Popovers on the Square - Market Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 2006, located in the heart of Portsmouth’s historic and charming Market Square offering a Fast Casual dining experience.
Location
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
More near Portsmouth