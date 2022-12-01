A map showing the location of Popi BurgerView gallery

Popi Burger

review star

No reviews yet

104 N Washington st

Round Top, TX 78954

Popular Items

French Fries
Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Salads, Bowls & Soup

Burger Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Tender Bowl

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Bowl O' Chili

$9.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Popi Burger

$10.00

Beyond Beef Burger

$14.00

Bacon Popi Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Onion Popi Burger

$12.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Sides and Add-ons

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Extra pickles

$0.50

Extra Onions

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk Shake

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Hopadillo IPA

$5.00

Love Street

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Shinner Bock

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Wine

Glass White

$10.00

Glass Red

$10.00

Bottle White

$35.00

Bottle Red

$35.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Liquor

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Lonestar

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Dipping Springs

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mi Campo

$9.00

Mi Potrillo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

TX Whiskey

$12.00

TX Bourbon

$12.00

Cooper Rye

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Dripping Springs

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 N Washington st, Round Top, TX 78954

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

