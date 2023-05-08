Main picView gallery

Stella Jean's Ice Cream & Coffee Kensington

4073 Adams Avenue

San Diego, CA 92116

STELLA JEAN'S ICE CREAM

Pints

Insulated Cooler Bag- Stella Jean's

$12.00
Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.

Double Chocolate - Pint

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Chocolate lovers, where are you?!?!? This creamy dream takes that 16% base we all know and love, adding in cocoa powder and 70% dark chocolate! WHAT?!?! It is like a ganache it is so decadent! Gluten friendly. One pint.

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

This is NOT just any vanilla! Oh no!!! Same awesome 16% butterfat base, folding in authentic Madagascar Vanilla Bean! You can literally see the vanilla in every single bite!! Kids’ favorite, parents approved!!! If you make it out to one of our scoop shops make sure to add Rainbow Sprinkles to this – they are free! One pint.

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Inspired by the famous Thai dessert and our Head Chef / Ice Cream Magician, and Co - Founder, Gan, this flavor beautifully combines mango sorbet and pandan based coconut ice cream. What is Pandan you say? Otherwise known as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, our usage of it mimics the delicious flavor of sticky rice. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

This one is based on that well-known cookie sandwich. This flavor is simple, familiar, and divine! First we make an old-fashioned chocolate streusel and fold that into our 16% butterfat sweet cream base. Then just a dash of salt and that’s it folks! Note: No Oreos were harmed in the making of this ice cream! One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Campfire in ice cream form!!! This will bring you back to your childhood!!! We add a beautiful amount of coconut ash (activated charcoal) to that same signature 16% butterfat base! But it gets WAY better! We hand torch marshmallows, blending them into the base with 70% Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers! Is that enough? NO!! We add even more mini marshmallows for mouthfuls of memory!! A true favorite for adults and kids. One pint.

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Can you believe this is vegan AND gluten friendly!!! Think back to the AWESOME strawberry shortcake ice cream bars we have all grown up with!! Made with our signature coconut and oat milk base. Folded into this amazing start is strawberry puree and a house made gluten friendly vegan oat crumble, as well as freeze dried strawberries throughout. Refreshing, creamy, AMAZING!!! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

$12.00

THIS IS OUR MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM!! Using our signature 16% butterfat ice cream base, we infuse it with ube to make that beautiful deep purple color. What is Ube you are wondering? A delicious sweet purple yam consumed throughout Asia. And Pandesal? It is a sweet bread like a dinner roll. We create a toffee out of pandesal which makes for an amazing buttery crunch in every mouthful! One pint.

Thai Tea + Brown Sugar (v +gf) - Pint

Thai Tea + Brown Sugar (v +gf) - Pint

$12.00

Thai tea, sea salt, brown sugar, coconut milk. One pint

Calamansi Creamsicle (v + gf) - Pint

Calamansi Creamsicle (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Calamnsi, Madagascar vanilla, sea salt, coconut milk. One pint

Tahini Miso Caramel (gf) - Pint

Tahini Miso Caramel (gf) - Pint

$12.00

Tahini, miso caramel, sea salt, sesame crunch. One pint

Guava Cream Cheese - Pint

Guava Cream Cheese - Pint

$12.00

Cream cheese, guava jam, pastry bits. One pint

Cones

House-Made Waffle Cone

House-Made Waffle Cone

$2.75

No one can believe this is GF and vegan! We make our signature waffle cones with a blend of GF flour, flax, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, coconut milk, Earth Balance vegan butter, and a little bit of salt. Note: Pairs well with EVERY ice cream. Get yourself in the cone zone. One cone.

Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

$0.50

One sugar cone. *Ice cream sold separately.

BOBO'S COOKIES

Cookies

Single Cookie

$2.65

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$15.00

One Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Sandwiches

Open Face - 1 Cookie + 1 Kids Scoop

$6.50

Full Sammie - 2 Cookies + 1 Kids Scoop

$8.00

Kids Special

Milk (8oz) + Cookie

$4.50

SAVORY ITEMS

Rolls

Sausage Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Spinach Roll

$5.50

Hand Pies

Soyrizo Egg & Cheese

$5.00

FROZEN PIES

Frozen Savory Pies

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

$39.00

Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

$9.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Veggie Pot Pie (vegetarian)

$10.00

Portabella mushroom roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.

