Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

270 E. 17th St. #17

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Steak & Ale Pie
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

Savory Pies

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
Aussie Meat Pie

Aussie Meat Pie

$11.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.

Green Hog & Cheese

Green Hog & Cheese

$10.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.

Mushroom Ricotta Pot Pie (veg)

Mushroom Ricotta Pot Pie (veg)

$10.00

Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$11.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.

Breakfast

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche- One Slice

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche- One Slice

$8.00

Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)- One Slice

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)- One Slice

$8.00

Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds. NOTE: After being fully cooked, product may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.

9" Whole Quiche (5 slices)

Please call (949) 524-3015 For Availability

Please call (949) 524-3015 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Sweet Pies

* All whole sweet pies and pie slices are available on a first come first serve basis, in-store only!
Apple Cranberry w/ Ginger Crumble (v)

Apple Cranberry w/ Ginger Crumble (v)

$7.00

Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice.

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

$5.00

A cuban classic, this pie has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all butter crust.

Honey Bourbon Pecan Slice

Honey Bourbon Pecan Slice

$7.00

Toasted pecan filling made with clover honey, orange zest, brown sugar, and bourbon. One slice.

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest. One slice.

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

$5.00

Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.00Out of stock

A silky smooth pumpkin custard topped with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pepitas. One slice.

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

$7.00

Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.

Salted Maple Pie Slice

Salted Maple Pie Slice

$7.00

A decadent maple infused custard topped with Maldon sea salt flakes. One slice.

9" Whole Sweet Pies

Please Call (949) 524-3015 For Availability

Please Call (949) 524-3015 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.

Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon

Ice Cream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

$12.00

One slice of our salted caramel apple crumble pie, house-made salted caramel, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, topped with whip and an old fashioned oat crumble.

Frozen Savory Pies

(F) Frozen Savory Pie 5-Pack

(F) Frozen Savory Pie 5-Pack

$39.00
(F) Aussie Meat Pie

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

$9.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vg)

(F) Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vg)

$9.00
(F) Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)

(F) Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Out of stock

Skin-on red potato and cauliflower mash, chicken gravy.

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

Out of stock

Corn, cream cheese reduction, a dash of salt and pepper.

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.

1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Gravy (2 oz.)

$0.50

SOFT DRINKS

Arnold Palmer 20 oz.

Arnold Palmer 20 oz.

$3.25

1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade

Honey Lemongrass Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.25Out of stock

Horchata (v) 16 oz.

$3.25

Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Nibble single origin chocolate. Vegan.

Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.25

Fresh housemade lemonade.

Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.

Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.25

Black iced tea.

Apple Juice Box (organic)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can.

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Your go-to fast casual restaurant for all things encased in crust!

Website

Location

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jan's Health Bar - Costa Mesa
orange star4.1 • 404
250 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Mi Casa - 296 E 17th street
orange starNo Reviews
296 E 17th street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
270 E 17th Street Suite 16 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Hi-Time Wine Bar - 250 Ogle St.
orange starNo Reviews
250 Ogle St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
270 East 17th Street Suite 18 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Caliente Southwest Grille - Caliente Southwest Grille
orange starNo Reviews
271 E 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston