Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

4195 Voltaire Street

San Diego, CA 92107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Steak & Ale Pie
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

Savory Pies

Aussie Meat Pie

Aussie Meat Pie

$11.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce.

Green Hog & Cheese

Green Hog & Cheese

$10.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.

Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (veg)

Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (veg)

$10.00

Mushroom, ricotta, marinara sauce, red onion, black olive, garlic, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)

$10.00

Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk.

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$11.50

A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.

Breakfast

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

"The Boss" Breakfast Pie

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, two cracked farm eggs (firm), cheddar & jack cheese, topped with spiced hash browns, served with a side of maple sauce *Served until 1pm or sold out

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche

$8.00

One slice. Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)

$8.00

One slice. Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.00

Cured minced pork, bacon, celery, onion, garlic, signature all-butter laminated pastry, white sesame seeds. NOTE: After being fully cooked, product may appear pink at center from the natural curing process.

9" Whole Quiches (5 Slices)

Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche
Please call (619) 539-7052 For Availability

Please call (619) 539-7052 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Skin-on red potatoes, cauliflower, crema, cracked black pepper, sea salt, chicken gravy

Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

Corn, cream cheese reduction, dash of salt and pepper

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Kale Slaw (vegan)

Vegan. Kale, tahini, paper thin lemon slices, pumpkin seeds and quinoa.

1/2 Mash 1/2 Corn

$4.00

1/2 portion of mashed potatoes & gravy and 1/2 portion of creamed corn.

Side of Gravy (2 oz.)

$0.50

Sweet Pies

For whole 9" pies, please call 619-501-4440 for availability.
Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

Lemon Curd & Mixed Berry Hand Pie

$5.00

Hand Pie. Lemond curd, mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) compote, vanilla citrus glaze.

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie

$5.00

A Cuban classic made with the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese.

Apple Cranberry w/ Ginger Crumble (v)

Apple Cranberry w/ Ginger Crumble (v)

$7.00

Fresh apples, cranberries, orange zest, ginger, old fashioned oat crumble. One slice.

Honey Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice

Honey Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice

$7.00

Pecans, honey, brown sugar, orange zest, spiced bourbon (cooked off). One slice.

Key Lime Pie Slice

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

One slice. A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest.

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.00

Silky smooth pumpkin custard, cream cheese, house pumpkin spice blend, candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds). One slice.

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice

$7.00

Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.

Salted Maple Pie Slice

Salted Maple Pie Slice

$7.00

Maple, brown sugar, vanilla, egg custard, Maldon sea salt. One slice.

9" Whole Sweet Pies (6 Slices)

Please Call (619) 539-7052 For Availability

Please Call (619) 539-7052 For Availability

Limited quantities available in-store for same day service. To pre-order, please contact us and allow 24-48 hours.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.

Oatmeal Golden Raisin

Oatmeal Golden Raisin

$3.25

Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon

Ice Cream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

Caramel Apple Crumble PiesCream

$12.00

Serves 1 to 2. Salted caramel apple crumble pie slice squeezed between two soups of Stella Jean’s Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, housemate caramel sauce, and an oat crumble.

Frozen Savory Pies

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your frozen pies and other cold items in style with this Pop Pie Co. insulated cooler bag. Perfect for one of our 5-packs, but fits up to 8 frozen savory pies. 9" W x 6" x 8" H

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

(F) Savory Pie 5-Pack

$39.00

Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

(F) Aussie Meat Pie

$10.00

Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

(F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00

Chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

(F) Green Hog & Cheese

$9.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

(F) Roasted Veggie & Yellow (vegan)

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

(F) Steak & Ale Pie

$10.50

Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy. Frozen. BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.

(F)Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vg)

(F)Mushroom Ricotta Pizza Pot Pie (vg)

$9.00

Pints

Apple Butter + Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

Apple Butter + Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Green apple, apple pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg), old fashioned oat crumble, apple butter, coconut + oat milk. One pint.

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

Brown butter and brown sugar ice cream with toasted pecans folded in. Gluten friendly. One pint.

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. Gluten friendly.

Dulce de Leche + Almond Cookies - Pint

Dulce de Leche + Almond Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Dulce de leche, Chinese almond cookies, sea salt, sweet cream. One pint.

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream. A classic that features our fresh and high-quality ice cream base. Gluten friendly. One pint.

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream. One pint.

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies (v + gf) - Pint

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Pumpkin, fall spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove), oatmeal cookies (cranberries, golden raisins, pepitas), coconut + oat milk. One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping! One pint.

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

$12.00

Banana pudding, salted maple, vanilla wafers, sweet cream. One pint.

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and Gluten friendly. One pint.

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt

$12.00

Ube (purple sweet yam) ice cream with a housemate pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream! One pint.

Cones

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$2.75

The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy! Single cone.

Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

$0.50

One sugar cone. *Ice cream sold separately.

COFFEE - FEAT. HEART ROASTERS

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double espresso over hot water

Cappuccino 8 oz.

Cappuccino 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Chocolate sauce (Nibble Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla, milk, ice.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$4.50

Heart Stereo Blend. Lower in acidity and high in sugar browning, this coffee reacts well with fats in dairy or tastes smooth and sweet on its own. Expect notes of cocoa, dates, and stone fruit.

Cortado 4 oz.

Cortado 4 oz.

$4.00

Double espresso + 2 oz. of steamed milk

Drip 12 oz.

Drip 12 oz.

$3.25

Seasonal blend by one of our coffee partners.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Double espresso

Flat White 8 oz.

Flat White 8 oz.

$4.50

Double espresso + 6 oz. of lightly steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double espresso (Proud Mary Humbler Blend) + 10 oz. of steamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Double espresso, single origin mocha sauce (Nibble Chocolate), Madagascar vanilla, steamed milk.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

New Orleans Iced Coffee 16oz.

$5.50

Chicory & cold brew coffee concentrate, simple syrup, milk, ice.

TEA LATTES & DRINKS

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Organic Masala Chai (Kilogram Tea Co.), steamed milk, dash of cinnamon.

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Horchata (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made vegan horchata. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

Matcha Lemonade (Iced) 16oz.

$5.50

Mizuba Single Origin matcha with house made lemonade. (Note: Our iced drinks are prepared using a 12oz. recipe and poured over ice. Drinks requested without ice will be 12oz. to maintain the quality and integrity of our product.)

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.00

Mizuba Hojicha tea with steamed milk.

London Fog Latte 12 oz. (Hot Only)

$5.00

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk. (Unsweetened)

SOFT DRINKS

Horchata (v) 16 oz.

$3.25

Housemade rice milk, oat milk, cinnamon, Kali chocolate. Vegan.

Lemonade 20 oz.

$3.25

Fresh housemade lemonade.

Arnold Palmer 20 oz.

$3.25

1/2 Black Iced Tea, 1/2 House Made Lemonade

Regular Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.25

Black iced tea.

Topo Chico

$3.50

12 oz. bottle.

Coca Cola Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can.

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz. bottle.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies. Pop Pie Co.’s menu is globally inspired, with influence from Australia, Europe and Asia finding its way into specialty pies. Each Pop Pie Co. location serves as a community hangout, with communal seating, and a specialty coffee bar to help you wake up in the morning.

Location

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma image
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma image
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
orange starNo Reviews
4195 Voltaire Street San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave
orange starNo Reviews
4143 Voltair ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cesarina
orange star4.9 • 3,842
4161 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Toast Catering - 2320 Truxtun Road
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Truxtun Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
POKÉ 1·2·3 - Liberty Station
orange starNo Reviews
2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107 SAN DIEGO, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Charles + Dinorah
orange star4.2 • 728
1410 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston