Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop Thai Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1227 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodles

Sushi

Nigiri

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$6.95

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$7.95

Escolar (Ubura Bouzu) Nigiri

$7.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$7.95

Krab (Kani) Nigiri

$5.95

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$5.95

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$5.95

Unagi (Eel) Nigiri

$7.95

Sashimi

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$8.95

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$9.95

Escolar (Abura Bouzu) Sashimi

$9.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$9.95

Krab (Kanikama) Sashimi

$7.95

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$7.95

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$7.95

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$9.95

Classic Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Veggies Roll

$5.95

Krab Roll

$5.95

Ebi Roll

$5.95

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Tuna Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

California Roll

$6.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Philly Roll

$7.95

Boston Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Eel Roll

$8.95

Deluxe Rolls

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Eel Roll covered with krab, avocado, masago, and eel sauce (add extra eel on top for $3)

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll covered with eel, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Supreme Mexican Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll covered with spicy tuna, jalapeno, scallion, house spicy sauce, and eel sauce

Tigger Roll

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll covered with salmon, shrimp, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Medusa Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna Roll covered with krab mix, marinated seaweed salad, and house spicy sauce

The Mills of Salmon Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna Roll covered with salmon, jalapeno, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Stars and Stripes Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna Roll covered with fried krab, crunch, masago, scallion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California Roll covered with assorted raw fish and masago

White Christmas Roll

$14.95

California Roll covered with escolar, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo

Grand JB Tempura Roll

$14.95

Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, and avocado; deep fried; topped with masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Orlando Roll

$14.95

Drama Queen Roll

$14.95

The Bomb Roll

$14.95

Signature Rolls

Poparazzi

$16.95

Fried chicken, avocado, cream cheese, and basil; topped with krab mix, crunch, tobiko, and panang curry sauce

Hell Boy Hell Yeah!

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll; topped with tuna, jalapeno, tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Spider Pop Man

$15.95

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with krab mix, tobiko, and eel sauce

Harakiri

$16.95

Tuna and cucumber; topped with chopped yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno, chili powder, house spicy sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Crouching Dragon Hidden Tuna

$16.95

Spicy Tuna Roll topped with eel, krab, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

OMV (Oh My Volcano)

$18.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado; topped with baked scallop, krab mix, crunch, scallion, tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Lobster Monster

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, and krab mix; topped with sliced avocado, lobster tempura, crunch, scallion, tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Japanese Rice Bowls

Chirachi

$25.95

Una-Don (eel)

$24.95

Tekka-Don (tuna)

$23.95

Sake-Don (salmon)

$21.95

Poke-Don

$15.95

Assortment of diced raw fish mixed in spicy house sauce, masago, and scallions over a bed of sushi rice

Dinner

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.95

(Finely chopped fresh vegetable & silver noodles wrapped in spring roll skin and served with plum sauce)

Fried Pot Sticker

$7.95

Steamed Pot Sticker

$7.95

(Stuffed vegetables in wonton skin, served with soy vinaigrette)

Golden Tofu

$7.95

(Fried tofu served with plum sauce)

Chicken Satay

$8.95

(Grilled chicken on skewer marinated with homemade sauce; served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce)

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.95

(Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, and shrimp; served with plum sauce)

Thai Crackle Shrimp

$9.95

(Crispy shrimp marinated with lemongrass sauce; wrapped in rice wrapper and served with plum sauce)

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

(Battered shrimp with coconut crust; deep fried, and served with plum sauce)

Edamame Garlic & Pepper

$7.95

(Sautéed edamame with homemade garlic butter sauce)

Edamame Salt

$7.95

Ebi Wrap

$8.95

(Ebi shrimp, krab, green salad, and cucumber wrapped with rice paper; served with spicy mayo and white sauce)

Roti Curry

$8.95

(Thai style flat bread served with curry sauce)

Jalapeño Poptail

$9.95

(Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese and krab mix; deep fried in tempura batter; topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce)

Steamed Dumpling

$9.95

(Minced shrimp with onion wrapped in wonton skin, garlic and scallion; served with soy vinaigrette)

Pop Wings

$12.95

(Deep fried chicken wings tossed with sweet chili sauce; topped with scallion)

Combo Appetizers (A)

$12.95

(Spring rolls, pot stickers, and coconut shrimps; served with plum sauce)

Combo Appetizers (B)

$19.95

(Chicken satays, spring rolls, pot stickers, Thai crackle shrimps; served with plum sauce & peanut sauce)

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

(Thai style fresh cucumber topped with red onion and homemade plum sauce)

Green Salad

$7.95

(Spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, tomato; served with ginger dressing)

Salmon Avocado Salad

$11.95

(Diced raw salmon and avocado mixed with house spicy dressing; served with spring mix)

Som Tum Thai

$11.95

(Green papaya with tomato, carrot, peanut, and fresh garlic balance in lime dressing**)

Nam Sod Gai

$12.95

(Minced chicken tossed with fresh ginger, peanut, red onion, scallion, and cilantro in lime dressing**)

Yum Salmon

$14.95

(Raw salmon and spring mix with spicy garlic lime dressing**)

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

(Seared tuna and spring mix with ponzu dressing)

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Tofu Soup

$5.95+

(Tofu & vegetable in homemade broth)

Wonton Soup

$5.95+

(Stuffed wonton with marinated chicken in homemade broth, scallion, cilantro, spinach)

Tom Kha

$5.95+

(Your choice of chicken, tofu, or vegetables in coconut soup**; with mushroom, scallion, cilantro, and lime in scent of Thai herbs)

Tom Yum

$5.95+

(Your choice of chicken, tofu, or vegetables in hot sour soup**; with mushroom, scallion, cilantro, tomato and lime in scent of Thai herbs)

Noodle/Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$14.95

(Stir fried rice noodles, egg, scallion, and bean sprout in homemade tamarind sauce)

Pad Se-Ew

$14.95

(Stir fried rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and carrot in sweet brown sauce)

Drunken Noodles

$14.95

(Stir fried rice noodles, egg, basil, onion, carrot, and bell pepper in house basil sauce)

Fried Rice

$14.95

(Stir fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, and carrot in house brown sauce)

Drunken Fried Rice

$14.95

(Stir fried rice with egg, onion, basil, carrot, bell pepper in house basil sauce)

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

(Stir fried clear noodle with egg and mixed vegetable in house sauce)

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Entrees

Hot Basil

$14.95

(Stir fried onion, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, basil in house basil sauce)

Thai Chili Jam

$14.95

(Stir fired onion, carrot, bell pepper in sweet chili jam)

Cashew Nuts

$14.95

(Stir fried onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, cashew nut in house chili jam sauce)

Garlic Pepper

$14.95

(Sautéed garlic, broccoli, carrot, zucchini in homemade garlic sauce; topped with fried garlic)

Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

(Stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini in house brown sauce)

Curry

Red Curry

$15.95

(Red curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper in coconut milk)

Green Curry

$15.95

(Green curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper in coconut milk)

Panang Curry

$15.95

(Panang curry paste, basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper in coconut milk)

Yellow Curry

$15.95

(Yellow curry paste, onion, potato, and carrot in coconut milk)

Mussaman Curry

$15.95

(Mussaman curry paste, onion, potato, and carrot in coconut milk)

Chef's Signature

Pop Thai Fried Rice

$23.95

(Stir fried rice, egg, broccoli, onion, scallion, carrot in special sauce)

Similan Islands

$23.95

(Crispy fillet salmon, shrimp, and carrot; topped with homemade panang curry sauce)

Thai Paradise

$23.95

(Crispy fillet snapper, shrimp, basil leaves, bell pepper, zucchini topped with green curry sauce)

Crispy Ducks

$24.95

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.55

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.55

Sushi Rice

$3.55

Steamed Rice Noodle (Side)

$4.55

Steamed Vegetable (Side)

$5.95

Egg FR (Side)

$6.95

Peanut Sauce (Side)

$1.55

Plum Sauce (Side)

$1.25

Soy Vinaigrette (Side)

$1.25

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$1.25

Eel Sauce (Side)

$1.25

Curry Sauce (Side)

$5.95

GF & VG

Pad Thai GF VG

$15.95

Basil GF VG

$15.95

Mixed Vegetables GF VG

$15.95

Panang GF VG

$16.95

Desserts

Fried Banana Honey

$6.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Pumpkin Egg Custard

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happy!

Website

Location

1227 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Rooster Taqueria - Mills
orange starNo Reviews
1323 N Mills Ave orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1030 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Strand
orange star4.6 • 412
807 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Chi Kin
orange starNo Reviews
813 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Hall on the Yard - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
1412 Alden Road Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston