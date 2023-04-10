Restaurant header imageView gallery
Poplar Sports Bar and Grille

7700 Wise Avenue

Dundalk, MD 21222

ALCOHOL

Beer Bottled

Domestic Beer Special

$1.00

Bottle Angry Orchard

$4.99

Bottle Blue Moon

$4.99

Bottle Bud

$3.49

Bottle Bud Ice

$3.49

Bottle Bud Light

$3.49

Bottle Bud Lime

$3.49

Bottle Budlight Platinum

$3.49

Bottle Coors Light

$3.49

Bottle Corona

$4.99

Bottle Corona light

$4.99

Bottle Flying Dog

$4.99

Bottle Heinekin

$4.99

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$3.49

Bottle Miller Light

$3.49

Bottle Modelo

$4.99

Bottle Natty Light

$3.49

Bottle Rolling Rock

$3.49

Bottle Stella Artois

$4.99

Bottle Twisted Tea

$4.99

Bottle Yuengling

$3.49

Beer Can

Can Bud

$3.49

Can Budlight

$3.49

Can Coors Light

$3.49

Can Corona Seltzer

$4.99

Can Michelob Ultra

$3.49

Can Natty Light

$3.49

Can Seagrams Cooler

$4.99

Can White Claw

$4.99
High Noon

High Noon

$5.00

Beer Draft

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Draft

$5.00

Dundalk Calling Draft

$5.00

Guiness Draft

$5.00

Mango Cart Draft

$5.00

Natty Boh Draft

$3.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Liqueurs, Cognacs & Brandy

Brandy Mr. Boston

$5.00

Brandy Paul Masson

$6.00

Cognac Hennessy

$8.00

Cognac Grand Marnier

$8.00

Amaretto di Saronna

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kamora

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Romana

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$12.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi limon

$6.00

Castillo

$6.00

Cpt Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Meyers Silver

$7.00

Mt. Gay

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Blanton Single Malt

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$8.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12yr

$8.00

E H Taylor

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$7.00

J & B

$6.00

JW Blk

$8.00

JW Red

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cobo Wabo Blanco

$7.00

Casa Noble

$6.00

Corazon Reposado

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Patron Cafe

$8.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron XO Cafe

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Espolon Gold

$8.00
21 Seeds

21 Seeds

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolute

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Chopin

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Firefly

$6.00

Greygoose

$8.00

Greygoose Citron

$8.00

Jeremiah Weed

$7.00

Kettle one

$7.00

Smirnof

$6.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bullet

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

George Dickel

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Michael Spitz

$8.00

Aperol Michael Spitz Ice Cream

$9.00

Book Maker Manhattan

$8.00

BS Brew & Wiz Jager

$9.00

BS Brew & Wiz Jim Beam

$9.00

Crush Lemon

$7.00

Crush Orange

$7.00

Crush Pineapple

$7.00

Dundalk Stubborn Mule

$7.00

NASCAR Old Fashioned

$10.00

Patron Pine Margarita

$8.00

Puck Espresso Martini

$7.00

Raven Martini

$9.00

Red Birds Cosmo

$10.00

Wise Tropical Mimosa

$7.00

Wines House Glass ONLY

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

House Rose

$5.00

House Bubbly

$6.00

Wines Red Bottles

A Dessert Port Wine Graham's 6 Grapes

$40.00

Cab Sauvignon Angeline Vineyards

$34.00

Cab Sauvignon Josh Cellars

$33.00

Cab Sauvignon Kendall Jackson

$39.00

Malbec Finca El Origen

$25.00

Malbec Terrazas de Los Andes

$39.00

Merlot Josh Cellars

$31.00

Merlot Kendall Jackson

$39.00

Petite Sirah Eos Estate

$29.00

Pinot Noir Angeline Vineyards

$33.00

Pinot Noir Josh Cellars

$39.00

Pinot Noir Smoke Tree

$36.00

Red Blend Menage a Trois

$25.00

Red Blend Poggio Al Tifo

$35.00

Red Blend Roth Estate Heritage

$49.00

Red Blend Sweet Bartenura

$30.00

Valpolicelia Zeni

$30.00

Wines White Bottles

Chard Angeline Vineyards

$34.00

Chard Chateau St. Jean

$33.00

Chard Josh Cellars

$31.00

Chard Kendall Jackson

$36.00

Chard layer Cake

$29.00

Chard Louis La Tour

$33.00

Chard Seaglass

$27.00

Chard Smoke Tree

$36.00

Moscato Bartenura

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Barone Fini

$28.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc Angeline Vineyards

$33.00

Sauvignon Blanc Brancott Estate

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc Josh Cellars

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sheep Creek

$25.00

Wines Champagne/Bubbly Bottles

Champagne Veuve Cliquot Brut

$99.00

Champagne Dom Perignon Brut

$199.00

Champagne Mumm Brut

$95.00

Champagne Mumm Rose

$99.00

Champagne Korbel Brut

$36.00

Champagne Korbel Brut Extra Dry

$36.00

Champagne Korbel Brut Sweet Rose

$36.00

Daily Specials

Bombs

$5.00

Crush

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Dom Beer Bucket

$15.00

Imp Beer Bucket

$21.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Tequila 1800

$5.00

Tequila El Jimador

$5.00

Tequila Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Corona - All

$3.00

Margaritas

$5.00

64 Oz. Natty

$10.00

Carbernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

FOOD

Starters

Seafood Egg Rolls

$15.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crab Pretzels

$15.00
Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

Fridiablo Mussels

$14.00
Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp 1 Lb

$24.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$13.00

Shrimp Gondola

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Eggplant Caprese

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pancho's Nachos

$11.00

Tenders And Fries

$9.00

Basket Of Fries

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Bistro Steak Salad

$18.00

Soups

Cream of Crab Cup

$7.00

Cream of Crab Bowl

$9.00

MD Crab Cup

$7.00

MD Crab Bowl

$9.00

Mixed Cup

$7.00

Mixed Bowl

$9.00

Soup Of The Day Cup

$6.00

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.00

Entrees

Ribeye Steak (12oz.)

$26.00

NY Steak (12 OZ.)

$22.00

Filet Mignon (8oz)

$35.00

Lenguine Pescatore

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Classic Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Parmigiana Platter

$19.00

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Ziti Marinara

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Garlic Squash Medley

$3.00

Three Bean Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Flowers

$3.00

Seasoned String Beans

$3.00

Side Salad With Any Food Purchase

$4.00

Side Caesar With Any Food Purchase

$4.00

Sandwiches, Subs & Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Seafood Club

$22.00

Chesapeake Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Reuben

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Steak Philly

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Angus Burger

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Chicken & Bacon

$12.00

Flatbreads

Meat Love'rs Flatbread

$14.00

Seafood Flatbread

$22.00

Veggie Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Steak & Onions Flat Bread

$13.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Molten Chocolate

$8.00

Canonli

$7.00

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Tender

$7.00

Kid Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Add Ons & Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side house Salad

$5.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side Pennei Marinara

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Corn

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

From The Sea

Stuffed Lobster Tail

$31.00

Mediterranea Salmon

$22.00

Snow Crab Legs

$27.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

Pan Seared Sea Bass

$32.00

Crab Cake Platter Single

$22.00

Steamed Shrimp 1 LB

$24.00

Steamed Pot

$35.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$13.00

Crab Cake Platter Double

$28.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea - Hot

$2.00

Tea - Iced Sweetened

$2.50

Tea - Iced Unsweetened

$2.50

Game Day Menu

Food

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Beef Nachos

$7.00

Pretzel Logs

$7.00

2 Hog Dogs With Chips

$7.00

3 Beef Sliders

$7.00

3 Pulled Pork Sliders

$7.00

7 Wings

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$7.00

Late Night Menu 9PM

Food

Seafood Egg Rolls

$15.00

Crab Pretzels

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Mussels

$14.00

Fridiablo Mussels

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Jumbo Crab Cake

$18.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

BLT

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Daily Specials

Monday

NY Steak

$20.00

Ribeye Steak

$22.00

Filet Mignon

$27.00

Tuesday

Chicken Taco

$10.00

Ground Beef Taco

$10.00

Steak Taco

$10.00

Canitas Tacos

$10.00

Fish Taco

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Wednesday

7 Wings

$7.00

8 Wings

$8.00

9 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$12.00

15 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$20.00

25 Wings

$25.00

30 Wings

$30.00

Thursday

Burger

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

FUN, FOOD, SPORTS all in one place at one time. Enjoy our newly renovated bar and restaurant, pick up your food to go, or we can deliver to your door!

Location

7700 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Directions

