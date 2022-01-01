Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popovers At Brickyard Square - Epping

review star

No reviews yet

11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23

Epping, NH 03042

Popovers Grilled Cheese
Tomato Bisque
Popover W/ MB

Popovers

Popover W/ MB

$3.25

Popover NO MB

$3.00

Gluten Free Popover W/ MB

$3.75

Gluten Free Popover NO MB

$3.50

ADD MB

$0.25

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Panini

$12.39

Smoked bacon, our nut-free basil pesto, tomato and fresh mozzarella on focaccia

Breakfast Panini W/ Egg

$13.39

Smoked bacon, our nut-free basil pesto, tomato and fresh mozzarella and a fried egg, on focaccia

Monte Cristo Panini

$11.99

French toast, house roasted turkey breast, black forest ham and Swiss cheese. Served with NH maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Veggie Quiche w/Fruit

$11.99

Savory egg and cream custard, garden vegetables and Swiss cheese. Baked in a gluten free flaky pie crust; served with a side of mixed fruit.

Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Fried egg, over medium, and American cheese on toasted sourdough

French Toast (2)

$8.49

Two slices of thick sliced challah bread, vanilla, cinnamon and egg. Topped with whipped cream; served with NH maple syrup.

French Toast (3)

$9.99

Three slices of thick sliced challah bread, vanilla, cinnamon and egg. Topped with whipped cream; served with NH maple syrup.

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.99

Toasted naan, hard boiled egg, cucumber, onion, capers, lemon and a creamy lemon dill sauce.

Ham & Swiss W/ Fruit

$11.49

French Toast (1)

$6.49

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.49

Southwest chicken wings; served with chipotle aioli.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.79

Cajun spiced chicken with bell peppers, red onion and mozzarella cheese in a crispy tortilla; pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Served with toasted naan, a popover, and celery sticks.

Warm Feta Dip

$13.49

Served with toasted naan, one large popover, olive tapenade and tomato confit

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.79

Cajun spiced roasted vegetables with bell peppers, red onion and mozzarella cheese in a crispy tortilla; pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Seasonal Flatbread

$12.49

caramelized onions, brussels sprouts, goat cheese, butternut squash, and balsamic reduction on toasted naan

Cranberry Turkey Popover

$9.49

Cranberry turkey salad stuffed into a large popover

Salads

Lg House Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and carrots served over mixed greens; served with balsamic vinaigrette and a large popover.

Sm House Salad

$6.49

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and carrots served over mixed greens; served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.99

House- made croutons, asiago cheese, and romaine lettuce with anchovy- free caesar dressing.

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.49

House- made croutons, asiago cheese, and romaine lettuce with anchovy- free caesar dressing.

Lg Greek Salad

$14.49

Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette and a large popover

Sm Greek Salad

$9.99

Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette

Lg. Harvest Salad

$14.49

Spinach, butternut squash, toasted almonds, onions, dried cranberries, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette; served with a large popover

Sm. Harvest Salad

$9.99

Spinach, butternut squash, toasted almonds, onions, dried cranberries, goat cheese, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$6.49

Clam Chowder

$7.99

With smoked bacon

Daily Soup

$6.49

Mix & Match

Mix and Match

$12.99

Sandwiches

Pop Dog

$10.49

1/4 lb all beef hot dog, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon on a griddled brioche roll.

Classic BLT with Provolone

$11.29

Smoked bacon, mayonnaise, romaine, tomato and provolone cheese served in toasted multi grain ciabatta

House Roasted Turkey Panini

$11.99

Spinach, sundried tomatoes, provolone cheese and mayonnaise, on multigrain ciabatta

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Albacore tuna salad, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion on griddled sliced sourdough

Popovers Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Provolone, mozzarella, asiago and torn basil on sliced sourdough, served with chips

Popovers Toasted Roast Beef

$12.79

With horseradish aioli and cheddar cheese on toasted focaccia

Popovers Reuben

$13.49

Sliced corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island on marbled rye bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion on a griddled brioche bun with honey mustard on the side

Popovers Black Angus Burger

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato and onion on a griddled brioche bun; served with seasoned potato wedges. (Wedges not GF)

Entrees

Herb Crusted Chicken

$19.99

Boneless chicken breast pan fried in an herb panko crust. Topped with a lemon veloute sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.99

Cooked medium served with a lemon garlic butter. Served with choice of two sides.

Entree Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi pasta, creamy three cheese sauce and herb breadcrumb topping.

Veggie Quiche Entree

$14.99

Savory egg and cream custard, garden vegetables and Swiss cheese. Baked in a gluten free flaky pie crust. Served with a choice of soup or salad.

Ham & Swiss Quiche Entree

$13.99

Savory egg and cream custard, black forest ham and Swiss cheese. Baked in a gluten free flaky pie crust. Served with choice of soup or salad.

Vegetable Bowl

$15.99

Sauteed Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and summer squash, served over quinoa and topped with asiago cheese and herb oil

Apple Cider Glazed Pork Chop

$23.99

10 oz bone- in pork chop with apple cider glaze, apple compote; served with choice of two sides

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Shrimp & linguine tossed in a spicy marinara sauce and topped with asiago cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Tuna Sandwich

$6.99

Thin sliced challah bread, lettuce and tuna salad.

Kids Pasta

$6.49

Elbow macaroni tossed in butter. Served with a side of parmesan cheese.

Kids Flatbread

$7.49

Naan flatbread, house marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Elbow macaroni with a three cheese blend.

Kids Dog

$6.49

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.29

Crispy tortilla with mozzarella cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Buttered and grilled thin sliced challah bread, and American cheese. Served with kettle chips.

SIDES

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Oyster Crackers

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Side SEASONED FRIES

$3.79

Side Veg of Day

$2.99

Side Roasted Red Potatoes

$2.99

Side Chicken

$6.49

Side Turkey

$3.99

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.99

Side Pan Salmon

$14.99

Side Quinoa

$1.99

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.99

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$8.99

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.99

Side Tuna Salad

$5.49

Side Pickles

$0.50

BARISTA/BAKERY

Cider Donut Sundae

$6.99

Cider Donut served warm with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream

Maple Bread Pudding

$9.99

bread pudding baked with maple syrup and fresh berries; served warm with maple berries and vanilla ice cream

Apple Snap Tart- plated

$9.99

Ginger molasses cookie cup filled with brown sugar diplomat cream, topped with apple compote; served with vanilla ice cream, apple compote, and caramel sauce

Chocolate Caramel Latte- Hot

$5.25

Chocolate Caramel Latte- Iced

$5.25

KITCHEN

Chicken Brushetta Pasta

$18.79

Chicken, tomato confit, cavatappi pasta, fresh basil tossed in marinara sauce

Spinach & Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$13.29

Sauteed spinach, cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese on sliced sourdough; served with chips

Sm. Blueberry Feta Salad

$8.99

Lg. Blueberry Feta Salad

$13.79

cucumbers, feta cheese, blueberries, almonds and spinach with raspberry poppy seed vinaigrette; served with a popover

HOT

BREWED COFFEE- LRG

$3.00

BREWED COFFEE- SM

$2.50

EL DIABLO- LRG

$4.25

EL DIABLO- SM

$3.75

HOT CHOCOLATE- LRG

$4.75

HOT CHOCOLATE- SM

$4.25

HOT TEA- LRG

$3.00

HOT TEA- SM

$3.00

CHAI LATTE- LRG

$4.95

CHAI LATTE- SM

$4.05

LATTE- LRG

$4.55

LATTE- SM

$3.95

CAFE MOCHA- LRG

$5.25

CAFE MOCHA- SM

$4.55

CAPPUCCINO- LRG

$4.55

CAPPUCINNO- SM

$3.95

ICED

ICED COFFEE- LRG

$3.75

ICED COFFEE- SM

$3.00

ICED EL DIABLO- SM

$4.25

ICED HOCHO- SM

$4.75

ICED TEA- SM

$2.75

ICED CHAI LATTE- SM

$4.80

ICED LATTE- SM

$4.55

ICED CAFE MOCHA- SM

$5.25

ICED CAPPUCCINO- SM

$4.55

FOUNTAIN

SODA FOUNTAIN- SM

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

POLAND SPRINGS BOTTLE

$2.25

FRESH LEMONADE- SM

$4.00Out of stock

ARNOLD PALMER- SM

$3.50

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Popovers, we embrace the European philosophy of fresh seasonal food, fine wine and spirits, relaxing ambiance, and of course- exceptional pastries and desserts!

11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping, NH 03042

