POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

P.O.P.E Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Wings

Appetizers

Garbonzos tossed in smoked paprika and lemon zest

Grilled Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine hearts Shaved Parmesan and Herb croutons

Brussels Sprout Salad

$11.50

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with blistered cherry tomatoes, yellow peppers, slivered red onion, pistachios and a sherry Parmesan dressing

Basket of Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$9.50

Chesapeake Fries

$14.50

Hand-cut fries with lump crab meat, cheddar, old bay

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$12.00

Choice of Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ or *Buffalo w/ Blue cheese & Fries

Vegan Seitan Fingers

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Seitan Fingers with Fries

Nachos

$14.50

Topped with Refried beans, Jalapeños, Salsa, Sour cream, and Guacamole.

Pierogies

$12.00

Cheese & potato pan-fried Sauteed onion and sour cream

Wings

$13.00

Choice of Buffalo or Pete’s sauce Side of blue cheese and celery

Quesadilla

$11.50

Crispy Garbonzos

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Appetizer for the Table or Late Night Snack.

Tomato Soup

$6.50

Need we say more, delightful and heart filled bliss to warm the soul

Ham And White Bean Soup

$6.50

Trinity -Hummus,Beat Goat Cheese,And Walnut Dip

$14.00

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Carrots, House vinaigrette

Sandwiches

P.O.P.E Burger

$14.50

8oz Black Angus burger Fried green tomato Grilled red onion Aged cheddar Basil mayo & Fries

Veggie POPE Burger

$13.50

Kasha patty with fried green tomato, grilled red onion, aged cheddar, basil mayo & Fries

Deacon Burger

$11.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Roasted tomato pesto Herbed goat cheese Bacon & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$11.50

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.00

Pete's L.B.S. Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, cheddar, guacamole, tomato, and salsa on multi-grain bread & Fries

Seitan Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cheddar cheese or make it Vegan with our *Cashew Cheese Caramelized onion & Fries

Reuben (Seitan) Vegan

$14.50Out of stock

Pastrami, Saurerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, Multi Grain bread & Fries

Reuben

$15.50

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$12.50Out of stock

Goat Cheese B.L.T.

$12.00

Ham Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Entrees

Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy

Meatloaf

$19.50Out of stock

CANS & BOTTLES

2 Robbers Pineapple Ginger

2 Robbers Pineapple Ginger

$6.00

Pineapple and Ginger Hard Seltzer. Pineapple notes and scent are stronger, with a subtle Ginger aftertaste. Philadelphia, PA. 5.2% ABV

2 Robbers Watermelon Cucumber

2 Robbers Watermelon Cucumber

$6.00

Watermelon & Cucumber Hard Seltzer. Fairly balanced between the Watermelon and Cucumber on both scent and taste. Philadelphia, PA. 5.2% ABV

2SP Delco Lager

2SP Delco Lager

$5.50Out of stock

The All Weather Beer. Caramel malt forward, clean, easy to drink. Aston, PA. 4% ABV

Allagash White 12oz

Allagash White 12oz

$6.00

Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel round out the flavor of this pale straw-colored, hazy beer. Portland ME. 5.2% ABV

ANXO Cidre Blanc

ANXO Cidre Blanc

$6.00

Washington, DC's first cidery since prohibition. All products are apples only, dry and made from heirloom & bittersweet apples. No adjuncts. No concentrate. No sugar. No gimmicks. Washington, DC. 6.9% ABV

Athletic LITE Non-alcoholic

Athletic LITE Non-alcoholic

$5.50

The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile. Stratford, CT. 0% ABV

Austin East Ciders Pineapple

$6.50
Bells Two Hearted

Bells Two Hearted

$6.50Out of stock

Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. Kalamazoo, Mi. 7%ABV

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer. St. Louis, MO. 4.2% ABV

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration. St. Louis, MO. 5% ABV

Ciderboys Peach

Ciderboys Peach

$6.00Out of stock

The ice chill of the bottle smiles at the heat of the day. Thirst quenching apple and ripe fuzzy peach collide in a fantasy blend. Crank up the piano keys. Dance if you want to. When summer breezes soar under the light of a crescent moon, this is your party. Stevens Point, WIS. 5% ABV

Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors beer, first introduced by Adolph Coors in April 1874, is brewed in the Rockies for a uniquely crisp, clean, and drinkable "Mile High Taste" Golden, CO. 5% ABV

Delirium Tremens

$9.00
Departed Souls Gluten-free Neipa Bumper Hops

Departed Souls Gluten-free Neipa Bumper Hops

$5.50

A hazy New England style IPA that's easy on the bitterness, full of Citra, ElDorado, and Amarillo hops Gluten Free Jersey City, NJ. 6.1% ABV

Dogfish Head 60min

Dogfish Head 60min

$5.50

60 Minute IPA is continuously hopped -- more than 60 hop additions over a 60-minute boil. Getting a vibe of where the name came from? 60 Minute is brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops. A powerful but balanced East Coast IPA with a lot of citrusy hop character, it's the session beer for hardcore enthusiasts! Milton, DE. 6% ABV

Dogfish Head Seaquench

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$6.00

SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed. Milton, DE. 4.9% ABV

Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider

$5.50

The original unfiltered. A hard cider that tastes like apple cider. Smooth and refreshing, perfectly balanced. Like the cider your grew up drinking. Boston, Mass. 5.1% ABV

Fair State All Of All Of Us

$8.00
Flying Dog Gonzo Porter

Flying Dog Gonzo Porter

$7.50

Gonzo is big, bold, and beautiful like the man it was brewed in honor of – Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Flavor notes: Roasted chocolate, coffee, and vanilla malt flavors balanced with a unique hop bite Pairs with: Mushrooms; smoked meats, BBQ, and chili; hard cheese; chocolate and coffee desserts Frederick, MD. 10% ABV

Gaffel Kolsch

Gaffel Kolsch

$7.00

The classic Gaffel Kölsch is a particularly fresh Cologne beer specialty, brewed with water, malt and hop extract according to the tried and tested family formula and the German Purity Law of 1516. Cologne, Germany. 4.8% ABV The fine, pleasant, slightly hopped flavor is characteristic of this traditional product. 4.8% ABV

Guinness

Guinness

$7.50

Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakeably GUINNESS, from the first velvet sip to the last, lingering drop. And every deep-dark satisfying mouthful in between. Pure beauty. Pure GUINNESS. Dublin, Ireland. 4.3% ABV

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16oz

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

An American west coast Pale Ale chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus, and set the finish up to nail the spot. Chicago, IL. 5.2% ABV

High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$7.50

Combination of fresh fruit and a splash of vodka with club soda. California. 4.5% ABV

Hign Noon Pineapple

Hign Noon Pineapple

$7.50

Combination of fresh fruit and a splash of vodka with club soda. California. 4.5% ABV

Hop Butcher Roughspun

$8.00
Kenwood Lager

Kenwood Lager

$5.00

Easy drinking Lager from Mainstay Independent Brewing Company Philadelphia, PA. 4.2% ABV

La Chouffe

$9.00
Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine

Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine

$7.50

This lupulin-ladin India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool! Waitsfield, VT. 8% ABV

Lord Hobo Consilation Prize

$8.00
Love City Eraserhood

Love City Eraserhood

$7.00

Our signature hazy IPA! Triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Centennial for a huge mango hop character with a smooth, round body. Moderate malt backbone and juicy finish Philadelphia, PA. 7.2 %abv

Love City Lager

$6.00Out of stock
Love City Pils Can

Love City Pils Can

$5.00Out of stock

An American golden lager that is lightly malty with a touch of floral, citrus hop character and a clean crisp finish. Clear golden in body with white bubbly. Aroma of honey grain, light pine and grass. Tastes of honey grain, light pine, grass, light citrus, light bitterness in the finish. Philadelphia, PA. 4%ABV

Love City Unity IPA

Love City Unity IPA

$5.00Out of stock

American IPA brewed in Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA. 5.5% ABV

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller High Life, the "champagne of beers," dates to 1903. Miller High Life is a classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer. Milwaukee, WI. 4.6% ABV

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, This American style pilsner, brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish. "It's Miller Time!" Milwaukee, WI. 4.2% ABV

Narragansett Lager 16oz

Narragansett Lager 16oz

$5.00

Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. ... Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!" Providence, RI. 5%ABV

Orval

Orval

$8.50

Pale Ale - Belgian. NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used. Belgium. 6.2%ABV

Other Half All Citra Everything

$10.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

$5.00

Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma. Milwaukee, WI. 4.8%ABV

Saison Dupont

Saison Dupont

$8.50

Saison Dupont is a world classic beer and the yardstick for one of Belgium’s most important beer styles. It is the most admired AND imitated Saison in the world. A strong, vital yeast is key to full attenuation and thus to the style. Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. Incredibly compatible with food! Belgium. 6.5%ABV

Shacksbury Rose Cider

Shacksbury Rose Cider

$6.50

When we set out to make a rosé cider, we knew we wanted to pay homage to our friends in the winemaking world. Shacksbury Rosé earns its color from aging on Syrah and Zinfandel grape skins, which brings added tannin and flavor to this cider. Vergennes, VT. 5.5%ABV

Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Our most popular beer, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a delightful interpretation of a classic style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor. Chico, CA. 5.6%ABV

Singlecut Electric Blue

$8.00

Singlecut Notes

$8.00
Sir Charles Cider 16oz

Sir Charles Cider 16oz

$6.50

Sir Charles Original (Semi-Dry) by Original 13 Ciderworks is a Cider - Traditional. 6.5% ABV Philladelphia, PA

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$7.50
Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. Mexico. 4.5%ABV

Thin Man Minkey Boodle

Thin Man Minkey Boodle

$8.00

Sour ale aged on raspberries. Buffalo, NY. 7% ABV

Tonewood Freshies

Tonewood Freshies

$6.00Out of stock

American Pale Ale - A soft and crushable Pale Ale brewed with Wheat and hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops. Oaklyn, NJ. 5% ABV

Tonewood Fuego Ipa

Tonewood Fuego Ipa

$6.50Out of stock

American IPA - Our golden, hazy IPA with a soft and sweet bread and biscuity malt backbone and up-front aromas of zesty grapefruits, lemons, peaches, and mangos, rounded out by an earthy and floral drag of resiny pine sap. Oaklyn, NJ. 6.2% ABV

Tripping Animals Grape Soda

$10.00

Tripping Animals Morning Coladita

$10.00
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde12oz

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde12oz

$8.50

The end of the world. The excellence of triple fermentation through a blend of special yeasts gives this malt beverage an exquisitely robust flavor of exceptional refinement. Chambly Quebec, Canada. 9% ABV

Victory Golden Monkey

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.50

Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang ending with a delectable experience. Downingtown, PA. 9.5%ABV

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw® Hard Seltzer. Glendale, AZ. 5%ABV

White Claw Mango

$6.50
Yards PPA

Yards PPA

$6.00

Not to be boastful, but we honestly believe all other ales pale in comparison to ours. Dry hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive. Philly Pale, as it’s better known, is crisp, hoppy, and bursting with citrus. Philadelphia Pale Ale was named one of the best Pale Ales in the country by The New York Times. Philadelphia, PA. 4.6%ABV

Surfside

$7.50
Toppling Goliath King Sue

Toppling Goliath King Sue

$8.00

This full-bodied, hazy double IPA is Citra-hopped with a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors finishing with a grapefruit aroma and ferocious bite. Decorah, IA. 7.8%ABV

Founders KBS

Founders KBS

$9.50

This beer taught us that patience truly is a virtue. KBS is a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection. Incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee and charred oak. Grand Rapids, MI. 12% ABV

Duvel

Duvel

$8.00Out of stock

Duvel is a natural beer with a subtle bitterness, a refined flavour and a distinctive hop character. The unique brewing process, which takes about 90 days, guarantees a pure character, delicate effervescence and a pleasant sweet taste of alcohol. Puurs, Belgium. 8.5% ABV

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Guava

$8.00Out of stock

Blueprint Wizard

$8.00

Limburgese Witte

$7.00

Stateside Lemon Cucumber Mint

$7.50

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00

Thin Man Pills Mafia 12oz Can

$6.50Out of stock

Other Half Space Diamonds

$10.00

Tripping Animals Kool Daze

$10.00

Tripping Animals Moskittle

$10.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.50

Kenwood Lager 6pk

$12.00

Love City Eraserhood 4pk

$22.00Out of stock

Love City Lager 6pk

$16.00

Miller High Life 6pk

$14.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$14.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 6pk

$14.00

Tecate 6pk

$14.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 4pk

$16.00

Trooper 2pk

$13.00

Yards Philly Pale 6pk

$18.00

Robber 4

$20.00

Gansett 6pk

$16.00

Xx

$23.00Out of stock

DRAFT PINTS

Love City Lager

$4.50

Guinness

$5.50

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$5.50

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$7.50

Allagash White

$5.50Out of stock

Founders All Day Ipa

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted Ipa Tap

$7.50

Two Robbers Fruit Punch

$7.50
Other Half Green City

Other Half Green City

$8.50

Imperial/Double IPA Brooklyn, NY 8.5% ABV

Singlecut Kim (Goblet)

$7.00

Tonewood Lawnboy Pls

$7.50

Common Roots Good Forfune IPA Tap 6.5%

$6.50

Tonewood Monotone Tap

$7.50

Singlecut Desert!

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

San Peligrino

$7.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

SLUSHIES

Kentucky Cider

$12.00

WINE

**House Cab Sauv 5oz Camelopard (Organic)

$8.50

**House Rose 5oz Lobetia (Organic)

$8.50

**House Sauvignon Blanc Camelopard (Organic)

$8.50

X

$35.00

MERCH

SHIRT

SHIRT

$16.00
BANDANA

BANDANA

$8.00
POPENER DOG TAG

POPENER DOG TAG

$3.00
PIN

PIN

$12.00
KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$4.00

Camel Blue Cigarettes

$16.00

American Spirit Cigarettes

$16.00

Gift Card

$30.00

X

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

CLOSED Sun-Tues * Wed&Thurs 4-9pm * Fri&Sat 4-10pm

Location

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

