Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4,985 Reviews

$$

4404 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Steak & Ale Pie
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)

Savory Pies

Aussie Meat Pie

Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.

Green Hog & Cheese

Green Hog & Cheese

$10.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.

Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vegetarian)

Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vegetarian)

$10.00

Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)

$10.00

Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.

Breakfast

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

$8.00

Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

$8.00

Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.00

Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds NOTE: After being fully cooked, product may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.

9" Whole Quiches (5 Slices)

Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche
Please call (619) 501-4440 For Availability

Please call (619) 501-4440 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Sweet Pies

For whole 9" pies, please call 619-501-4440 for availability.
Ube Coconut Hand Pie

Ube Coconut Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

*6-Year Anniversary Special* One of our most popular menu items of all time is back as a limited special! An ube filling made with pandan, coconut milk, young coconut meat, signature all-butter crust, a coconut pandan glaze, and birthday sprinkles.

Apple Cranberry Ginger Crumble Slice (v)

Apple Cranberry Ginger Crumble Slice (v)

$7.00

Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, ginger, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice. Vegan.

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

$5.00

A Cuban classic made with the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese.

Honey Bourbon Pecan Slice

Honey Bourbon Pecan Slice

$7.00

Toasted pecan filling made with clover honey, orange zest, brown sugar, and bourbon. One slice.

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

$5.00

Hand Pie. Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.00

A silky smooth pumpkin custard topped with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pepitas. One slice.

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

$7.00

Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.

Salted Maple Pie Slice

Salted Maple Pie Slice

$7.00

A decadent maple infused custard topped with Maldon sea salt flakes. One slice.

9" Whole Sweet Pies (6 Slices)

Please Call (619) 501-4440 For Availability

Please Call (619) 501-4440 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.

Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Skin-on red potatoes, cauliflower, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Vegan. Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.

1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn

$4.00

1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.

Side of Gravy (2 oz.)

$0.50

Ice Cream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

$12.00

Serves 1 to 2. Salted caramel apple crumble pie slice squeezed between two scoops of Stella Jean’s Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, housemate caramel sauce, and an oat crumble.

Frozen Savory Pies

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

$39.00

Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

$9.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie

(F) Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie

$9.00
(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double espresso over hot water

Cappuccino 8 oz.

Cappuccino 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk

Cold Brew 16 oz.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$4.50

House made cold brew featuring a seasonal blend roasted by our coffee partners.

Cortado 4 oz.

Cortado 4 oz.

$4.00

Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Seasonal blend by one of our top notch coffee partners.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Double espresso

Flat White 8 oz.

Flat White 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double espresso + 10 oz. of steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Double espresso + mocha sauce (Kali Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla + 10 oz. of steamed milk.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

$5.50

Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, milk, ice.

HOT TEA

Breakfast Blend Hot Tea

Breakfast Blend Hot Tea

$4.00

A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own.

Chamomile Hot Tea

Chamomile Hot Tea

$4.00

Buttery body and apple-like aroma. A soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

Earl Grey Hot Tea

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$4.00

A blend of black tea from Yunnan and essential oil of the bergamot orange.

Ginger Peach Hot Tea

Ginger Peach Hot Tea

$4.00

Fragrant jasmine green tea from Hubei, China combined with ginger and dried peach. Sweet and spicy with the sweet aroma of jasmine blossoms.

Jasmine Green Hot Tea

Jasmine Green Hot Tea

$4.00

Green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic tea seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.

TEA LATTES & DRINKS

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Hojicha tea with steamed milk.

London Fog Latte (Hot) 12 oz.

$5.00

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with steamed milk.

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

SOFT DRINKS

Arnold Palmer 20 oz.

$3.25

1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade

Horchata (v) 16 oz.

$3.25

Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Kali chocolate. Vegan.

Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.25

Fresh housemade lemonade.

Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.25

Black iced tea.

Apple Juice Box (organic)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz. bottle.

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can.

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

12 oz. bottle.

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your go-to fast-casual restaurant for all things encased in pie crust!

Location

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116

Pop Pie Co. University Heights image
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

