The Poplar Cafe 1114 Environ Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a full range of coffee beverages, tea, select drinks such as mimosas, and breakfast food. There is an opening between The Poplar Cafe and Old East Tavern so you can sit in either and enjoy a spacious or cozy environment. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1114 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
No Reviews
504 Meadowmont Village Circle Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
No Reviews
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101 Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant