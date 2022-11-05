Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popovers on the Square - Market Square

review star

No reviews yet

8 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until 11am)
Iced Tea - LARGE

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee - SMALL

$3.00

Iced Tea - SMALL

$3.00

Whole Milk - SMALL

$2.55

Skim Milk - SMALL

$2.55

OJ - SMALL

$4.59

Iced Coffee - LARGE

$3.75

Iced Tea - LARGE

$3.75

Whole Milk - LARGE

$3.95

Iced Americano - SMALL

$3.25

Iced Café au Lait - SMALL

$3.50

Iced Capp - SMALL

$4.55

Iced Latte - SMALL

$4.55

Iced Mocha - SMALL

$5.25

Iced Americano - LARGE

$4.25

Iced Café au Lait - LARGE

$3.75

Iced Capp - LARGE

$5.75

Iced Latte - LARGE

$5.75

Iced Mocha - LARGE

$6.25

Iced Chai Latte - SMALL

$4.80

Iced Cocoa - SMALL

$4.75

Iced El Diablo - SMALL

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte - LARGE

$5.75

Iced Cocoa - LARGE

$5.50

Iced El Diablo - LARGE

$5.25

Iced Red Eye - SMALL

$3.75

Iced London Fog - SMALL

$3.75

Iced Red Eye - LARGE

$4.55

Iced London Fog - LARGE

$4.55

Iced Tea Latte - SMALL

$3.75

Iced Cider - LARGE

$4.55

Egg nog - SMALL

$4.95Out of stock

Iced Tea Latte - LARGE

$4.55

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee - SMALL

$2.50

Hot Tea - SMALL

$3.00

Hot Cocoa - SMALL

$4.25

Steamer - SMALL

$3.50

Americano - SMALL

$3.25

Coffee - LARGE

$3.00

Hot Tea - LARGE

$3.00

Hot Cocoa - LARGE

$4.75

Steamer - LARGE

$4.00

Americano - LARGE

$3.25

Café au Lait - SMALL

$3.10

Capp - SMALL

$3.95

Latte - SMALL

$3.95

Mocha - SMALL

$4.55

El diablo - SMALL

$3.75

Café au Lait - LARGE

$3.50

Capp - LARGE

$4.55

Latte - LARGE

$4.55

Mocha - LARGE

$5.25

El Diablo - LARGE

$4.25

Chai Latte - SMALL

$4.25

Espresso - SINGLE

$1.90

Macchiato - SINGLE

$2.50

Red Eye - SMALL

$3.25

Cider - SMALL

$3.55

Chai Latte - LARGE

$4.95

Espresso - DOUBLE

$2.55

Macchiato - DOUBLE

$3.45

Red Eye - LARGE

$3.75

Cider - LARGE

$4.55

Tea Latte - SMALL

$3.00

London Fog - SMALL

$3.00

Hot Water - SMALL

$0.50

Flat White - SMALL

$3.95

Cortado - SMALL (equal espresso and milk)

$3.95

Breve - SMALL (latte with 1/2 and 1/2)

$3.95

Tea Latte - LARGE

$3.75

London Fog - LARGE

$3.75

Hot Water - LARGE

$0.50

Flat White - LARGE

$4.55

Cortado- LARGE (equal espresso and milk)

$4.55

Breve - LARGE (latte with 1/2 and 1/2)

$4.55

Affogato - single shot

$3.90

Affogato - double shot

$4.55

Bottled Beverages

Coke - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Rootbeer - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Ginger Ale - 20 oz Bottle

$2.75

Sprite - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino - 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.75

GreenBee Soda

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Popovers

Popover with MB

$3.00

Popover - plain

$2.75

Mini Popover with MB

$1.52

GF Popover with MB

$3.46

half doz mini Popover MB

$8.75

GF Popover - half dozen

$18.00

Doz mini Popover MB

$17.50

GF Popover - DOZEN

$36.00

Ind. Maplebutter

$0.35

Hot Food

Egg Sandwich

$5.29

Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.

Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until 11am)

Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until 11am)

$9.39

Available until noon Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Bagel

Bagel

$3.49

Quiche

$11.99

Gluten-free Pie Crust with Vegetable and Swiss quiche. With a choice of salad or fruit.

Steel Cut oatmeal (Until 11am)

Steel Cut oatmeal (Until 11am)

$6.99

Served until noon - Cinnamon and berries; side of brown sugar

Market Square Omelet (until 11am)

$9.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (until 11am)

$8.99

French Toast Stack

$8.99

Pastries

Cream Puff

$4.80

Éclair

$5.02

Fruit Tart

$5.53

GF Mousse Cup

$5.30

Whoopie Pie

$3.46

Mini Pie

$5.77

Handpie

$5.07Out of stock

GF Cupcakes - 6 s/0

$20.00

GF Cupcakes - 12 Speacialty

$42.00

GF Cupcakes - 6 specialty

$22.00

GF Cupcakes - 12 s/o

$38.00

GF Cupcake - 1 Specialty

$3.79

Cookies/Brownies

7-layer Brownie

$4.38

fudge Brownie

$3.46

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.06

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.06

Pecan Coconut Sandie

$1.06

Cookies - Half Dozen

$6.23

Cookies - Full Dozen

$12.45

Doggy bones

$0.92

Doggy bones 5 for $4.00

$4.00

Plated Desserts

Popover Sundae

$10.79

Popover Sundae - Half size

$8.29

Salads

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and carrots over mixed greens; served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.49

Roasted tomato, feta, olives, pepperoncini, onion, cucumbers, romaine lettuce with pesto and lemon parsley vinaigrette

Spinach and Bacon Salad

$14.49

Baby spinach, pickled onions, Paul's Bacon Jam, Hardboiled egg, candied walnuts, Swiss cheese and mustard vinaigrette

BLT Salad

$14.49

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons and ranch dressings

1/2 Simple salad

$6.45

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and carrots over mixed greens; served with balsamic vinaigrette and a mini popover

1/2 Caesar salad

$6.49

Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce; served with a mini popover

1/2 Greek Salad

1/2 Greek Salad

$9.99

Roasted tomato, feta, olives, pepperoncini, onion, cucumbers, romaine lettuce with pesto and lemon parsley vinaigrette and a mini popover

1/2 Spinach and Bacon

$9.99

Baby spinach, pickled onions, Paul's Bacon Jam, Hardboiled egg, candied walnuts, Swiss cheese and mustard vinaigrette

1/2 BLT Salad

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons and ranch dressings

Sandwich/Soups/Plates

Clam Chowder

$7.99

Tomato Bisque

$6.49

Smash Burger

$12.99

Ramen Bowl

$12.99

Korean BBQ Rice Bowl

$12.99

Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Toasted Roast Beef

$10.99

French onion cream cheese, parmesan & arugula on French roll

Gyro

$12.99

Tuna In Pop

$12.49

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$12.89

Quiche

$11.99

Gluten-free Pie Crust with Vegetable and Swiss quiche. With a choice of salad or fruit.

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Grilled cheese and tomato bisque

$12.99

Mix and Match

Mix and Match

$12.99

Kids

Kids turkey and cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

kids pb and J

$6.49

kids flatbread pizza

$7.29

Kids Macaroni

$8.39

kids ham and cheese

$6.49

Fluffernutter

$6.49
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2006, located in the heart of Portsmouth’s historic and charming Market Square offering a Fast Casual dining experience.

Website

Location

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

