Pop’s Deli

1,863 Reviews

$$

6749 E Shelby Dr

Memphis, TN 38141

6 Wings

Phillys

Regular Steak philly

$8.99

Large Steak philly

$13.99

Regular Chicken philly

$7.99

Large Chicken philly

$12.99

Regular Cajun Turkey philly

$7.99

Large Cajun Turkey philly

$12.99

Regular Chopped Cheese Philly

$7.99

Large Chopped Cheese Philly

$12.99

Regular Veggie Philly

$4.99

Large Veggie Philly

$8.99

Philly Cheese fries small

$4.99

Philly Cheese fries large

$7.99

Burgers

Beef American Cheeseburger

$8.49

Turkey American Cheeseburger

$8.99

Beef Philly Burger

$8.99

Turkey Philly Burger

$8.99

Beef Memphis BBQ Burger

$8.99

Turkey Memphis BBQ Burger

$8.90

Beef Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Turkey Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Signature Sandwiches

Beef Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Rueben Sandwich

$7.99

Pop's Steak Panini

$7.99

Pop's Cajun Panini

$7.99

Chilean Steak

$8.99

Chilean Chicken

$7.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.99

DELI Sandwiches

Regular Italian

$7.99

Large Italian

$9.99

Regular Madison Avenue Club

$8.49

Large Madison Avenue Club

$13.49

Regular Chicken Club

$7.49

Large Chicken Club

$11.99

Regular Turkey

$7.49

Large Turkey

$11.99

All-Beef Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.49

Pop’s Loaded Dog

$4.99

Memphis BBQ Dog

$4.99

New York Dog

$4.99

Pop’s Salads

Steak Philly Salad

$10.49

Cajun Philly salad

$10.49

Chicken Philly Salad

$10.49

Small Chef Salad

$6.49

Large Chef Salad

$8.49

Small Garden Salad

$3.49

Large Garden Salad

$5.49

Small Greek Salad

$3.49

Large Greek Salad

$5.49

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$6.99
6 Tenders

6 Tenders

$9.99
9 Tenders

9 Tenders

$12.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.10

Wings

6 Wings

$6.99

9 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$12.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.10

Pops Special

Philly Cheese Steak & 5 Wings & Seasoned Fries

$15.99

Family Combos

#1 20 wings

$24.99

#2 40 Wings

$44.99

#3 50 Wings

$51.99

#4 10 Wings & 6 Tenders

$24.99

#5 2 Burgers & 10 Wings

$28.99

4 Burgers & Family Fries & 2 Liters

$34.99

#7 2 Philly Steak & 10 Wings

$29.99

#8 2 Philly Turkey & 10 Wings

$29.99

#9 2 Philly Chicken & 10 Wings

$28.99

#10 4 Philly Steak & 20 Wings

$56.99

#11 4 Philly Cajun Turkey & 20 Wings

$56.99

#12 4 Philly Chicken & 20 Wings

$54.99

#13 4 Mini Philly & 20 Wings

$44.99

#14 6 Mini Philly & 30 Wings

$56.99

Sides

Reg Fries

$2.49

Reg Fries + Drink Combo

$3.49

Seasoned Fries

$2.49

Seasoned Fries + Drink Combo

$3.49

Onion Rings Regular

$3.99

Onion Rings + Drink Combo

$4.99

Chips Regular

$2.49

Homemade Chips + Drink Combo

$3.49

Lrg. Fries

$3.49

Lrg. Fries + Drink Combo

$3.99

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Bag of Chips + Drink Combo

$1.99

Cheese Sticks R 5

$3.99

Cheese Sticks L 8

$5.99

Chips Large

$3.49

large onion rings

$5.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Butter Cookies

$1.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Lemon Cake

$3.49

Baklava

$1.49

Fingers Baklava

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Slushie

$2.49

Can Soda

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.19

Bottle Soda

$2.29

V8 Splash

$2.49

Snapple

$2.49

Jumex Nectars

$1.49

Mistic

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.29

Bdy Armr

$2.99

Ocean Spray

$2.49

Tropicana

$2.99

Lipton Tea Bottle

$2.29

Starbucks

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.99

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Sub 2 Liter Premier Drink

$1.99

Pure Glass Bottle

$1.59

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6749 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141

Directions

