge (Mango Puree, Coconut, Peach)

$3.30+

Mango Puree, Coconut, Peach

The Woodburn (Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream)

$3.60+

Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream

Tropical Hills (Pineapple, Mango, Cream)

$3.10+

Pineapple, Mango Puree

Twisted Pina Coloda (Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple, Peach, Coconut Cream)

$3.90+

Pineapple, Peach, Pina Colada Puree, Coconut cream

Water

$1.00

Wildfire Wiz Bang (Coke, Cotton Candy, Blue Raspberry, Pop Rocks)

$3.00+

Winfred (Sprite, Cherry, Cinnamon, Coconut, Green Luster Dust)

$3.50+

Sarah (Sprite, Mango Puree, Pineapple, Purple Luster Dust)

$3.30+

Mary (Sprite, Vanilla, Blackberry, Red Luster Dust)

$3.00+

Game Day Punch (1/2 Lemonade, 1/2 Sprite, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, SUGAR FREE Blue Raspberry)

$4.50+

Lemonade Sprite Passionfruit Pineapple Sugar-free Blue Raspberry

Emerald City (Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Coconut, Cream)

$3.60+

Jacko (Orange Soda, Orange, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream, Candy Corn)

$4.60+

Floats

Butter Beer Float (Butterscotch, Cream Soda, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$5.50+

Hershey's Vanilla ice Cream, Butterscotch, Cream Soda

Caramel Apple Sucker (Caramel Drizzle, Green Apple, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Caramel Sucker)

$6.50+

Sprite with Vanilla Ice Cream, green apple, Carmel, Whipped cream and a carmel apple sucker

CCV Float (Coffee, Coke/Pepsi, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$5.50+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Coffee Flavor

Cherrypocalypse Float (Cherry, Cherry Coke, Cherry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$6.60+

Hershey's Cherry Ice Cream, Cherry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry Coke, Cherry

Classic Ice Cream Float (Soda, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream)

$5.60+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Emmint (Cola, Mint Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup Topping)

$6.10+

Hershey's Mint Chocolate Chip, Cola, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrp

Floating on an Island (Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple, Coke/Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$6.30+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple

Gryffindor (Pomegranate, Raspberry, Cherry, Coke, White House Cherry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$8.10+

Hufflepuff Blended Float (Mango, Peach, Orange, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$7.50+

Mountain Climber (Peach Puree, Mountain Dew, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$5.80+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Peach Puree, Mt. Dew

Pumpkin Pie (Pumpkin Pie, Cream Soda or Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Graham Cracker and Candy Corn)

$6.00+

Ravenclaw Blended Float (Blue Curacao, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$7.60+

Sea Breeze (Pina Colada Puree, Blue Currico, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream)

$6.30+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Puree, Sprite

Slytherin Blended Float (Kiwi, Lime, Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$8.10+

Superwhat (Coke/Pepsi, Superman Ice Cream)

$5.00+

Superman Hershey's Ice Cream,

The Red Head (Strawberry Puree, Cream Soda, Strawberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream)

$6.40+

Hershey's Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Puree, Cream Soda, Whipped Cream

Ugly Doctor (Cherry, Coconut, Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$7.10+

Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Cherry syrup, Coconut syrup, Whpped Cream, Dr. Pepper, Cherry on top

Salted Caramel Float (Cream Soda, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Caramel Syrup, Whipped Cream)

$6.10+

Pumpkin Pie (Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Cream Soda or Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Topping and Candy Corn))

$6.10+

Food

Buttered Popcorn

$1.00+

Candy

$0.50

Carmel Popcorn

$4.00

Cheese Cup

$0.75

Soft Pretzel

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Ice Cream

Banana PB Moose Tracks

$3.50+

Butter Pecan

$3.50+

Caramel Cookies and Cream

$3.50+

Choc. Chip Cookie Dough

$3.50+

Choclate

$3.50+

Coconut

$3.50+

Cookies & Cream

$3.50+

Cotton Candy

$3.50+

Dairy Free Vanilla

$3.50+

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$3.50+

Deep Dish Apple

$3.50+

Green Mint Chip

$3.50+

Little Blue Panda

$3.50+

Moose Tracks

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Moose Tracks

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Twist

$3.50+

Pumpkin

$3.50+

Raspberry

$3.50+

Salty Caramel Truffle

$3.50+

Strawberry

$3.50+

Strawberry Cheese cake

$3.50+

Sugar Free Vanilla

$3.50+

Superman

$3.50+

Vanilla

$3.50+

White House Cherry

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Twist

$3.50+

Energy Drinks (Lotus)

Bahama Breeze

$4.55+

Blood Orange Lotus

$4.75+

Sparkling Water Blood Orange Torani 2 pumps Pink Lotus 1 full pump Lotus Super Cream 1 full pump

Blue Lagoon

$4.15+

Cherry Bomb

$3.75+

Dreamsicle (LOTUS)

$4.25+

Forbidden Fruit

$4.75+

Green Goddess

$4.05+

Hyperspace

$4.25+

Jolly Rancher

$4.25+

Mellonberry Blast (

$4.75+

Sunburst

$4.25+

Tropical Thunder

$4.75+

Red Bull/Monster

Bud's Coffee (Blackberry, Coconut)

$4.00+

Dirty Dazzle (Rasberry, Vanilla, Fresh Lime)

$4.50+

Hurricane (Red Raspberry, Coconut Cream)

$4.10+

Mountain Dada (Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple)

$4.50+

RedBull/Monster

$3.00+

Rolling Hills (Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream)

$5.10+

Superlada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)

$4.60+

Sweet & Sour (Lime, Fresh Lime)

$4.00+

The Guitar (Raspberry, Coconut, Cream)

$4.60+

The Redneck (Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple)

$4.50+

The Violin (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream)

$4.90+

Bagged Ice

Ice

$2.00

Milkshakes

Classic

$5.55+

Give Me Smore (Vanilla Ice Cream, Smores Syrup, Tosted Marshmellow Syrup, Cream, Chocolate Drizzle)

$7.85+

Java Shake (Vanilla Ice Cream, Coffee Syrup, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle)

$7.35+

Monkey's Dream (Chocolate Ice Cream, Banana Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)

$8.35+

Nicky Special (Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle)

$7.85+

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50+

Strawberrypocolypse (Stawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Puree, Strawberry Syrup, Frozen Strawberry, Whipped Cream)

$8.15+

The Amanda (Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Syrup, Orange Syrup, Whipped Cream)

$7.85+

Unicorn (Vanilla Ice Cream, Blue Raspberry, Red Raspberry, Whipped Cream, Twizzler)

$8.35+

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special with 20oz Drink

$10.00

Kolache, 20oz drink and bag of chips

Lunch Special with 20oz Lotus Energy Drink

Lunch Special with 20oz Redbull/Monster Drink

$12.00

Add on Shots

Shot of Cream

$0.60

Shot of Puree

$0.80

Shot of Syrup

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.60

Candy

$0.50

Drizzle

$0.50

Lotus Power Shot

$1.50

Lotus Cream

$0.75

Pepperoni Rolls/Savory Kolaches

Pepperoni Only Roll

$5.00

4 Cheese Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Mozzarella Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Pepper Jack Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

$6.00

Ham and Swill Kolache

$6.00

Sausage and Cheese Kolache

$6.00

Asiago Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Sweet Kolaches

Mixed Berry Kolache

$3.00+

Apple Kolache

$3.00+

Cream Cheese Kolache

$3.00+

Strawberry Kolache

$3.00+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00+

Pumpkin Cookies

$2.50+

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50+

Sugar Cookie

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

871 Fairmont Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

