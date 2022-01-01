Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop N Pizza 500 Texas Street

500 Texas Street

Shreveport, LA 71101

SPECIALS

Lynn Vance Special

$24.99

2 Slices and Drink

$10.00

Pop N Special

$20.00

LARGE PIZZA

The Meat Pizza LARGE

$18.95

PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BEEF, BACON MARINARA MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Super Man Pizza LARGE

$18.95

PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ONION, BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, MARINARA MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Super Girl Pizza LARGE

$18.95

BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, JALAPENO, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Extreme Pepperoni Pizza LARGE

$18.95

LAYER UPON LAYER OF CHEESE AND PEPPERONI, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE (THREE TIMES THE PEPPERONI THAN REGULAR PEPPERONI)

The Jalapeno Popper Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENO, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE DRIZZLE

The Tropic Pizza LARGE

$18.95

HAM, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOMS, PINEAPPLE, BACON, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The BBQ Chicken Pizza LARGE

$18.95

BBQ SAUCE, CHICKEN, ONIONS, JALAPENO, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHICKEN, ONIONS, HOT SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Chicken Fajita Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHICKEN, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, FAJITA SEASONING, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Beef Fajita Pizza LARGE

$18.95

BEEF, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, FAJITA SEASONING, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Royal Basil Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CREAM CHEESE, MARINARA, BASIL, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Cheeseburger Pizza LARGE

$18.95

AMERICAN CHEESE, BEEF, BACON, ONIONS, TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE DRIZZLE

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHICKEN, GARLIC RANCH SAUCE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHICKEN, HAM, SEASONED BREADING, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CREAMY CAJUN MUSHROOM SAUCE

The Celebration Pizza LARGE

$18.95

SPINACH, CHICKEN, BELL PEPPERS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, BACON, GARLIC RANCH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Reveler Pizza LARGE

$32.99

SHRIMP, ANGUS BEEF, WHITE SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Spinach Salad Pizza LARGE

$19.49

SPINACH, CHICKEN, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, ONIONS, ITALIAN DRESSING, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Hot Mess Pizza LARGE

$22.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, BEEF, SAUSAGE, BACON, ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOMS, PINEAPPLE, JALEPENO, CHICKEN, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Ball Park Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHILI, HOT DOGS, ONIONS, JALAPENO, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE DRIZZLE

The Cajun Girl Pizza LARGE

$18.95

The Chicken Pazetti Pizza LARGE

$18.95

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI ON THE PIZZA

The Meatball Pazetti Pizza LARGE

$18.95

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL ON THE PIZZA

The Italian Sausage Pazetti Pizza LARGE

$18.95

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SPAGHETTI ON THE PIZZA

The Taco Pizza LARGE

$18.95

Create Your Own Pizza LARGE

$15.99

ONE TOPPING, MARINARA, CHEESE, EXTRA TOPPINGS ADDITIONAL

CREATE YOUR OWN HALF AND HALF LARGE

$15.99

ONE TOPPING, MARINARA, CHEESE, EXTRA TOPPINGS ADDITIONAL

MEDIUM PIZZA

The Meat Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BEEF, BACON, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Super Man Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, MARINARA MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Super Girl Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, JALAPENO, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Extreme Pepperoni Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

LAYER UPON LAYER OF CHEESE AND PEPPERONI, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE (THREE TIMES THE PEPPERONI THAN REGULAR PEPPERONI)

The Jalapeno Popper Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENO, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE DRIZZLE

The Tropic Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CANADIAN BACON, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, PINEAPPLE, BACON, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The BBQ Chicken Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

BBQ SAUCE, CHICKEN, ONION, JALAPENO, BACON, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CHICKEN, ONIONS, BUFFALO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Chicken Fajita Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CHICKEN, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, FAJITA SEASONING, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Beef Fajita Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

BEEF, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, FAJITA SEASONING, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Royal Basil Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CREAM CHEESE, MARINARA, BASIL, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Cheeseburger Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

AMERICAN CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BEEF, ONION, TOMATO, BACON, NACHO CHEESE

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CHICKEN, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BACON, GARLIC RANCH SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CHICKEN HAM, SEASONED BREADING, CREAMY WHITE SAUCE

The Spinach Salad Pizza MEDIUM

$17.49

SPINACH, CHICKEN, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, ONIONS. ITALIAN DRESSING, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Hotmess Pizza MEDIUM

$20.49

PEPPERONI, HAM, BEEF, SAUSAGE, BACON, CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES, PINEAPPLE, JALAPENO, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Ball Park Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

CHILI, HOT DOGS, ONIONS, BACON, JALEPENO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, NACHO CHEESE

The Taco Pizza MEDIUM

$16.95

Create Your Own Pizza MEDIUM

$13.99

CREATE YOUR OWN HALF AND HALF MEDIUM

$13.99

Slices

Regular Slices

$5.00

Specialty Slice

$6.00

STICKS

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Injected Breadsticks

$5.49

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Injected Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Mardi Gras Cinna Sticks

$6.99

One Extra Bread Stick

$1.50

SIDES AND EXTRAS

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$6.25

MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$4.25

BAKED FRIES

$2.99

BAKED CHEESE FRIES

$3.99

BAKED CHILI AND CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

CHEESE NACHOS

$3.99

CHILI AND CHEESE NACHOS

$5.99

PIZZA FRIES

$8.99

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.75

RANCH SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.75

ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOTSAUCE

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

ZAPPS CHIPS

$1.50

CUP

$0.27

EXTRA PLATE

$0.27

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

SPINACH SALAD

$8.99

WINGS

7 OUNCE CHICKEN CHUNKS

$6.25

14 OUNCE CHICKEN CUNKS

$10.99

6 PIECE WING

$10.99

12 PIECE WINGS

$20.49

1 WING

$2.50

PASTA

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$8.99

SPAGHETTI WITH ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.99

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

$8.99

FAMILY PAN SPAGHETTI WITH METBALLS

$36.99

FAMILY PAN SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE

$36.99

FAMILY PAN CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

$36.99

SANDWICHES AND CALZONES

3 TOPPING CALZONE

$8.99

SPECIALTY CALZONE

$9.99

NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWLS

MEAT PIZZA NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

SUPER MAN NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

SUPER GIRL NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

EXTREME PEPPERONI NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

CHICKEN FAJITA NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

BEEF FAJITA NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH NO DOUGH PIZZA BOWL

$8.99

DESSERTS

SUPER COOKIE

$3.00

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP WALNUT COOKIE

$2.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$2.00

BROWNIE

$3.00

KIT KAT ICE CREAM

$2.00

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$3.99

BEVERAGES

2 LITER COKE

2 LITE DIET COKE

2 LITER SPRITE

2 LITER COKE ZERO

$2.99

2 LITER DR PEPPER

$2.99

2 LITER BARQS ROOTBEER

$2.99

2 LITER FANTA STRAWBERRY

$2.99

2 LITER GINGERALE

$2.99

CAN COKE

$1.00

CAN DIET COKE

$1.00

CAN DIET COKE ZERO

$1.00

CAN SPRITE

$1.00

CAN DR PEPPER

$1.00

CAN SHASTA ORANGE

$1.00

CAN SHASTE GRAPE

$1.00

CAN SHASTA STRAWBERRY

$1.00

CAN TIKI PUNCH

$1.00

CAN MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST

$1.00

BOTTLE TEA

$1.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

BOTTLE SUGAR FREE LEMONADE

$1.00

BOTTLE SUGAR FREE STRAWBERRY LEMON

$1.00

CAN GINGERALE

$1.00

KOOLAID

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
HOME OF THE INJECTED BREADSTICKS...NOW THAT'S WHAT'S POPN!!!

500 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

