- Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
Savory Pies
Aussie Meat Pie
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.
Green Hog & Cheese
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vegetarian)
Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)
Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.
Steak & Ale Pie
A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Breakfast
"The Boss" Breakfast Pie
Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out
Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche
Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)
Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
Sausage Roll
Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds NOTE: After being fully cooked, product may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.
9" Whole Quiches (5 Slices)
Sweet Pies
Ube Coconut Hand Pie
*6-Year Anniversary Special* One of our most popular menu items of all time is back as a limited special! An ube filling made with pandan, coconut milk, young coconut meat, signature all-butter crust, a coconut pandan glaze, and birthday sprinkles.
Apple Cranberry Ginger Crumble Slice (v)
Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, ginger, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice. Vegan.
Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie
A Cuban classic made with the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese.
Honey Bourbon Pecan Slice
Toasted pecan filling made with clover honey, orange zest, brown sugar, and bourbon. One slice.
Key Lime Pie Slice
One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.
Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie
Hand Pie. Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.
Pumpkin Pie Slice
A silky smooth pumpkin custard topped with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pepitas. One slice.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Salted Maple Pie Slice
A decadent maple infused custard topped with Maldon sea salt flakes. One slice.
9" Whole Sweet Pies (6 Slices)
Cookies
Sides
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Skin-on red potatoes, cauliflower, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy
Creamed Corn
Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper
Kale Slaw (vegan)
Vegan. Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.
1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn
1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.
Side of Gravy (2 oz.)
Ice Cream
Frozen Savory Pies
Insulated Cooler Bag
Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H
(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack
Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.
(F) Aussie Meat Pie
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
(F) Green Hog & Cheese
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
(F) Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie
(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)
Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
(F) Steak & Ale Pie
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS
Americano
Double espresso over hot water
Cappuccino 8 oz.
Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk
Cold Brew 16 oz.
House made cold brew featuring a seasonal blend roasted by our coffee partners.
Cortado 4 oz.
Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk
Drip Coffee
Seasonal blend by one of our top notch coffee partners.
Espresso
Double espresso
Flat White 8 oz.
Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk
Latte
Double espresso + 10 oz. of steamed milk.
Mocha
Double espresso + mocha sauce (Kali Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla + 10 oz. of steamed milk.
New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.
Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, milk, ice.
HOT TEA
Breakfast Blend Hot Tea
A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own.
Chamomile Hot Tea
Buttery body and apple-like aroma. A soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
Earl Grey Hot Tea
A blend of black tea from Yunnan and essential oil of the bergamot orange.
Ginger Peach Hot Tea
Fragrant jasmine green tea from Hubei, China combined with ginger and dried peach. Sweet and spicy with the sweet aroma of jasmine blossoms.
Jasmine Green Hot Tea
Green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic tea seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
TEA LATTES & DRINKS
Chai Latte
Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.
Hojicha Latte
Mizuba Hojicha tea with steamed milk.
London Fog Latte (Hot) 12 oz.
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)
Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
Matcha Latte
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with steamed milk.
Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.
Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)
SOFT DRINKS
Arnold Palmer 20 oz.
1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade
Horchata (v) 16 oz.
Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Kali chocolate. Vegan.
Lemonade 20 oz.
Fresh housemade lemonade.
Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.
Black iced tea.
Apple Juice Box (organic)
Bottled Water
16.9 oz. bottle.
Coke Can
Diet Coke
12 oz. can.
Dr. Pepper Can
Root Beer Can
Topo Chico
12 oz. bottle.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your go-to fast-casual restaurant for all things encased in pie crust!
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116