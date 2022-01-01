Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.