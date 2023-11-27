Pop Over Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
We love creating amazing food you'll tell your friends about! Our mission is to source local, healthy, organic products whenever possible. We have many gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options on our menu. Breakfast is served open to close!
Location
928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza - Simsbury
No Reviews
21 Iron Horse Boulevard Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurant