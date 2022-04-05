- Home
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Popular Items
Appetizers
Grilled Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts Shaved Parmesan and Herb croutons
Brussels Sprout Salad
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with blistered cherry tomatoes, yellow peppers, slivered red onion, pistachios and a sherry Parmesan dressing
Basket of Fries
Onion Rings
Chesapeake Fries
Hand-cut fries with lump crab meat, cheddar, old bay
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
Choice of Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ or *Buffalo w/ Blue cheese & Fries
Vegan Seitan Fingers
Vegan Seitan Fingers with Fries
Nachos
Topped with Refried beans, Jalapeños, Salsa, Sour cream, and Guacamole.
Pierogies
Cheese & potato pan-fried Sauteed onion and sour cream
Wings
Choice of Buffalo or Pete’s sauce Side of blue cheese and celery
Quesadilla
Crispy Garbonzos
Chips & Salsa
Appetizer for the Table or Late Night Snack.
Tomato Soup
Need we say more, delightful and heart filled bliss to warm the soul
Ham And White Bean Soup
Trinity -Hummus,Beat Goat Cheese,And Walnut Dip
House Salad
Mixed greens, Carrots, House vinaigrette
Sandwiches
P.O.P.E Burger
8oz Black Angus burger Fried green tomato Grilled red onion Aged cheddar Basil mayo & Fries
Veggie POPE Burger
Kasha patty with fried green tomato, grilled red onion, aged cheddar, basil mayo & Fries
Deacon Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Roasted tomato pesto Herbed goat cheese Bacon & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Pete's L.B.S. Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar, guacamole, tomato, and salsa on multi-grain bread & Fries
Seitan Cheesesteak
Cheddar cheese or make it Vegan with our *Cashew Cheese Caramelized onion & Fries
Reuben (Seitan) Vegan
Pastrami, Saurerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, Multi Grain bread & Fries
Reuben
Kimchi Grilled Cheese
Goat Cheese B.L.T.
Ham Salad Sandwich
Entrees
CANS & BOTTLES
2 Robbers Pineapple Ginger
Pineapple and Ginger Hard Seltzer. Pineapple notes and scent are stronger, with a subtle Ginger aftertaste. Philadelphia, PA. 5.2% ABV
2 Robbers Watermelon Cucumber
Watermelon & Cucumber Hard Seltzer. Fairly balanced between the Watermelon and Cucumber on both scent and taste. Philadelphia, PA. 5.2% ABV
2SP Delco Lager
The All Weather Beer. Caramel malt forward, clean, easy to drink. Aston, PA. 4% ABV
Allagash White 12oz
Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel round out the flavor of this pale straw-colored, hazy beer. Portland ME. 5.2% ABV
ANXO Cidre Blanc
Washington, DC's first cidery since prohibition. All products are apples only, dry and made from heirloom & bittersweet apples. No adjuncts. No concentrate. No sugar. No gimmicks. Washington, DC. 6.9% ABV
Athletic LITE Non-alcoholic
The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile. Stratford, CT. 0% ABV
Austin East Ciders Pineapple
Bells Two Hearted
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. Kalamazoo, Mi. 7%ABV
Bud Light
Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer. St. Louis, MO. 4.2% ABV
Budweiser
Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration. St. Louis, MO. 5% ABV
Ciderboys Peach
The ice chill of the bottle smiles at the heat of the day. Thirst quenching apple and ripe fuzzy peach collide in a fantasy blend. Crank up the piano keys. Dance if you want to. When summer breezes soar under the light of a crescent moon, this is your party. Stevens Point, WIS. 5% ABV
Coors Banquet
Coors beer, first introduced by Adolph Coors in April 1874, is brewed in the Rockies for a uniquely crisp, clean, and drinkable "Mile High Taste" Golden, CO. 5% ABV
Delirium Tremens
Departed Souls Gluten-free Neipa Bumper Hops
A hazy New England style IPA that's easy on the bitterness, full of Citra, ElDorado, and Amarillo hops Gluten Free Jersey City, NJ. 6.1% ABV
Dogfish Head 60min
60 Minute IPA is continuously hopped -- more than 60 hop additions over a 60-minute boil. Getting a vibe of where the name came from? 60 Minute is brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops. A powerful but balanced East Coast IPA with a lot of citrusy hop character, it's the session beer for hardcore enthusiasts! Milton, DE. 6% ABV
Dogfish Head Seaquench
SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed. Milton, DE. 4.9% ABV
Downeast Cider
The original unfiltered. A hard cider that tastes like apple cider. Smooth and refreshing, perfectly balanced. Like the cider your grew up drinking. Boston, Mass. 5.1% ABV
Fair State All Of All Of Us
Flying Dog Gonzo Porter
Gonzo is big, bold, and beautiful like the man it was brewed in honor of – Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Flavor notes: Roasted chocolate, coffee, and vanilla malt flavors balanced with a unique hop bite Pairs with: Mushrooms; smoked meats, BBQ, and chili; hard cheese; chocolate and coffee desserts Frederick, MD. 10% ABV
Gaffel Kolsch
The classic Gaffel Kölsch is a particularly fresh Cologne beer specialty, brewed with water, malt and hop extract according to the tried and tested family formula and the German Purity Law of 1516. Cologne, Germany. 4.8% ABV The fine, pleasant, slightly hopped flavor is characteristic of this traditional product. 4.8% ABV
Guinness
Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakeably GUINNESS, from the first velvet sip to the last, lingering drop. And every deep-dark satisfying mouthful in between. Pure beauty. Pure GUINNESS. Dublin, Ireland. 4.3% ABV
Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16oz
An American west coast Pale Ale chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus, and set the finish up to nail the spot. Chicago, IL. 5.2% ABV
High Noon Watermelon
Combination of fresh fruit and a splash of vodka with club soda. California. 4.5% ABV
Hign Noon Pineapple
Combination of fresh fruit and a splash of vodka with club soda. California. 4.5% ABV
Hop Butcher Roughspun
Kenwood Lager
Easy drinking Lager from Mainstay Independent Brewing Company Philadelphia, PA. 4.2% ABV
La Chouffe
Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine
This lupulin-ladin India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool! Waitsfield, VT. 8% ABV
Lord Hobo Consilation Prize
Love City Eraserhood
Our signature hazy IPA! Triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Centennial for a huge mango hop character with a smooth, round body. Moderate malt backbone and juicy finish Philadelphia, PA. 7.2 %abv
Love City Lager
Love City Pils Can
An American golden lager that is lightly malty with a touch of floral, citrus hop character and a clean crisp finish. Clear golden in body with white bubbly. Aroma of honey grain, light pine and grass. Tastes of honey grain, light pine, grass, light citrus, light bitterness in the finish. Philadelphia, PA. 4%ABV
Love City Unity IPA
American IPA brewed in Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA. 5.5% ABV
Miller High Life
Miller High Life, the "champagne of beers," dates to 1903. Miller High Life is a classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer. Milwaukee, WI. 4.6% ABV
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, This American style pilsner, brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish. "It's Miller Time!" Milwaukee, WI. 4.2% ABV
Narragansett Lager 16oz
Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. ... Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!" Providence, RI. 5%ABV
Orval
Pale Ale - Belgian. NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used. Belgium. 6.2%ABV
Other Half All Citra Everything
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz
Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma. Milwaukee, WI. 4.8%ABV
Saison Dupont
Saison Dupont is a world classic beer and the yardstick for one of Belgium’s most important beer styles. It is the most admired AND imitated Saison in the world. A strong, vital yeast is key to full attenuation and thus to the style. Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. Incredibly compatible with food! Belgium. 6.5%ABV
Shacksbury Rose Cider
When we set out to make a rosé cider, we knew we wanted to pay homage to our friends in the winemaking world. Shacksbury Rosé earns its color from aging on Syrah and Zinfandel grape skins, which brings added tannin and flavor to this cider. Vergennes, VT. 5.5%ABV
Sierra Nevada
Our most popular beer, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a delightful interpretation of a classic style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor. Chico, CA. 5.6%ABV
Singlecut Electric Blue
Singlecut Notes
Sir Charles Cider 16oz
Sir Charles Original (Semi-Dry) by Original 13 Ciderworks is a Cider - Traditional. 6.5% ABV Philladelphia, PA
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Tecate
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. Mexico. 4.5%ABV
Thin Man Minkey Boodle
Sour ale aged on raspberries. Buffalo, NY. 7% ABV
Tonewood Freshies
American Pale Ale - A soft and crushable Pale Ale brewed with Wheat and hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops. Oaklyn, NJ. 5% ABV
Tonewood Fuego Ipa
American IPA - Our golden, hazy IPA with a soft and sweet bread and biscuity malt backbone and up-front aromas of zesty grapefruits, lemons, peaches, and mangos, rounded out by an earthy and floral drag of resiny pine sap. Oaklyn, NJ. 6.2% ABV
Tripping Animals Grape Soda
Tripping Animals Morning Coladita
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde12oz
The end of the world. The excellence of triple fermentation through a blend of special yeasts gives this malt beverage an exquisitely robust flavor of exceptional refinement. Chambly Quebec, Canada. 9% ABV
Victory Golden Monkey
Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang ending with a delectable experience. Downingtown, PA. 9.5%ABV
White Claw Black Cherry
Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw® Hard Seltzer. Glendale, AZ. 5%ABV
White Claw Mango
Yards PPA
Not to be boastful, but we honestly believe all other ales pale in comparison to ours. Dry hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive. Philly Pale, as it’s better known, is crisp, hoppy, and bursting with citrus. Philadelphia Pale Ale was named one of the best Pale Ales in the country by The New York Times. Philadelphia, PA. 4.6%ABV
Surfside
Toppling Goliath King Sue
This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma and ferocious bite. Decorah, IA. 7.8%ABV
Founders KBS
This beer taught us that patience truly is a virtue. KBS is a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection. Incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee and charred oak. Grand Rapids, MI. 12% ABV
Duvel
Duvel is a natural beer with a subtle bitterness, a refined flavour and a distinctive hop character. The unique brewing process, which takes about 90 days, guarantees a pure character, delicate effervescence and a pleasant sweet taste of alcohol. Puurs, Belgium. 8.5% ABV
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Guava
Blueprint Wizard
Limburgese Witte
Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint
Rogue Dead Guy
Thin Man Pills Mafia 12oz Can
Other Half Space Diamonds
Tripping Animals Kool Daze
Tripping Animals Moskittle
Victory Sour Monkey
Kenwood Lager 6pk
Love City Eraserhood 4pk
Love City Lager 6pk
Miller High Life 6pk
Miller Lite 6pk
Pabst Blue Ribbon 6pk
Tecate 6pk
Half Acre Daisy Cutter 4pk
Trooper 2pk
Yards Philly Pale 6pk
Robber 4
Gansett 6pk
DRAFT PINTS
Love City Lager
Guinness
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
Shacksbury Dry Cider
Allagash White
Founders All Day Ipa
Bells Two Hearted Ipa Tap
Two Robbers Fruit Punch
Other Half Green City
Imperial/Double IPA Brooklyn, NY 8.5% ABV
Singlecut Kim (Goblet)
Tonewood Lawnboy Pls
Common Roots Good Forfune IPA Tap 6.5%
Tonewood Monotone Tap
Singlecut Desert!
N/A BEVERAGES
SLUSHIES
WINE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
