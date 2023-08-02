Stella Jean's Ice Cream Carlsbad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream flavors and experiences we possibly can. We're always cooking up (and cooling down) fresh new flavors for all to enjoy. Check out our menu, or better yet, come in and see for yourself. Stop by one of our California scoop shops for a scoop (or two) or pint of our small-batch, super-premium, locally-made ice creams, and stay for the good times! We're happy to offer pints for both pickup and delivery. So whether you want to work for those delicious creamy calories, or have them funneled right to your front door, we've got you covered.
2956 Roosevelt Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008