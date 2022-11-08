Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poplar Creek Bowl / Bar Down Sports Grill

2354 West Higgins Road

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Order Again

Appetizer

10 Traditional Wings

$12.00

12 Boneless Wings

$16.00

20 Traditional Wings

$22.00

3 Chicken Strips

$8.00

6 Boneless Wings

$9.00

6 Chicken Strips

$15.00

Bar Down Board

$14.00

Bar Down Nachos

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Fresh Garlic Herb Breadsticks

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Homemade Spinach Dip

$12.00

Hummus & Avocado Toast

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$7.50

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Regular Cheese Curds

$9.00

Salsa and Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Tomato Caprese

$12.00

Breakfast

2 Biscuits w/Gravy

$9.00

2 egg Omlette

$10.25

2 Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

2 Waffles

$4.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Breakfast Plate

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

English Muffin

$3.00

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Toast

$3.00

Wake Up Wrap

$11.25

Burgers

2AM Patty Melt

$14.00

Bar Down Burger

$12.00

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

MVP Burger

$14.00

Touch Down

$14.00

Dessert

1 Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

1-Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

2-Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

2-Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Cookie Sundae

$6.00

Death by Chocolate

$6.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Funnel Cake Sundae

$7.50

Ice cream Sundae

$5.00

Lemon Marscapone Cake

$6.50

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Stuffed Carrot Cake

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Waffle Sundae

$6.00

Franks

Chicago Dog

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Drinks

$1.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mac 'n cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Burger

$7.00

Lunch

Pick 2

$8.50

Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Strawberry Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.00

Trio Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Bar Down Kickin Chicken

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Cuban

$12.00

Fresh Cold Sub

$12.00

Greek Gyro - Beef

$14.00

Greek Gyro - Chicken

$14.00

Greek Gyro - Lamb

$14.00

beef, lamb, or chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Italian Sub

$12.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Spicy Smoked Grilled Cheese

$12.00

The Philly

$14.00

chicken or cheesesteak

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Sides

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Guacamole side

$3.50

Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Onions Rings

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Side Bacon (2) pieces

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side Hot Giardinera

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Medium Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mild Giardinera

$0.50

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Small Cheese Cup

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tots

$3.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Sliders

Bold Bourbon Ham sliders

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben Sliders

$11.00

Filet Sliders

$19.00

London Broil BBQ Sliders

$11.00

Traditional Sliders

$11.00

Veggie Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Wraps

Baja Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

California Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Greek Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Teriyaki Wrap

$12.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.00

Pizza

10" Cheese

$12.00

14" Cheese

$16.00

14" Hawaiian

$21.00

14" Mac 'N Cheese

$21.00

14" Mac Attack

$21.00

14" Meat Lovers

$22.00

14" Taco

$21.00

14" The Fridge

$23.00

14" Veggie

$20.00

14" White Truffle

$21.00

16" Cheese

$18.00

16" Hawaiian

$23.00

16" Mac 'N Cheese

$23.00

16" Mac Attack

$23.00

16" Meat Lovers

$24.00

16" Taco

$23.00

16" The Fridge

$25.00

16" Veggie

$22.00

16" White Truffle

$23.00

7" Cheese

$8.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice 12oz Glass

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice 12oz Glass

$3.00

Orange Juice 12oz Glass

$3.00

Pineapple Juice 12oz Glass

$3.00

Bloody Mary Virgin 12oz Glass

$3.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$3.00

Arnold Palmer 32oz

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi 32oz

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi 24oz

$3.00

Club Soda 24oz

$3.00

Club Soda 32oz

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 32oz

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 24oz

$3.00

Dr Pepper 24oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 32oz

$3.25

Ginger Ale 24oz

$3.00

Ginger Ale 32oz

$3.25

Kids 10oz drink

$1.00

Mt Dew 32oz

$3.25

Mt Dew 24oz

$3.00

Mug RB 32oz

$3.25

Mug RB 24oz

$3.00

Pepsi 24oz

$3.00

Pepsi 32oz

$3.25

Pink Lemonade 24oz

$3.00

Pink Lemonade 32oz

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Shirley Temple 24oz

$3.00

Shirley Temple 32oz

$3.25

Sierra Mist 24oz

$3.00

Sierra Mist 32oz

$3.25

Tonic 24oz

$3.00

Tonic 32oz

$3.25

Unsweet Tea 32oz

$3.25

Unsweet Tea 24oz

$3.00

Yellow Lemonade 24oz (gun)

$3.00

Yellow Lemonade 32oz (gun)

$3.25

Tumbler Soda Bar

$3.00

Water + Coffee

$1 Water 24oz

$1.00

$1.25 Water 32oz

$1.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Origins Bottled water

$2.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Tumbler Water Bar

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Homemade sandwiches, soups, and desserts. We have specialty pizzas and hand crafted cocktails.....Come get a bite

Location

2354 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Directions

