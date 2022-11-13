Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Poplar Cafe 1114 Environ Way

1114 Environ Way

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Latte
Muffins
Americano

Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$2.25+

Brewed Coffee of the Day

Cafe au lait

$2.75+

brewed coffee + steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.50+

brewed coffee + shot of espresso

Coffee Carafe

$25.00

96 oz carafe of coffee

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

espresso + hot water

Espresso

$2.00+

ensemble of coffee + hot water + pressure

Cappuccino

$4.25+

espresso + steamed milk foam

Latte

$4.50+

espresso + steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

espresso + steamed milk + chocolate

Flat White

$4.00

espresso + steamed milk + microfoam

Cortado

$3.75

espresso + lil' steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.50

espresso + lil' foamed milk

Espresso con Panna

$3.50

espresso + whipped cream

Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

espresso + steamed milk + chocolate + peppermint

Steeped Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50+

tea leaves + hot water

Iced Tea

$3.00+

tea leaves + hot water + served chilled

Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$5.25+

chai + steamed milk

London Fog

$4.50+

earl grey tea + steamed milk + vanilla and lavender

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

chocolate + steamed milk + whipped cream

Steamer

$3.50

steamed milk + milk foam + syrup

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50+

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.50

Milk

$1.50

12 oz cup of milk

Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's Resilient Tonic

$7.00

Blood Orange + Elderberry + Turmeric + Ginger All the Goodness!

Natalie's Aura Juice

$8.00

Blood Orange + Strawberry + Ashwagandha That Good Vibes Juice!

Bagels and Spreads

Plain Bagel

$2.99

bagel + unseasoned

Everything Bagel

$3.00

bagel + all the seasonings

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Sesame Seed

$3.00

Savory

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Sweet

Mocha Almond Biscotti

$2.75

Chocolate Biscotti

$2.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Bar

$5.25

Danish

$5.00

Cookies

$3.50

Loaf Slice

$4.00

Smoothies and Oatmeal

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.85

strawberries + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Green Mango Smoothie

$7.85

mango + spinach + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Berry Smoothie

$7.85

blueberries + strawberries + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Chocolate PB Smoothie

$7.85

cocoa + peanut butter + banana + yogurt + milk + ice

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Additions

Butter

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$1.25

Hazelnut Butter

$1.50

Just Chips

Lay's Potato Chips

$3.00

Smoothies and Oatmeal

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.35

strawberries + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Green Mango Smoothie

$9.35

mango + spinach + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Berry Smoothie

$9.35

blueberries + strawberries + banana + yogurt + milk + blender

Chocolate PB Smoothie

$9.35

cocoa + peanut butter + banana + yogurt + milk + ice

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.50

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
We offer a full range of coffee beverages, tea, select drinks such as mimosas, and breakfast food. There is an opening between The Poplar Cafe and Old East Tavern so you can sit in either and enjoy a spacious or cozy environment. Come in and enjoy!

1114 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

