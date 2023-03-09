Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Pacific Beach
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies. Leveraging our sister company, Pop Pie Co., Stella Jean’s Ice Cream was born of the same philosophy – great food, celebrated with valued friends and neighbors. We aim to continue our tradition as a business that believes in a strong sense of community that includes employees, patrons and the cities we serve as a whole.
829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109