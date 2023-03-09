  • Home
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Pacific Beach

No reviews yet

829 Garnet Avenue

San Diego, CA 92109

POP PIE CO.

Savory Pies

Aussie Meat Pie

Aussie Meat Pie

$11.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.

Green Hog & Cheese

Green Hog & Cheese

$10.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

$10.00

Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$11.50

A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.

Veggie Pot Pie (veg)

Veggie Pot Pie (veg)

$10.00

Portobella mushroom roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Vegetarian.

Breakfast

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

$8.00

One slice. Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

$8.00

One slice. Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.00

Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds. NOTE: After being fully cooked, product may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Skin-on red potatoes, cauliflower, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Vegan. Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.

1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn

$4.00

1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.

Side of Gravy (2 oz.)

$0.50

Sweet Pies

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

$5.00

A Cuban classic made with the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese.

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

$5.00

Hand Pie. Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble - Slice

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble - Slice

$7.00

Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.

Key Lime Pie - Slice

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$7.00

One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.

Blueberry Apple Yuzu Crumble (V) - Slice

Blueberry Apple Yuzu Crumble (V) - Slice

$7.00

Fresh apples, blueberries, yuzu (Japanese citrus), candied lemon, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice.

Coconut Custard w/ Salted Caramel - Slice

Coconut Custard w/ Salted Caramel - Slice

$7.00

Coconut custard, shredded coconut, salted caramel, sea salt. One slice.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.

Oatmeal Golden Raisin

Oatmeal Golden Raisin

$3.25

Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon

9" Whole Quiches (5 Slices)

Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche
Ice Cream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

$12.00

Serves 1 to 2. Salted caramel apple crumble pie slice squeezed between two soups of Stella Jean’s Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, housemate caramel sauce, and an oat crumble.

Ube + Coconut Custard PiesCream

$12.00

Frozen Savory Pies

Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

$39.00

Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

$9.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Veggie Pot Pie (vegetarian)

$10.00

Portabella mushroom roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen.

STELLA JEAN'S ICE CREAM

Pints

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.

Banana Chocolate Hazelnut (v + gf) - Pint

Banana Chocolate Hazelnut (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

This flavor combines two of our favorites! A rich fresh Banana base pairs perfectly in contrast to the creamy Chocolate Hazelnut base. The two flavors are studded together to assure the perfect bite with great pops of freshly toasted Almond for additional crunch and texture! One pint.

Double Chocolate - Pint

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Chocolate lovers, where are you?!?!? This creamy dream takes that 16% base we all know and love, adding in cocoa powder and 70% dark chocolate! WHAT?!?! It is like a ganache it is so decadent! Gluten friendly. One pint.

Lemon Basil Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint

Lemon Basil Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Our take on the classic southern Georgia Lemon Ice Box Pie. We steep loads of fresh picked basil into our signature coconut and oat milk base. With the help of candied lemon peel for pop and a cinnamon-nutmeg centric graham cracker crust for texture, this limited edition flavor POPS! For customers looking for something unusual, our ice cream magicians have even noted the slight resemblance in flavor to Tom Kha Gai soup! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

This is NOT just any vanilla! Oh no!!! Same awesome 16% butterfat base, folding in authentic Madagascar Vanilla Bean! You can literally see the vanilla in every single bite!! Kids’ favorite, parents approved!!! If you make it out to one of our scoop shops make sure to add Rainbow Sprinkles to this – they are free! One pint.

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Inspired by the famous Thai dessert and our Head Chef / Ice Cream Magician, and Co - Founder, Gan, this flavor beautifully combines mango sorbet and pandan based coconut ice cream. What is Pandan you say? Otherwise known as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, our usage of it mimics the delicious flavor of sticky rice. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

This one is based on that well-known cookie sandwich. This flavor is simple, familiar, and divine! First we make an old-fashioned chocolate streusel and fold that into our 16% butterfat sweet cream base. Then just a dash of salt and that’s it folks! Note: No Oreos were harmed in the making of this ice cream! One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Campfire in ice cream form!!! This will bring you back to your childhood!!! We add a beautiful amount of coconut ash (activated charcoal) to that same signature 16% butterfat base! But it gets WAY better! We hand torch marshmallows, blending them into the base with 70% Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers! Is that enough? NO!! We add even more mini marshmallows for mouthfuls of memory!! A true favorite for adults and kids. One pint.

Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint

Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint

$12.00

Our homage to the cheesecake that claimed the 90s! Basque Cheesecake! Unlike the cheesecake most of us are familiar with, Basque Cheesecake is crustless and composed of a truly burnt cream cheese based custard. The sweetness and nearly floral notes of ripe strawberry puree pair incredibly well with the caramelized, almost savory burnt “cheesecake”. Our strawberry cream cheese base is well studded with large chunks of Basque Cheesecake and pockets of rich strawberry jam. One pint.

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Can you believe this is vegan AND gluten friendly!!! Think back to the AWESOME strawberry shortcake ice cream bars we have all grown up with!! Made with our signature coconut and oat milk base. Folded into this amazing start is strawberry puree and a house made gluten friendly vegan oat crumble, as well as freeze dried strawberries throughout. Refreshing, creamy, AMAZING!!! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Tiramisu Crunch - Pint

Tiramisu Crunch - Pint

$12.00

Tiramisu Crunch is a nostalgic flavor profile paying homage to the best dessert found in Trevino, Italy, Tiramisu. We've layered flavors of rich mascarpone, fresh espresso, and decadent chocolate into our signature base with the addition of crispy Kahlua glazed ladyfingers and chocolate curls for the CRUNCH that makes this flavor so special. One pint.

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

$12.00

THIS IS OUR MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM!! Using our signature 16% butterfat ice cream base, we infuse it with ube to make that beautiful deep purple color. What is Ube you are wondering? A delicious sweet purple yam consumed throughout Asia. And Pandesal? It is a sweet bread like a dinner roll. We create a toffee out of pandesal which makes for an amazing buttery crunch in every mouthful! One pint.

Cones

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$2.75

No one can believe this is GF and vegan! We make our signature waffle cones with a blend of GF flour, flax, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, coconut milk, Earth Balance vegan butter, and a little bit of salt. Note: Pairs well with EVERY ice cream. Get yourself in the cone zone. One cone.

Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

$0.50

One sugar cone. *Ice cream sold separately.

Bags

Insulated Cooler Bag- Stella Jean's

$12.00

Tote Bag - We All Scream For

$20.00

DRINKS

COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double espresso over hot water

Cappuccino 8 oz.

Cappuccino 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Chocolate sauce (Nibble Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla, milk, ice.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$4.50

Heart Stereo Blend. Lower in acidity and high in sugar browning, this coffee reacts well with fats in dairy or tastes smooth and sweet on its own. Expect notes of cocoa, dates, and stone fruit.

Cortado 4 oz.

Cortado 4 oz.

$4.00

Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk

Drip 12 oz.

Drip 12 oz.

$3.25

Seasonal blend by one of our coffee partners.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Double espresso

Flat White 8 oz.

Flat White 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double espresso (Proud Mary Humbler Blend) + 10 oz. of steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Double espresso, single origin mocha sauce (Nibble Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla, steamed milk.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

$5.50

Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, milk, ice.

TEA LATTES & DRINKS

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Hojicha tea with steamed milk.

London Fog Latte 12 oz. (Hot Only)

$5.00

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)

SOFT DRINKS

Horchata (v) 16 oz.

$3.25

Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Kali chocolate. Vegan.

Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.25

Fresh housemade lemonade.

Arnold Palmer 20 oz.

$3.25

1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade

Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.25

Black iced tea.

Topo Chico

$3.50

12 oz. bottle.

Coca Cola Can

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz. can.

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz. bottle.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies. Leveraging our sister company, Pop Pie Co., Stella Jean’s Ice Cream was born of the same philosophy – great food, celebrated with valued friends and neighbors. We aim to continue our tradition as a business that believes in a strong sense of community that includes employees, patrons and the cities we serve as a whole.

Website

Location

829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

