Pop Stop 1409 S Pioneer Way

review star

No reviews yet

1409 S Pioneer Way

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Order Again

Popular Items

Gator
Popped Collar
Diet Dr Pepper

Mixed Pop

Gator

$1.35+

Dr. Pepper, Raspberry Purée, Coconut, Cream

Keeks

$1.35+

Dr Pepper, Coconut, Cream, Fresh Lime

Lake Days

$1.35+

Dr. Pepper, Peach Puree, Vanilla, Cream

99.3 KDRM

$1.35+

Dr. Pepper, Cherry, Vanilla, Fresh Lime

Ninja

$1.35+

Mt. Dew, Mango Purée, Blood Orange

OK Earl

$1.35+

Mt. Dew, Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Fresh Lime

The Wake

$1.35+

Mt. Dew, Raspberry Purée. Vanilla

Popped Collar

$1.35+

Mt. Dew, Guava, Strawberry, Coconut, Cream

Townie

$1.35+

Pepsi/Coke, Coconut, Cream, Fresh Lime

Cannonball

$1.35+

Pepsi/Coke, Pineapple, Coconut

Summer Love

$1.35+

Pepsi/Coke, Cherry, Cream

Trucker Hat

$1.35+

Pepsi/Coke, Cranberry, Fresh Lime

Good Vibes

$1.35+

Dr. Pepper, Raspberry, Huckleberry, Fresh Lime.

Easy Street

$1.35+

Mt. dew, Raspberry Puree, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Coconut Creamer

Sunburn

$1.35+

Coke Zero/Diet Coke, Peach Purée, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, and Coconut Cream.

Vampire’s Delight

$1.35+

Midnight

$1.35+

Witch’s Brew

$1.35+

Lavender Haze

$1.35+

Kids Drinks

Blue Algae

$1.35+

Sprite, Blue Raspberry, topped with Gummy shark candy

Sunset

$1.35+

Sprite, Peach, Watermelon, Strawberry, topped with peach ring

Lumos

$1.35+

Root Beer, Butterscotch, Vanilla, Cream, topped with root beer candy

Unicorn Tail

$1.35+

Sprite, Green Apple, Watermelon, topped with Watermelon candy

Orange Peel

$1.35+

Sunkist Orange, Vanilla, Cream.

Pick Me Up

Dunes

$4.75+

Monster, Blackberry Coconut

Game Day

$4.75+

Red Bull, Guava, Grapefruit, Strawberry

Past Curfew

$4.75+

Red Bull, Blackberry, Peach, Cream

Take State

$4.75+

White Monster, Raspberry, Peach

Slaps

$4.75+

Red Bull, Pomegranate, Blueberry.

H2O

Ride With Me

$0.00+

Water flat or sparkling, mango purée, grapefruit, fresh lime

Windows Down

$0.00+

Water flat or sparkling, strawberry purée, coconut, vanilla, cream

BFF

$0.00+

Water flat or sparkling, mango purée, vanilla, coconut, cream

Dock Talk

$0.00+

Flat/Sparkling Water, Raspberry Purée, Coconut, Fresh Lime.

Sweets

Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Sugar cookie base loaded with chopped Oreos and frosted with a creamy frosting studded with chopped Oreos.

Pretzel Caramel

$2.80

A chocolate chip cookie loaded with pretzel bits and stuffed with a soft caramel and finished with flakes of salt.

Brookie

$2.80

The perfect combination, half soft chocolate chip cookie, half gooey brownie.

Create Your Own

Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

Mt Dew

Diet Mt Dew

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sprite

Sprite Zero

Orange

Root Beer

Fresca

Shirts

Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

We take the classic soda you know and crave and offer exciting variations to create the drink you love. Our delicious fresh baked cookies make the perfect companion to bring you confidence to make it through your day.

Location

1409 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

