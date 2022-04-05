POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

Yards PPA

$6.00

Not to be boastful, but we honestly believe all other ales pale in comparison to ours. Dry hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive. Philly Pale, as it’s better known, is crisp, hoppy, and bursting with citrus. Philadelphia Pale Ale was named one of the best Pale Ales in the country by The New York Times. Philadelphia, PA. 4.6%ABV