Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream

Restaurant info

We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies. Pop Pie Co.’s menu is globally inspired, with influence from Australia, Europe and Asia finding its way into specialty pies. Each Pop Pie Co. location serves as a community hangout, with communal seating, and a specialty coffee bar to help you wake up in the morning.