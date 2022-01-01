- Home
POP
871 Fairmont Road
Morgantown, WV 26501
Drinks
Berry Day (strawberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Blackberry, Cherry)
Strawberry Puree, Raspberry Puree, Blackberry, Cherry
Big Red (Raspberry Puree, Cherry)
Raspberry Puree, Cherry
Blackwater Falls (Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Blackberry, Cream
Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Blackberry, Cream
Blue Lot (Mango, Blue Curaco, Peach)
Blue Curacoa, Peach
Bo Bo (Green Apple, Blue Curacao, Peach)
Green apple, Blue Curacao, Peach
Bombpop (Sprite, Blue Raspberry, Vanilla, Cherry, Bombpop Popsicle)
Bruce (Shark Gummie, Blue Raspberry, Whipped Cream)
Buds Favorite (Blackberry, Coconut)
Blackberry, Coconut
Butter Beer (Cream Soda, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Whipped Cream)
Vanilla, Butterscotch, Whipped Cream
Callie Girl (Strawberry Puree, Mango, Coconut)
Strawberry Puree, Coconut
Carol Anne (Grenadine, Cherries)
Grenadine, Cherries
Cocalada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)
Pineapple, Coconut, Cream
Cup of Joe (Iced Coffee Flavor, French Vanilla Cream)
Iced Coffee Flavor
Darth Vader (Rootbeer, Cherry, Vanilla, Cream, Force Choke Cherry)
Dew Berry (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Cherry)
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry. cherry
Dirty Dazzle, Coke base (Raspberry, Vanilla, Fresh Lime)
Raspberry, Vanilla, cream
Dirty Grape (Grape, Fresh Lime)
Grape, Fresh Lime
Dirty Huddy (Mango Puree, Peach, Coconut, Fresh Lime)
Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Coconut, Fresh Lime
Dirty Peach (Peach Puree, Fresh Lime)
Peach Puree, Fresh Lime
Dory (Sprite, Sweedish Fish, Blue Currico, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Cokesicle/Fantasicle (Vanilla, Fresh Orange, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Vanilla, fresh Orange, cream, Whipped Cream
Emmint (Coke with Peppermint and Chocolate)
Coke, Peppermint, Chocolate
Firework (Sprite, Blue Cuacao, Watermelon, Pop Rocks)
Frogger (Sprite, Gummy Frog, Kiwi, Whipped Cream)
Grapple (Grape Soda, Apple, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Grogu (Sprite, Green Apple, Lime, Fresh Lime)
Hot Rod (Peach Puree, Apple, Genadine)
Peach Puree, Apple, Grenadine
The Hud (Peach Puree, Mango Puree, Coconut, Cream)
Peach Puree, Mango Puree, coconut, Cream
Huggie Berry (Raspberry Puree, Cranberry, Fresh Lime)
Raspberry Puree, cranberry, Cream
Jenn Gardner (Watermelon, Orange, Pomegrate)
Watermelon, Orange, Pomegranate
Kaleidoscope (Coconut, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry)
Coconut, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry
King Candy (Sprite, Strawberry Puree, Cherry, Whipped Cream, Gum Ball)
Kylo Ren (Sprite, Blackberry, Pomegranate, Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream)
Tiger's Blood, Blackberry, Pomegranate, Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream
Lime in a Coconut (Coconut, Fresh Lime)
Coconut, Fresh Lime
Love Potion (Sprite, Watermelon, Strawberry, Vanilla, Red Luster Dust)
Luke Skywalker (Sprite, Blue Cotton Candy, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Mango Dew (Mango Puree, Pineapple)
Maverick (Strawberry Puree, Watermelon, Coconut)
Mon River (Green Apple, Vanilla, Cream)
Green apple, Vanilla, Cream
Mountain Mama (Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple)
Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple
Mountain Shine (Rasberry, Strawberry, Apple)
Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple
Musket Beer (Rootbeer, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Nemo (Fanta, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Old Timer (Butterscotch, Cream)
Butterscotch, Cream
Orange (Fresh Orange, Orange, Cream)
Orange, Cream
Orange Cream Fiz
Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream
Orange Hawaiian (Fanta, Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream
Orange You Glad (Sprite, Orange, Pineapple, Fresh Orange)
Oreo (Chocolate, French Vanilla Cream)
Chocolate, Vanilla Cream
Peaches and Cream (Peach, Cream)
Peach, Cream
Pepperlada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)
Pineapple,Coconut, Cream
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Cherry, Pineapple, Cream)
Cherry, Pineapple
Pittsnogle (Peach Puree, Strawberry Puree, French Vanilla Cream)
Peach Puree, Strawberry Puree, Vanilla Cream
Princess Sophie (Sprite, Raspberry Puree, Coconut, Whipped Cream)
Pucker Up (Mojito Lime, Lime, Fresh Lime)
Lime, Fresh Lime
Rattlesnake (Cinamon, Grenodine, Cherries)
Cinnamon, Grenadine, Cherries
Razzle Dazzle (Raspberry Puree, Vanilla, Cream)
Raspberry Puree, Vanilla, Cream
Red Bird (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Pomegranate)
Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Pomegranate
Red Bo (Red Cream Soda, Vanilla, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Red Cream (Mixed Berry Puree, Raspberry, Cream)
Raspberry, Cream
Red Hawaiian (Red Cream Soda, Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream
Rex (Sprite, Green Apple, Whipped Cream)
Sea Foam (Blue Raspberry, Coconut Cream)
Blue Raspberry, Coconut Cream
Seedy Coconut (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Vanilla, Cream)
Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Raspberry, cream
Shiny Cherry (1/2 Sprite, 1/2 Lemonade, Cherry, Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon)
Sprite/Lemonade, Cherry, Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon
Soda
South of the Equator (Mojito Mint, Lime, Grapefruit, Coconut Cream, Fresh Lime)
Mojito Mint, Lime, grapefruit, coconut cream, fresh lime
Squirmy Wormy (Sprite, Grape, Cherry, Gummy Worm, Whipped Cream)
Straw Struck (Strawberry Puree, Strawberry)
Strawberry Puree, Strawberry
Strawberry Refresher (Selzer Water, Strawberry Syrup, Fresh Strawberry, Fresh Lime)
Strawberry Shortcake (Strawberry, Vanilla, Cream)
Strawberry, Vanilla, Cupcake, Cream
Sunnyside (Peach Puree, Pomegranate, Pineapple)
Peach, Pomegranate, Pineapple
The 3 P's (Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate)
Pineapple, Peach, Pomegranate
The Banjo (Raspberry, Coconut, Cream)
Raspberry, Coconut, Cream
The Black Bear (Raspberry Puree, Blackberry)
Raspberry Puree, and Blackberry
The Original (Cherry, Vanilla, Cream)
Cherry, Vanilla, Cream
The Colisuem (Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream)
Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream
The Fiddle (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream)
Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream
The Hourglass (Peach Puree, Coconut)
Coconut, Peach
The Mo-Town (Strawberry, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream)
Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream, Whipped Cream
The Moth Man (Peach Puree, Raspberry, Whipped Cream)
Peach Puree, Raspberry, whipped Cream
The Mountaineer (Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream)
Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream
The Orchard (Peach Puree, Green Apple)
Peach Puree, Green Apple
The Westover Bridge (Mango Puree, Coconut, Peach)
Mango Puree, Coconut, Peach
The Woodburn (Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream)
Strawberry, Vanilla, Coconut, Cream
Tropical Hills (Pineapple, Mango, Cream)
Pineapple, Mango Puree
Twisted Pina Coloda (Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple, Peach, Coconut Cream)
Pineapple, Peach, Pina Colada Puree, Coconut cream
Water
Wildfire Wiz Bang (Coke, Cotton Candy, Blue Raspberry, Pop Rocks)
Winfred (Sprite, Cherry, Cinnamon, Coconut, Green Luster Dust)
Sarah (Sprite, Mango Puree, Pineapple, Purple Luster Dust)
Mary (Sprite, Vanilla, Blackberry, Red Luster Dust)
Game Day Punch (1/2 Lemonade, 1/2 Sprite, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, SUGAR FREE Blue Raspberry)
Lemonade Sprite Passionfruit Pineapple Sugar-free Blue Raspberry
Emerald City (Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, Coconut, Cream)
Jacko (Orange Soda, Orange, Pineapple, Cream, Whipped Cream, Candy Corn)
Floats
Butter Beer Float (Butterscotch, Cream Soda, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla ice Cream, Butterscotch, Cream Soda
Caramel Apple Sucker (Caramel Drizzle, Green Apple, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Caramel Sucker)
Sprite with Vanilla Ice Cream, green apple, Carmel, Whipped cream and a carmel apple sucker
CCV Float (Coffee, Coke/Pepsi, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Coffee Flavor
Cherrypocalypse Float (Cherry, Cherry Coke, Cherry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Hershey's Cherry Ice Cream, Cherry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry Coke, Cherry
Classic Ice Cream Float (Soda, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream
Emmint (Cola, Mint Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup Topping)
Hershey's Mint Chocolate Chip, Cola, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrp
Floating on an Island (Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple, Coke/Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Pina Colada Puree, Pineapple
Gryffindor (Pomegranate, Raspberry, Cherry, Coke, White House Cherry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Hufflepuff Blended Float (Mango, Peach, Orange, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Mountain Climber (Peach Puree, Mountain Dew, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Peach Puree, Mt. Dew
Pumpkin Pie (Pumpkin Pie, Cream Soda or Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Topped with Graham Cracker and Candy Corn)
Ravenclaw Blended Float (Blue Curacao, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Sea Breeze (Pina Colada Puree, Blue Currico, Sprite, Vanilla Ice Cream)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Puree, Sprite
Slytherin Blended Float (Kiwi, Lime, Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Superwhat (Coke/Pepsi, Superman Ice Cream)
Superman Hershey's Ice Cream,
The Red Head (Strawberry Puree, Cream Soda, Strawberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream)
Hershey's Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Puree, Cream Soda, Whipped Cream
Ugly Doctor (Cherry, Coconut, Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Hershey's Vanilla Ice Cream, Cherry syrup, Coconut syrup, Whpped Cream, Dr. Pepper, Cherry on top
Salted Caramel Float (Cream Soda, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Caramel Syrup, Whipped Cream)
Pumpkin Pie (Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Cream Soda or Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Topping and Candy Corn))
Food
Ice Cream
Banana PB Moose Tracks
Butter Pecan
Caramel Cookies and Cream
Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
Choclate
Coconut
Cookies & Cream
Cotton Candy
Dairy Free Vanilla
Dark Chocolate Raspberry
Deep Dish Apple
Green Mint Chip
Little Blue Panda
Moose Tracks
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter Moose Tracks
Peanut Butter Twist
Pumpkin
Raspberry
Salty Caramel Truffle
Strawberry
Strawberry Cheese cake
Sugar Free Vanilla
Superman
Vanilla
White House Cherry
Peanut Butter Twist
Energy Drinks (Lotus)
Bahama Breeze
Blood Orange Lotus
Sparkling Water Blood Orange Torani 2 pumps Pink Lotus 1 full pump Lotus Super Cream 1 full pump
Blue Lagoon
Cherry Bomb
Dreamsicle (LOTUS)
Forbidden Fruit
Green Goddess
Hyperspace
Jolly Rancher
Mellonberry Blast (
Sunburst
Tropical Thunder
Red Bull/Monster
Bud's Coffee (Blackberry, Coconut)
Dirty Dazzle (Rasberry, Vanilla, Fresh Lime)
Hurricane (Red Raspberry, Coconut Cream)
Mountain Dada (Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple)
RedBull/Monster
Rolling Hills (Pineapple, Coconut, Raspberry, Cream)
Superlada (Pineapple, Coconut, Cream)
Sweet & Sour (Lime, Fresh Lime)
The Guitar (Raspberry, Coconut, Cream)
The Redneck (Raspberry, Strawberry, Apple)
The Violin (Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Cream)
Bagged Ice
Milkshakes
Classic
Give Me Smore (Vanilla Ice Cream, Smores Syrup, Tosted Marshmellow Syrup, Cream, Chocolate Drizzle)
Java Shake (Vanilla Ice Cream, Coffee Syrup, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle)
Monkey's Dream (Chocolate Ice Cream, Banana Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry on Top)
Nicky Special (Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle)
Pumpkin Pie
Strawberrypocolypse (Stawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Puree, Strawberry Syrup, Frozen Strawberry, Whipped Cream)
The Amanda (Vanilla Ice Cream, Vanilla Syrup, Orange Syrup, Whipped Cream)
Unicorn (Vanilla Ice Cream, Blue Raspberry, Red Raspberry, Whipped Cream, Twizzler)
Lunch Specials
Add on Shots
Pepperoni Rolls/Savory Kolaches
Sweet Kolaches
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
