Poppa n Tommyz

review star

No reviews yet

1323 1st Avenue SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Order Again

Food

12PC Wings With Fries

$21.50

Bone In Wings, Your Choice Of Sauces

4PC Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.00

Boneless, Your Choice Of Sauces

8 pc Onion Rings

$5.00

8 pc Onion Rings w/ Fries

$8.00

5PC Cheese Sticks W/ Marinara Sauce

$7.75

6PC Wings With Fries

$12.00

Bone In Wings, Your Choice Of Sauces

Burger W/ Fries

$7.00

Beef Burger With Your Choice Of Toppings

Catfish Nuggets W/ Fries

$10.00

Your Choice Of Sauces

Fried Mushrooms W/ Fries

$5.00

Fries a la carte

$3.00

Hoagies With Chips

$7.00

Your Choice Of Deli Meat, Cheese, And Toppings On A Hoagie

Large Fried Rice

$8.00

Mini Tacos W/ Fries

$8.00

3 Tacos, Your Choice Of Beef Or Chicken And Toppings

Pizza Puff a la carte

$3.00

Pizza Puff W/ Fries

$5.00

Queso

$4.00

Small Fried Rice

$5.00

Tortilla Chips W/ Salsa

$3.00

Breakfast

Pancakes

$2.50

2 Per Order

Waffles

$2.50

2 Per Order

Eggs

$2.50

Scrambled Or Fried

Hashbrowns

$2.50

2 Per Order

Sausage

$3.00

2 Per Order

Bacon

$3.00

2 Per Order

Grits

$2.00

French Toast

$2.50

2 Per Order

Toast

$1.00

2 Per Order

Bourbon

Bulleit

$4.00

Brandy

Ciroc Special

$4.00

Cocktails

7 and 7

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Amarretto sour

$5.00

Appletini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Jello Shot

$2.50

Jumbo Margarita

$8.00

Jungle Juice

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Mudslide

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.25

Sidecar

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$5.00

Dusse

$11.00

E&J

$2.00

Hennessy

$10.75

Paul Masson

$2.00

Remy

$10.75

Remy Martin 1738

$10.75

DBL Dusse

$15.00

DBL Hennessy

$15.00

DBL Remy

$15.00

DBL E&J

$3.00

DBL Remy Martin1738

$13.00

DBL Courvoisier

$7.00

DBL Paul Masson

$3.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Gordons

$2.00

Seagrams

$2.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$2.00

DBL Well Gin

$3.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Gordons

$3.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.00

Bacardi Limon

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$3.75

Malibu

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Tequila

1800 Blanco

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1942

$28.00

Casamigos

$10.75

Cuervo Silver

$3.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.75

Don Julio Reposado

$10.75

Jose Cuervo Especial

$3.00

Patron Anejo

$10.75

Patron Reposado

$10.75

Patron Silver

$10.75

Well Tequila

$3.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$4.00

Amsterdam

$2.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Grey Goose Citron

$6.00

Hawkeye

$2.00

Hpnotiq

$3.00

Ketel One

$4.00

Smirnoff

$2.00

Svedka

$4.00

Tito's

$5.75

UV

$2.00

Well Vodka

$2.00

DBL Well Vodka

$3.00

DBL Absolut

$7.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.00

DBL Hawkeye

$3.00

DBL Ciroc

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$13.00

DBL Amsterdam

$3.00

DBL Ketel One

$7.00

DBL Svedka

$7.00

DBL UV

$3.00

DBL Smirnoff

$3.00

DBL Tito's

$7.00

Whiskey

Baileys Irish Cream

$3.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Crown

$5.25

Crown Apple

$5.25

Fireball

$2.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$3.00

Tennessee

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Bottle Service

Casamigos

$250.00

Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Don Julio Anejo

$300.00

Dusse

$325.00

Grey Goose

$150.00

Hennessey

$250.00

Patron

$250.00

Remy Martin 1738

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$250.00

GLS Red Wine

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

GLS Sweet Red Blend

$5.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Sweet Red Blend

$25.00

GLS White Wine

GLS Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Riesling

$5.00

GLS Moscato

$5.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$5.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

BTL White Wine

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Riesling

$25.00

BTL Moscato

$25.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$25.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Rose/Champagne

GLS Table Rose

$5.00

BTL Table Rose

$25.00

GLS House Champagne

$7.00

GLS Belaire

$8.00

GLS Moet

$10.00

BTL House Champagne

$47.00

BTL Belaire

$50.00

BTL Moet

$70.00

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$3.00

Big Wave

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Guinness Draught Stout

$4.00

Heineken

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.50

Soda/Juice

7UP

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$2.00

RED BULL

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juice/soda mix

$1.00

Coffee/Tea

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

BLACK TEA

$2.00

GREEN TEA

$2.00

CHAMOMILE

$2.00

Water

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Power Hour Special 9pm - Midnight

Bottled Beer

$2.50

Bud light

$3.00

Corona

$4.25

Mixed well drinks

$3.50

Hookah

Hookah

$25.00

New Years VIP Section

New Years VIP Section

$350.00

VIP Deposits

VIP Deposit

$100.00

VIP Section - Regular

VIP Regular

$150.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a bar and grill specializing in American food. Join us for good vibes, drinks, food, and tunes!

Location

1323 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Directions

