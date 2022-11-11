Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popover Bistro & Bakery

375 Reviews

$$

928 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury, CT 06070

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Pie Latte

Specials

Thanksgiving Popover

$15.99

Huge popover filled with mashed sweet potatoes, popover stuffing, sliced turkey, cranberry chutney and turkey gravy! Yum!

Beverages

Alternative Milks

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Charcoal Lemonade

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Cross Culture Kombucha

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Lotus Energy

$5.50

Mango Juice

$4.75

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice Small

$2.50

Orange Juice. 16oz

$4.00

Root beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Spindrift sodas

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Lavendar Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Chai Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Coffee/Lattes/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte Dirty

$5.25

Chamomile Cardamon Latte

$5.50

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Small

$2.25

Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Double

$3.00

Golden Spice Latte

$5.25

Honey Lavendar Latte

$5.75

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Mango Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced MOcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Peach Matcha Latte

$5.50

Latte

$4.75

Lavender London Fog

$5.25

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Mighty Leaf Herbal Teas

$3.00

Pistachio Rose Latte

$5.50

Salted caramel mocha latte

$5.50

Salted Honey Latte

$5.50

Honey, Himalayan sea salt, espresso, steamed milk

Salted Mocha Cold Brew

$5.50

Maple Vanilla Cold Brew

$5.25

Apple Pie Latte

$5.75

Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.75

Butter Beer Latte

$5.75

Pear Ginger Latte

$5.50

Ginger Turmeric Latte

$5.75

Chai Apple Cider Latte

$6.00

African Nectar London Fog

$5.50

Smoothies

Green Monster Smoothie

$8.00

Orange, Spinach, Banana, Flax Seed, Honey, Almond Milk

Mango Turmeric Smoothie

$8.00

Mango, Banana, Orange, Turmeric, Almond Milk

Strawberry Blondie Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk

Cococado Smoothie

$9.00

Avocado, Banana, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Almond Milk

Pop Right Up Smoothie

$8.00

Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Oat Milk

Matcha Smoothie

$9.00

Peach Nectar, Mango, Banana, Matcha

Wines / Beers/Drinks (Copy)

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Our housemade bloody mary mix with well vodka

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

A bottle of Prosecco, 2 types of juices to select, sliced oranges

Palm Rose

$9.50

Folk Tree Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prosecco Glass

$8.50

Ice Cream Man IPA

$6.00

Honey Bourbon Coldbrew

$12.00

Vodka Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Popover Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Bitters, Ruby Red Grapefruit Soda

Stateside can

$6.00

Hayride Fizz

$12.00

Popover PSL

$12.00

Right Be Cider

$12.00

Sage Advice

$12.00

Counterweight IPA

$7.00

Counterweight Fest Bier

$7.00

Family Shares 8/10 ppl

POPOVER HOUSE STUFFING

$38.00

CELERY, ONION, BUTTER, CHICKEN STOCK, POPOVER BREAD

MASHED RED POTATOES

$35.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$42.00

MIXED GREENS, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SHREDDED CARROT, GRAPE TOMATO, ENGLISH CUCUMBER. HONEY BALSAMIC DRESSING

BUTTERNUT SOUP 2 QTS

$26.00

VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS W/BACON & PARM

$34.00

OLIVE OIL, SALT, PEPPER, BACON, PARMESAN, BALSAMIC GLAZE

HONEY ROASTED CARROTS

$36.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED CAULIFLOWER

$44.00

KETO & GLUTEN FREE

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$42.00

JUST LIKE YOUR GRANDMAS, MASHED SWEET POTATOES, MARSHMALLOWS, PECANS

CRANBERRY CHUTNEY (QT)

$16.00

APPLE PIE BARS

$26.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE SQUARES

$28.00

VEGAN COOKIE PIE

$26.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$18.00

ASSORTED GF COOKIE PLATTER

$32.00

ASSORTED DESSERT BAR PLATTER

$38.00

ASSORTED VEGAN DESSERT PLATTER

$42.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

We love creating amazing food you'll tell your friends about! Our mission is to source local, healthy, organic products whenever possible. We have many gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options on our menu. Breakfast is served open to close!

Website

Location

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

