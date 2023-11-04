Popoca 906 Washington Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Popoca serves up progressive Salvadoran food. Our mission is to find and preserve techniques from the past to bring a new and authentic experience in Oakland. Popoca is determined to create an ethical, inclusive, and transparent environment for its team that is built on the values of communication, learning, growth, quality, and giving back to the community.
Location
906 Washington Street, Oakland, CA 94607
